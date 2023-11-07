Click Therapeutics, Inc. ("Click"), a leader in Digital Therapeutics as prescription medical treatments, today announced that Randall Stanicky, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences this month.

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, November 8 9, 2023, New York, NY

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 14 16, 2023, London, UK

For additional information or to request a one-on-one meeting with the company, please reach out to the respective conference organizers.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc., develops, validates, and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. As a leading innovator of Digital Therapeutics, Click delivers accessible, clinically proven, FDA-regulated prescription treatments to the smartphone in your hand. Click's treatments are defined by a commitment to applying technical and scientific rigor and patient-centric design to the development process. This results in uniquely engaging experiences that achieve compelling clinical outcomes for patients seeking new treatment options. Click Therapeutics continuously expands and refines its platform with novel cognitive, behavioral and neuromodulatory mechanisms of action and advanced data-driven tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The digital therapeutics under development on Click's platform address diverse areas of therapeutic need, including indications in psychiatry, neurology, oncology, immunology, and cardiometabolic diseases. Consistently named a best place to work, Click fosters an inclusive, diverse workforce of innovators, clinicians, scientists, researchers, designers, technologists, engineers and more, united in a common mission to provide patients everywhere access to safe and effective prescription digital therapeutics.

