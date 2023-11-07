SCS Engineers Welcomes Christina Helms, PG, LSRP

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / SCS Engineers, a leading environmental consulting firm, welcomes Christina Helms, PG, LSRP, to its Mid-Atlantic Environmental Services Practice. A Professional Geologist and a Licensed Site Remediation Professional (LSRP) in New Jersey, Helms brings over 17 years of technical and environmental consulting experience.

Christina Helms

A Professional Geologist and a Licensed Site Remediation Professional in New Jersey, Helms brings over 17 years of technical and environmental consulting experience to SCS Engineers.

She has served as a project manager, senior technical advisor, and LSRP on national, regional, and local environmental projects for private sector clients in various markets, including commercial real estate, residential housing, industrial, manufacturing, mining, and energy utilities. Her extensive experience as an LSRP earned her a reputation as a trusted advisor among local and national law firms, attorneys, Real Estate Investment Trusts, and real estate developers.

"Christina joins SCS with a proven track record of cultivating strong relationships with project stakeholders and excellent leadership skills. Her experience as an LSRP and Professional Geologist is a welcome addition to our environmental consulting teams who leverage their multidisciplinary backgrounds to create economically and socially practical solutions that meet and remain compliant with local, state, and federal policies," states Vice President Denise Wessels.

As a Project Manager at SCS, Helms will focus on growing and managing the environmental services practice throughout greater Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland. Her project experience ranges from fast-paced due diligence for property transactions to executing long-term, multi-year projects with ongoing monitoring and reporting needs and requirements for sites with soil, groundwater, and air contamination. Helms's experience extends to day-to-day field staffing, mentoring and training, office coordination, and contract management for environmental remediation projects ranging from tens of thousands to multi-million-dollar projects throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She possesses end-to-end knowledge of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection requirements, making her uniquely qualified to guide clients and stakeholders through complex regulatory environments. This knowledge helps ensure the timely and successful completion of project goals.

Helms's environmental consulting expertise, particularly site remediation, is an asset to the SCS team. Her appointment as Project Manager is a testament to her knowledge, experience, and leadership skills. SCS is excited to have Helms on board and looks forward to her contributions to the environmental services practice.

About SCS Engineers

SCS Engineers' environmental solutions and technology directly result from our experience and dedication to industries responsible for safeguarding the environment as they deliver essential services and products. For more information about us, please visit the SCS Engineers website or watch our video to see what we can do for your business and community.

