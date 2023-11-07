Modern Maids Contributes to the Fight Against Cancer with $1,000 Donation

CEO Justin Carpenter leads company-wide charitable initiative in a meaningful stride towards societal development

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Modern Maids, a leading provider in house cleaning services, has announced its recent generous donation to the Jimmy V Foundation in the fight against cancer this September. The company prides itself not only on its superior cleaning services but also on being part of a larger societal discourse, setting the pace in giving back to great causes. This tribute has been confirmed by none other than the esteemed CEO, Justin Carpenter.

The contribution of $1,000 to the Jimmy V Foundation is a clear testament to the company's commitment to societal value and corporate responsibility. Mr. Carpenter, passionate about philanthropy, encouraged the company's decision, planting Modern Maids firmly in the fraternity of businesses that prioritize the well-being of communities, contributing to a significant cause - cancer research.

"Our decision to make this donation is in line with Moderns Maids' long-term commitment to contribute positively to society. We are determined to employ our means in the endeavor to end cancer," elucidated Justin Carpenter, adding that this is just the beginning of many outreach initiatives to come.

The Jimmy V Foundation, renowned for its research in cancer, has been a beacon of hope in many lives and has resilience at its core. Modern Maids' benevolent pledge aims to fuel the foundation's efforts, stressing the significance of business enterprises subsidizing research that leads to lasting impact on humanity.

In final words, the company wishes that its donation inspires other businesses to actively contribute to worthwhile causes. Serving as an example in both providing outstanding services and participating in significant societal giving, Modern Maids is steadfast in its resolve to be a force for positive change.

Contact Information

Modern Maids

2500 Mckinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

469-430-8860

services@modernmaidsdallas.com

