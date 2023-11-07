Department of State Awards $881,385,000 Multiple Core Contracts to Federal Resources Corporation

DOS Partners with Federal Resources Corporation

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / The Department of State (DOS), Bureau of Global Public Affairs (GPA) and Bureau of Global Talent Management (GTM) offices have awarded (3) 5-year firm fixed price (FFP) contracts to Federal Resources Corporation for direct Technical and Functional Support Services, Software as a Service (SaaS), and Hardware in direct support of the Government Modernization of their Communications and Marketing Platforms.





Technical and Functional Support Services, Software as a Service (SaaS), and Hardware for $378M over 5 years.

Technical and Functional Support Services, Software as a Service (SaaS), and Hardware for $382.385M over 5 years.

Software, hardware, and all-personnel equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision, and other items necessary to support services for GTM Recruitment for $121M over 5 years.

FRC will support the Mission of GPA to effectively communicate U.S. foreign policy priorities and the importance of diplomacy to American audiences and engage foreign public audiences to enhance their understanding of and support for the values and policies of the United States.

"As a Mission-Focused Aggregator, FRC will enable GPA to streamline and improve governance processes, enhance interoffice coordination and external outreach, and support the team across all areas," says Jeremy Young, FRC CEO. "It will also allow GPA to implement emerging digital tools and capabilities, and integrate data-driven insights into foreign policy communications."

To create a high-quality customer experience, FRC leveraged its market-leading capabilities in cloud computing, systems modernization, systems performance, optimization, security, operations support, and procurement. This allowed FRC the opportunity to provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision, and other items and non-personal services necessary to perform under this contract.

"This contract will further the GPA mission to gather and maintain strategic planning for U.S. public diplomacy communications," comments Julie Trainor, FRC Executive Vice President. "It is an honor to support the Department of State's mission to strengthen and modernize our country's global diplomacy and policies.

About Federal Resources Corporation:

FRC is a provider of cybersecurity solutions and professional services designed to empower our federal government through our consultative, comprehensive, and collaborative approach tailored to meet their unique requirements. We provide a diverse range of services, including cloud migration, process reengineering, HR Modernization, and security assessments.

About Department of State - GPA:

The mission of the Bureau of Global Public Affairs (GPA) is to serve the American people by effectively communicating U.S. foreign policy priorities and the importance of diplomacy to American audiences and engaging foreign public audiences to enhance their understanding of and support for the values and policies of the United States.

About Global Talent Management - GTM:

The mission of the Bureau of Global Talent Management is to recruit, retain, and sustain a diverse, talented, and inclusive workforce. The bureau is responsible for the Department's foreign policy goals and priorities. It strives to advance U.S. national security interests and American values in every corner of the world.

