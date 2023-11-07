BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases, today announced plans to present on their groundbreaking AI-developed therapeutics portfolio at the upcoming INV€$TIVAL Showcase in partnership with Jefferies, being held on November 13, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

BPGbio will present as part of the event's Biotech Late Growth Stage track. BPGbio's President and CEO, Niven R. Narain, PhD, and Executive Chairman Daniel Elliott will detail the company's progress in advancing BPM31510, their lead drug candidate currently in Phase 2b and Phase 2a trials for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) and Pancreatic Cancer, respectively. Last month, an independent medical advisory board recommended advancement into phase 2b trials for pancreatic cancer. BPM31510 for pancreatic cancer has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. BPM31510 acts by targeting the mitochondrial machinery and tumor microenvironment (TME) to create a metabolic shift in cancer cells, leading to cancer cell death.

"We're thrilled to present the progress of our AI-developed late-stage clinical assets to investors, industry peers and partners as we continue to advance our pipeline," said Dr. Narain. "The success of our lead candidate, BPM31510, in clinical trials underscores our biology-first approach to AI drug discovery, which guided our development team throughout the process and optimized our clinical trials with the appropriate patient cohort. We eagerly anticipate advancing these trials, building on our early successes, and applying this approach to other aggressive cancers and diseases with significant unmet medical needs."

The executives will also provide insights into the company's growing portfolio of therapeutic targets and candidates, including several that are in late-stage clinical trials, which have been identified through BPGbio's proprietary AI-powered NAi Interrogative Biology Platform. This platform identifies targets, biomarkers, and drugs and assists the development team through both the developmental and clinical trial stages. NAi is now commercially available to pharma, academic and government organizations. The NAi Platform consists of an industry leading 100,000 sample, clinically annotated biobank, with purpose-built Bayesian AI. The platform uses the world's current fastest supercomputer, Frontier, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), making it the only fully integrated high-performance computing (HPC) platform in the biopharmaceutical industry for AI-driven target nomination, discovery, and molecule design.

BPGbio's therapeutic pipeline also includes drug candidates for epidermolysis bullosa (EB, orphan drug), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC, orphan drug), sarcopenia, solid and liquid tumors, Huntington's disease (orphan drug) and Parkinson's disease.

The company's diagnostic pipeline includes its prostate diagnostic test pstateDx, as well as tests being developed and validated for the detection of Parkinson's disease (ParkinsonDx), pancreatic cancer (PancDx), breast cancer, and liver disease.

For more information on the conference, visit: https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase.

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma and diagnostics company focused on oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The company has a deep portfolio of AI-developed pipeline of therapeutics, including several in late-stage development. BPGbio's novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary AI-powered Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; the world's largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobank; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using unbiased AI. Headquartered in Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining patient biology, data, and AI to transform the way we understand aging, human performance, and diagnose and treat disease. For more information, visit bpgbio.com.

