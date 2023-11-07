

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), an aerospace and defense company, on Tuesday reported a loss for the second quarter compared with earnings last year, particularly on lower gains in the sale of assets and businesses this year. However, Earnings beat the Street view.



The revenue also increased. Further the company raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024.



The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.296 million or $0.02 per share compared with earnings of $106.53 million or $1.63 per share for the same period last year.



Excluding items, it reported a profit of $0.9 million or $0.01 per share compared to earnings of $4.8 million or $0.07 per share in the previous year.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a loss of $0.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total net revenues increased to $354.1 million from $307.6 million in the prior year. The organic sales grew by 16 percent driven by continued strong commercial aftermarket demand.



The Street estimate for revenue is $337.4 million.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects adjusted EBITDAP in a range of $216.0 million to $231.0 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDAP margin of 15 - 16 percent, higher than the prior guidance of $210.0 million to $225.0 million.



The company also raised its net revenue outlook to the range of $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion, compared to the prior guidance of around $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Analysts on average estimate $1.43 billion.



On Monday, Triumph Group shares closed at $7.91 down 2.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.



