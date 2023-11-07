

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $134.55 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $156.00 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $168.55 million or $2.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $711.69 million from $708.56 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $134.55 Mln. vs. $156.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.27 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.56 -Revenue (Q3): $711.69 Mln vs. $708.56 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.52 to $3.62 Full year EPS guidance: $11.65 to $11.75



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken