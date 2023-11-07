Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Posley Asset Management Limited, a renowned asset management firm based in Hong Kong, is thrilled to announce a partnership with KnightSafe, a leading provider of institutional-grade secure self-custody services. This collaboration underscores Posley's commitment to embracing innovative blockchain technologies and its bullish stance on the adoption of Web3.0 in the region.

KnightSafe, recognized for its open-source, transparent, and decentralized approach, offers a cutting-edge solution for digital asset self-custody. With over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, KnightSafe's team has developed a smart contract-based custody solution tailor-made for institutional clients and professional traders. This enables them to efficiently and securely access decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, ensuring seamless interaction with dApps and a robust framework for managing digital assets.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with KnightSafe, a company that shares our vision for a secure and decentralized future," said Michael Cheung, CEO of Posley Asset Management Limited. "This partnership will empower our clients with unparalleled access to DeFi protocols, enhanced security, and a level of control and customization that is unparalleled in the industry." Ethan Tong, Co-Founder and CEO of KnightSafe noted that "KnightSafe is incredibly excited to partner with a SFC-licensed institution to bring the innovative solutions that DeFi has to offer to traditional asset management."

KnightSafe's innovative features include the ability for owners to set custom authorizations and restrictions, ensuring that traders can operate within designated parameters. Furthermore, the platform offers an easy-to-use wallet solution, role-based access control, and a comprehensive architecture designed to provide secure and efficient interactions with DeFi protocols and decentralized exchanges.

Through this partnership, Posley Asset Management Limited reaffirms its position as a forward-thinking leader in the asset management space, committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to benefit its clients. The company is eager to explore the vast possibilities that blockchain technology and DeFi have to offer, and this partnership with KnightSafe is a pivotal step towards achieving that vision.

