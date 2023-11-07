

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.47 billion, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $32.64 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 78.5% to $3.32 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.47 Bln. vs. $32.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.32 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.



