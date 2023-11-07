

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $744 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $740 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $4.09 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $744 Mln. vs. $740 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.09 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05



