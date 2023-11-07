Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others.

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

Pixelloid Studios is an award-winning 3D Animation and Visual Effects Company based in Hyderabad, India, known for its stellar contributions to the animation and VFX industry, with a portfolio that includes blockbuster movies and popular video games. The studio has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity, delivering immersive and visually stunning experiences for audiences around the world.

As previously announced, Nextech3D.ai has successfully established Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited, a strategic move designed to bolster profitability while concurrently optimizing labor costs. The Company's shift to India is poised to generate substantial additional cash flow, chiefly attributed to the streamlining of production processes and the utilization of cost-effective resources available in the region. Nextech3D.ai is strategically positioning itself for sustained profitability in a dynamic market environment. This strategic pivot is in perfect harmony with Nextech3D.ai's unwavering commitment to delivering premium 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions while maintaining a steadfast focus on profitability and fiscal responsibility, catering to the interests of its valued shareholders.

Last week, the Company celebrated the grand opening of its office space in Hyderabad, India. This milestone marks a pivotal step in expanding Nextech3D.ai's profit margins and significantly reducing overhead costs, potentially resulting in annual savings of up to $4 million. Hareesh Achi, Head of Product Operations, is spearheading this transformative endeavor. With over a decade of experience at industry giants such as MSFT and META, Hareesh brings a profound and comprehensive understanding of managing substantial technology operations.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY | FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL | FSE: Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800344/nextech3dai-partners-with-pixelloid-studios-to-hire-hundreds-of-3d-artists-in-its-new-hyderabad-india-office-in-anticipation-of-rapid-3d-model-demand-growth-in-2024