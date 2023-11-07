ASF Logistics Expands Flexitank Capabilities, Led by Jeff Plumley, CCO

Focusing on the advancement of efficient, sustainable and high quality bulk liquid services.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / ASF Logistics, the human standard in global logistics, announces the expansion of their Flexitanks unit committed to driving adoption of this highly efficient and environmentally friendly form of shipping for non-hazardous bulk liquid cargo. Jeff Plumley brings his established Flexitanks and global logistics expertise to lead this endeavor.

ASF provides a complete end-to-end Flexitank logistics and transportation solution, including the traditional single tank and innovative, 3-tank system. U.S. shippers benefit from access to high quality tanks crafted in North America ensuring timely access, superior performance and reliability.

Flexitanks are a high quality solution for bulk liquids including: wine, agricultural oils, liquid latex, malt extracts, fruit juices, liquid detergents, bio-fuels, refined base oils and non-hazardous chemicals. As compared to drums, ISO tanks and IBC totes, Flexitanks have many advantages:

Shippers achieve a 90% reduction in loading and unloading times with Flexitanks as compared to ISO tanks and IBC totes, or drums

Loading and discharge of liquids is a precise process with Flexitanks reliable liquid flow control valve

Flexitanks can be used in 20' and 40' dry containers, or a 40' reefer

The 3-tank system allows shippers to transport up to three different product varieties in one shipment, and container space is optimized for greater product yield

100% virgin film and no risk of cross contamination that occurs with ISO tanks

At a time of heightened environmental awareness and stringent government sustainability regulations, supply chain carbon footprints are under scrutiny. Flexitanks provide a greener alternative by enabling higher product transport capacity per container compared to other bulk liquid methods. Moreover, Flexitanks are entirely recyclable and reusable, eliminating the need for repositioning, unlike non-recyclable ISO tanks that necessitate round-trip transit. ISO tanks also must be flushed out with water prior to repositioning which wastes water and is especially inefficient in drought areas.

"We operate with high standards, integrity and put people first, always. This is the personalized, caring relationship our bulk liquids customers experience. I'm thrilled to head up this expansion of the ASF Flexitank product, bringing ASF's consistent, reliable high standards to the bulk liquids industry," said Jeff Plumley, CCO of ASF Logistics.

"The leadership of ASF are skilled professionals who know their business and how to execute. They have knowledge of the Flexitank industry that is second to none in the global bulk liquid freight forwarding industry," said Bud LaCombe, COO at Liquitank Solutions.

ASF's people are at the heart of making logistics work, every day, day in and day out, with the highest human standards. The company's longstanding individualized approach to serving customers, backed by a knowledgeable team, has been consistently maintained since the company's founding.

The human connections and strong relationships ASF create are further strengthened through knowledge sharing, being available to discuss global shipping industry and market trends, and creatively addressing exceptions. ASF is flexible, willing to do things in new ways by working outside the box.

People-first, trusted processes and highly-respected, industry-leading freight technology is how ASF carves out a unique and important category as the human standard in global logistics.

