Celsius Holdings, Inc., Reports Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Record third quarter revenue of $385 million, up 104% from $188 million in Q3 2022

North America revenue increased 107% to $371 million, up from $180 million in Q3 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH ), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Management will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

A PDF containing our third quarter 2023 results and full financial tables is available at:

https://celsiusholdingsinc.com/Q3_2023

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

