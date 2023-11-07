Anzeige
WKN: 850981 | ISIN: US2910111044 | Ticker-Symbol: EMR
Tradegate
07.11.23
14:22 Uhr
80,26 Euro
-5,28
-6,17 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,6081,7014:57
81,2881,7214:56
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 12:55
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides Initial 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable December 11, 2023 to stockholders of record November 17, 2023 .

(dollars in millions, except per share)


2022 Q4

2023 Q4

Change


2022

2023

Change

Underlying Orders1




5 %




5 %

Net Sales


$3,892

$4,090

5 %


$13,804

$15,165

10 %

Underlying Sales2




5 %




10 %

Pretax Earnings


$603

$904



$2,432

$2,726


Margin


15.5 %

22.1 %

660 bps


17.6 %

18.0 %

40 bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA3


$963

$1,045



$3,147

$3,794


Margin


24.7 %

25.5 %

80 bps


22.8 %

25.0 %

220 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share


$0.82

$1.22

49 %


$3.16

$3.72

18 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share4


$1.07

$1.29

21 %


$3.64

$4.44

22 %

Operating Cash Flow


$813

$1,007

24 %


$2,048

$2,726

33 %

Free Cash Flow


$713

$838

17 %


$1,749

$2,363

35 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson completed an exceptional fiscal 2023 with double-digit sales growth, strong operating leverage and robust adjusted earnings per share growth," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "This momentum and our continued focus on execution, leading technology and resilient end-markets provides confidence in our guidance for fiscal 2024."

Karsanbhai continued, "In the quarter, we also closed the acquisition of NI, largely completing our transformation into an automation leader. Our differentiated portfolio with NI and accelerated investments in new-to-the-world innovation provide a unique opportunity to solve many of our customers' toughest challenges and create long-term shareholder value."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework and incorporates, other than as set forth below, our NI acquisition5, which closed on October 11, 2023 . The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.


2024 Q1

2024

Net Sales Growth

14% - 17.5%

13% - 15.5%

Underlying Sales Growth

6.5% - 8.5%

4% - 6%

Earnings Per Share5

$0.45 - $0.50

$3.82 - $4.02

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.17

~$0.67

Restructuring / Related Costs

~$0.08

~$0.22

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.19

~$0.22

Copeland Equity Loss

~$0.11

~$0.22

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.00 - $1.05

$5.15 - $5.35

Operating Cash Flow


$3.0B - $3.1B

Free Cash Flow


$2.6B - $2.7B

1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech are included in underlying sales beginning in 2023 Q4.

3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring and related costs, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, interest income on undeployed proceeds and intangibles amortization expense. Post-Copeland transaction close, adjusted EPS now includes the interest on the Copeland note receivable valued at $0.04 and $0.05 for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.

5 GAAP earnings per share guidance for 2024 does not include the impact of intangibles amortization and other purchase accounting-related costs related to the NI transaction. The initial accounting for the transaction is not yet complete and therefore Emerson is unable to estimate these amounts. Although these items may have a significant impact on GAAP EPS, they will be excluded from adjusted earnings per share and will have no impact on cash flows.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors:

Media:

Colleen Mettler

Joseph Sala / Tanner Kaufman / Greg Klassen

(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher


(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)








Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)










Quarter Ended September 30,


Year Ended September 30,




2022


2023


2022


2023









Net sales

$3,892


$4,090


$13,804


$15,165

Costs and expenses:








Cost of sales

2,063


2,078


7,498


7,738

SG&A expenses

983


1,114


3,614


4,186

Gain on subordinated interest

-


(161)


(453)


(161)

Other deductions, net

189


263


519


683

Interest expense (income), net

54


(77)


194


34

Interest income from related party1

-


(31)


-


(41)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

603


904


2,432


2,726

Income taxes

150


209


549


599

Earnings from continuing operations

453


695


1,883


2,127

Discontinued operations, net of tax

255


43


1,347


11,073

Net earnings

708


738


3,230


13,200

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(32)


(6)


(1)


(19)

Net earnings common stockholders

$740


$744


$3,231


$13,219









Earnings common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$486


$701


$1,886


$2,152

Discontinued operations

254


43


1,345


11,067

Net earnings common stockholders

$740


$744


$3,231


$13,219









Diluted avg. shares outstanding

594.5


574.7


596.3


577.3









Diluted earnings per share common stockholders








Earnings from continuing operations

$0.82


$1.22


$3.16


$3.72

Discontinued operations

0.42


0.07


2.25


19.16

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.24


$1.29


$5.41


$22.88


















Quarter Ended September 30,


Year Ended September 30,




2022


2023


2022


2023

Other deductions, net








Amortization of intangibles

$129


$125


$336


$482

Restructuring costs

31


31


75


72

Other

29


107


108


129

Total

$189


$263


$519


$683

1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.











Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Year Ended Sept 30


2022


2023

Assets




Cash and equivalents

$1,804


$8,051

Receivables, net

2,261


2,518

Inventories

1,742


2,006

Other current assets

1,301


1,244

Current assets held-for-sale

1,398


-

Total current assets

8,506


13,819

Property, plant & equipment, net

2,239


2,363

Goodwill

13,946


14,480

Other intangible assets

6,572


6,263

Copeland note receivable and equity investment

-


3,255

Other

2,151


2,566

Noncurrent assets held-for-sale

2,258


-

Total assets

$35,672


$42,746





Liabilities and equity




Short-term borrowings and current




maturities of long-term debt

$2,115


$547

Accounts payable

1,276


1,275

Accrued expenses

3,038


3,210

Current liabilities held-for-sale

1,348


-

Total current liabilities

7,777


5,032

Long-term debt

8,259


7,610

Other liabilities

3,153


3,506

Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale

167


-

Equity




Common stockholders' equity

10,364


20,689

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,952


5,909

Total equity

16,316


26,598

Total liabilities and equity

$35,672


$42,746





Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)







Year Ended Sept 30



2022


2023

Operating activities





Net earnings


$3,230


$13,200

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


(1,347)


(11,073)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


842


1,051

Stock compensation


125


250

Pension expense


2


(71)

Pension funding


(43)


(43)

Changes in operating working capital


(312)


(190)

Gain on subordinated interest


(453)


(161)

Other, net


4


(237)

Cash from continuing operations


2,048


2,726

Cash from discontinued operations


874


(2,089)

Cash provided by operating activities


2,922


637






Investing activities





Capital expenditures


(299)


(363)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired


(5,702)


(705)

Divestitures of businesses


17


-

Proceeds from subordinated interest


438


176

Proceeds from related party note receivable


-


918

Other, net


(138)


(141)

Cash from continuing operations


(5,684)


(115)

Cash from discontinued operations


350


12,530

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(5,334)


12,415






Financing activities





Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings


1,241


(1,578)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months


1,162


395

Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months


(1,165)


(400)

Proceeds from long-term debt


2,975


-

Payments of long-term debt


(522)


(741)

Dividends paid


(1,223)


(1,198)

Purchases of common stock


(500)


(2,000)

AspenTech purchases of common stock


-


(214)

Payment of related party note payable


-


(918)

Other, net


80


(169)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities


2,048


(6,823)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


(186)


18

Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents


(550)


6,247

Beginning cash and equivalents


2,354


1,804

Ending cash and equivalents


$1,804


$8,051

Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30



2022


2023


Reported


Underlying











Sales









Final Control

$1,001


$1,081


8 %


7 %


Measurement & Analytical

921


1,045


14 %


15 %


Discrete Automation

718


666


(7) %


(8) %


Safety & Productivity

336


354


5 %


4 %


Intelligent Devices

$2,976


$3,146


6 %


6 %











Control Systems & Software

687


714


4 %


3 %


AspenTech

251


249


(1) %


(1) %


Software and Control

$938


$963


3 %


2 %











Eliminations

(22)


(19)






Total

$3,892


$4,090


5 %


5 %


Sales Growth by Geography



Quarter Ended Sept 30

Americas

3 %

Europe

8 %

Asia, Middle East & Africa

5 %





Table 4 cont.



Year Ended Sept 30


2022


2023


Reported


Underlying









Sales








Final Control

$3,607


$3,970


10 %


13 %

Measurement & Analytical

3,215


3,595


12 %


16 %

Discrete Automation

2,612


2,635


1 %


3 %

Safety & Productivity

1,402


1,388


(1) %


(1) %

Intelligent Devices

$10,836


$11,588


7 %


10 %









Control Systems & Software

2,398


2,606


9 %


11 %

AspenTech

656


1,042


59 %


(1) %

Software and Control

$3,054


$3,648


20 %


10 %









Eliminations

(86)


(71)





Total

$13,804


$15,165


10 %


10 %

Sales Growth by Geography



Year Ended Sept 30

Americas

10 %

Europe

10 %

Asia, Middle East & Africa

9 %



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30


Quarter Ended Sept 30


2022


2023


As Reported (GAAP)


Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)


As Reported (GAAP)


Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

Earnings








Final Control

$168


$233


$247


$285

Margins

16.7 %


23.2 %


22.9 %


26.4 %

Measurement & Analytical

250


250


275


298

Margins

27.2 %


27.1 %


26.3 %


28.4 %

Discrete Automation

177


180


131


145

Margins

24.6 %


24.1 %


19.7 %


21.8 %

Safety & Productivity

51


67


78


83

Margins

15.1 %


19.9 %


21.9 %


23.5 %

Intelligent Devices

$646


$730


$731


$811

Margins

21.7 %


24.5 %


23.2 %


25.8 %









Control Systems & Software

143


152


151


158

Margins

20.8 %


22.0 %


21.1 %


22.2 %

AspenTech

(39)


81


(47)


76

Margins

(15.2) %


32.9 %


(18.7) %


30.2 %

Software and Control

$104


$233


$104


$234

Margins

11.2 %


24.9 %


10.8 %


24.3 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

(33)


(33)


(52)


(52)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

23


23


38


38

Corporate and other

(83)


(27)


(70)


(41)

Gain on Vertiv Investment

-


-


161


-

Copeland equity method investment loss

-


-


(116)


-

Interest (expense) income, net

(54)


-


77


-

Interest income from related party1

-


-


31


-









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$603


$926


$904


$990

Margins

15.5 %


23.8 %


22.1 %


24.2 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:








Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$963




$1,045

Margins



24.7 %




25.5 %









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Year Ended Sept 30


Year Ended Sept 30


2022


2023


As Reported (GAAP)


Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)


As Reported (GAAP)


Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

Earnings








Final Control

$592


$761


$865


$981

Margins

16.4 %


21.1 %


21.8 %


24.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

785


809


936


976

Margins

24.4 %


25.2 %


26.0 %


27.1 %

Discrete Automation

542


572


509


565

Margins

20.7 %


21.9 %


19.3 %


21.4 %

Safety & Productivity

250


286


306


332

Margins

17.8 %


20.3 %


22.0 %


23.9 %

Intelligent Devices

$2,169


$2,428


$2,616


$2,854

Margins

20.0 %


22.4 %


22.6 %


24.6 %









Control Systems & Software

437


470


529


560

Margins

18.2 %


19.6 %


20.3 %


21.5 %

AspenTech

12


249


(107)


380

Margins

1.9 %


38.0 %


(10.3) %


36.4 %

Software and Control

$449


$719


$422


$940

Margins

14.7 %


23.5 %


11.6 %


25.8 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

(125)


(125)


(250)


(250)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

99


99


171


171

Corporate and other

(419)


(105)


(224)


(159)

Gain on Vertiv Investment

453


-


161


-

Copeland equity method investment loss

-


-


(177)


-

Interest (expense) income, net

(194)


-


(34)


-

Interest income from related party1

-


-


41


-









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$2,432


$3,016


$2,726


$3,556

Margins

17.6 %


21.8 %


18.0 %


23.4 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:








Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$3,147




$3,794

Margins



22.8 %




25.0 %









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30


Quarter Ended Sept 30


2022


2023


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$23


$42


$22


$16

Measurement & Analytical

6


(6)


12


11

Discrete Automation

7


(4)


7


7

Safety & Productivity

6


10


6


(1)

Intelligent Devices

$42


$42


$47


$33









Control Systems & Software

6


3


5


2

AspenTech

121


(1)


122


1

Software and Control

$127


$2


$127


$3









Corporate

-


3


-


2

Total

$169


$47


$174


$38









1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $16 and $7 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.




Year Ended Sept 30


Year Ended Sept 30


2022


2023


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$94


$75


$88


$28

Measurement & Analytical

21


3


27


13

Discrete Automation

30


-


29


27

Safety & Productivity

26


10


26


-

Intelligent Devices

$171


$88


$170


$68









Control Systems & Software

22


11


22


9

AspenTech

237


-


486


1

Software and Control

$259


$11


$508


$10









Corporate

-


16


-


14

Total

$430


$115


$678


$92









1 Amortization of intangibles includes $108 and $196 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $40 and $20 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.






Quarter Ended Sept 30


2022


2023





Depreciation and Amortization




Final Control

$56


$41

Measurement & Analytical

29


37

Discrete Automation

21


21

Safety & Productivity

13


13

Intelligent Devices

119


112





Control Systems & Software

22


23

AspenTech

123


123

Software and Control

145


146





Corporate

7


13

Total

$271


$271










Year Ended Sept 30


2022


2023





Depreciation and Amortization




Final Control

$212


$170

Measurement & Analytical

117


121

Discrete Automation

88


84

Safety & Productivity

57


57

Intelligent Devices

474


432





Control Systems & Software

93


90

AspenTech

242


492

Software and Control

335


582





Corporate

33


37

Total

$842


$1,051

Table 5


EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.




Quarter Ended Sept 30

Corporate and Other


2022


2023

Corporate and other (GAAP)


$(83)


$(70)

Corporate restructuring and related costs


1


2

National Instruments investment gain


-


(9)

Other investment-related gains


(14)


-

Acquisition / divestiture costs


-


36

Russia business exit


19

1

-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge


50


-






Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)


$(27)


$(41)






1 The Russia business exit charge includes $2 of restructuring costs.




Year Ended Sept 30

Corporate and Other


2022


2023

Corporate and other (GAAP)


$(419)


$(224)

Corporate restructuring and related costs


6


14

National Instruments investment gain


-


(56)

Other investment-related gains


(14)


-

Acquisition / divestiture costs


91


84

Russia business exit


181

1

47

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge


50


(24)






Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)


$(105)


$(159)






1 The Russia business exit charge includes $10 of restructuring costs.

Table 6


EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30


2022


2023





Pretax earnings

$603


$904

Percent of sales

15.5 %


22.1 %

Interest expense (income), net

54


(77)

Interest income from related party1

-


(31)

Amortization of intangibles

169


174

Restructuring and related costs

46


38

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

-


36

Gain on subordinated interest

-


(161)

National Instruments investment gain

-


(9)

Other investment-related gains

(14)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50


-

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

-


116

Russia business exit charge

19


-

Adjusted EBITA

$927


$990

Percent of sales

23.8 %


24.2 %






Quarter Ended Sept 30


2022


2023





GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$0.82


$1.22





Amortization of intangibles

0.14


0.16

Restructuring and related costs

0.06


0.07

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

-


0.06

Gain on subordinated interest

-


(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain

-


(0.01)

Other investment-related gains

(0.02)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

0.04


-

Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction

-


(0.14)

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

-


0.14

Russia business exit charge

0.03


-





Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$1.07


$1.29





Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share



(0.06)





Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution



$1.23





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable



Year Ended Sept 30


2022


2023





Pretax earnings

$2,432


$2,726

Percent of sales

17.6 %


18.0 %

Interest expense (income), net

194


34

Interest income from related party1

-


(41)

Amortization of intangibles

430


678

Restructuring and related costs

105


92

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

91


84

Gain on subordinated interest

(453)


(161)

National Instruments investment gain

-


(56)

Other investment-related gains

(14)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

50


(24)

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

-


177

Russia business exit charge

181


47

Adjusted EBITA

$3,016


$3,556

Percent of sales

21.8 %


23.4 %






Year Ended Sept 30


2022


2023





GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$3.16


$3.72





Amortization of intangibles

0.45


0.62

Restructuring and related costs

0.14


0.14

Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt

0.15


0.13

Gain on subordinated interest

(0.60)


(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain

-


(0.07)

Other investment-related gains

(0.02)


-

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

0.04


(0.02)

Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction

-


(0.19)

Loss on Copeland equity method investment

-


0.24

Russia business exit charge

0.32


0.08





Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$3.64


$4.44





Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share



(0.27)





Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution



$4.17





1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont.


Quarter Ended September 30, 2023


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$904


$209


$695


$(6)


$701


$1.22

Amortization of intangibles

174

1

40


134


41


93


0.16

Restructuring and related costs

38

2

-


38


1


37


0.07

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

36


3


33


-


33


0.06

Gain on subordinated interest

(161)


(39)


(122)


-


(122)


(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain

(9)


(2)


(7)


-


(7)


(0.01)

Interest income on undeployed proceeds

(106)


(25)


(81)


-


(81)


(0.14)

Copeland equity method investment loss

116


33


83


-


83


0.14

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$992


$219


$773


$36


$737


$1.29

Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds)

29











Interest income from related party4

(31)











Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$990























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 reported in cost of sales.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Year Ended September 30, 2023


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$2,726


$599


$2,127


$(25)


$2,152


$3.72

Amortization of intangibles

678

1

156


522


166


356


0.62

Restructuring and related costs

92

2

13


79


1


78


0.14

Acquisition/divestiture and related costs

84


7


77


-


77


0.13

Gain on subordinated interest

(161)


(39)


(122)


-


(122)


(0.21)

National Instruments investment gain

(56)


(13)


(43)


-


(43)


(0.07)

Interest income on undeployed proceeds

(141)


(33)


(108)


-


(108)


(0.19)

Copeland equity method investment loss

177


43


134


-


134


0.24

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(24)


(5)


(19)


(8)


(11)


(0.02)

Russia business exit charge

47


-


47


-


47


0.08

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$3,422


$728


$2,694


$134


$2,560


$4.44

Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds)

175











Interest income from related party4

(41)











Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$3,556























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $20 reported in cost of sales.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7


EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge.


Quarter Ended September 30, 2023


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes
(Benefit)


Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-Controlling

Interests4


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$(52)

1

$(17)


$(35)







Other

3


-


3







Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(49)


(17)


(32)


(14)


(18)


$(0.03)













Adjustments:












Amortization of intangibles

122

2

27


95


41


54


0.09

Restructuring

1


-


1


1


-


0.00

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$74


$10


$64


$28


$36


$0.06

Interest income

(14)

3










Stock compensation

16

3










Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$76























Reconciliation to Segment EBIT













Pre-tax earnings

$(49)











Interest income

(14)

3










Stock compensation

16

3










Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$(47)











Amortization of intangibles

122

2










Restructuring

1











Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$76























1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.

3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.



Year Ended September 30, 2023


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes
(Benefit)


Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-Controlling

Interests5


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$(128)

1

$3


$(131)







Interim tax reporting/Other

2


(50)

2

52







Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(126)


(47)


(79)


(35)


(44)


$(0.08)













Adjustments:












Amortization of intangibles

486

3

107


379


166


213


0.37

Restructuring

1


-


1


1


-


0.00

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(24)

4

(5)


(19)


(8)


(11)


(0.02)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$337


$55


$282


$124


$158


$0.27

Interest income

(41)

4










Stock compensation

84

4










Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$380























Reconciliation to Segment EBIT













Pre-tax earnings

$(126)











Interest income

(41)

4










Stock compensation

84

4










Micromine purchase price hedge

(24)

4










Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$(107)











Amortization of intangibles

486

3










Restructuring

1











Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$380























1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, derived from AspenTech's results for the year ended June 30, 2023 as reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K, the results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as reported in their Form 10-Q, and the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.

2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level.

3 Amortization of intangibles includes $192 reported in cost of sales.

4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

5 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Table 8


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

NI RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following table provides unaudited results for NI before Emerson's acquisition on October 11, 2023 and are not
included in Emerson's 2023 results. The figures are for informational purposes only and are provided to show NI's
quarterly results on an Emerson fiscal calendar and comparable segment basis. NI's future results will be reported as the
new Test & Measurement segment beginning in Q1 of 2024.




Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


2023














Sales


$ 448


$ 437


$ 417


$ 391


$ 1,693














Pretax Earnings


$ 49


$ 54


$ 32


$ 34


$ 169














Net Interest Expense / (Income)


$ 7


$ 8


$ 10


$ 9


$ 34














Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)


$ 56


$ 62


$ 42


$ 43


$ 203


% of sales


12.6 %


14.2 %


10.0 %


11.1 %


12.0 %














Stock Based Compensation1


$ 18


$ 15


$ 15


$ 16


$ 64


Acquisition and Related Costs1


$ -


$ (1)


$ 16


$ 3


$ 18














Comparable Segment EBIT


$ 74


$ 76


$ 73


$ 62


$ 285


% of sales


16.6 %


17.4 %


17.4 %


15.8 %


16.8 %














Amortization of Intangibles


$ 12


$ 12


$ 13


$ 12


$ 49


Restructuring and Related Costs


$ 9


$ 16


$ 1


$ (1)


$ 25














Comparable Adjusted Segment EBITA


$ 95


$ 104


$ 87


$ 73


$ 359


% of sales


21.1 %


23.8 %


20.9 %


18.6 %


21.2 %



1 To be reported in Emerson corporate line items.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 9










Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except
per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.














Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change


Final

Control

Measurement
& Analytical

Discrete

Automation

Safety &

Productivity

Intelligent

Devices

Reported (GAAP)


8 %

14 %

(7) %

5 %

6 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX


(1) %

- %

(1) %

(1) %

(1) %

(Acquisitions)


- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

Divestitures


- %

1 %

- %

- %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)


7 %

15 %

(8) %

4 %

6 %










Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change


Control

Systems &

Software

AspenTech

Software
and Control


Emerson

Reported (GAAP)


4 %

(1) %

3 %


5 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX


(1) %

- %

(1) %


(1) %

(Acquisitions)


- %

- %

- %


- %

Divestitures


- %

- %

- %


1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)


3 %

(1) %

2 %


5 %










Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change


Final

Control

Measurement
& Analytical

Discrete

Automation

Safety &

Productivity

Intelligent

Devices

Reported (GAAP)


10 %

12 %

1 %

(1) %

7 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX


2 %

2 %

2 %

- %

2 %

(Acquisitions)


- %

- %

- %

- %

- %

Divestitures


1 %

2 %

- %

- %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)


13 %

16 %

3 %

(1) %

10 %










Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change


Control

Systems &

Software

AspenTech

Software
and Control


Emerson

Reported (GAAP)


9 %

59 %

20 %


10 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX


1 %

- %

1 %


2 %

(Acquisitions)


- %

(60) %

(12) %


(3) %

Divestitures


1 %

- %

1 %


1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)


11 %

(1) %

10 %


10 %










2024E November Guidance Underlying Sales


FY24E

Q1 FY24E




Reported (GAAP)


13% - 15.5%

14% - 17.5%




(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX


~1%

~-%




(Acquisitions)


(10) - (10.5)%

(8.5) - (10)%




Divestitures


~-%

~1%




Underlying (Non-GAAP)


4% - 6%

6.5% - 8.5%































Final Control Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$168

$247

16.7 %

22.9 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


65

38

6.5 %

3.5 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$233

$285

23.2 %

26.4 %











Final Control Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$592

$865

16.4 %

21.8 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


169

116

4.7 %

2.9 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$761

$981

21.1 %

24.7 %











Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$250

$275

27.2 %

26.3 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


0

23

(0.1) %

2.1 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$250

$298

27.1 %

28.4 %











Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$785

$936

24.4 %

26.0 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


24

40

0.8 %

1.1 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$809

$976

25.2 %

27.1 %











Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$177

$131

24.6 %

19.7 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


3

14

(0.5) %

2.1 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$180

$145

24.1 %

21.8 %











Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$542

$509

20.7 %

19.3 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


30

56

1.2 %

2.1 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$572

$565

21.9 %

21.4 %











Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$51

$78

15.1 %

21.9 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


16

5

4.8 %

1.6 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$67

$83

19.9 %

23.5 %











Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$250

$306

17.8 %

22.0 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


36

26

2.5 %

1.9 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$286

$332

20.3 %

23.9 %











Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$646

$731

21.7 %

23.2 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


84

80

2.8 %

2.6 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$730

$811

24.5 %

25.8 %











Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$2,169

$2,616

20.0 %

22.6 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


259

238

2.4 %

2.0 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$2,428

$2,854

22.4 %

24.6 %











Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$143

$151

20.8 %

21.1 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


9

7

1.2 %

1.1 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$152

$158

22.0 %

22.2 %











Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$437

$529

18.2 %

20.3 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


33

31

1.4 %

1.2 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$470

$560

19.6 %

21.5 %











AspenTech Adjusted EBITA




Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$(39)

$(47)

(15.2) %

(18.7) %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


120

123

48.1 %

48.9 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$81

$76

32.9 %

30.2 %











AspenTech Adjusted EBITA




FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$12

$(107)

1.9 %

(10.3) %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


237

487

36.1 %

46.7 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$249

$380

38.0 %

36.4 %











Software and Control Adjusted EBITA


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)


$104

$104

11.2 %

10.8 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


129

130

13.7 %

13.5 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$233

$234

24.9 %

24.3 %











Software and Control Adjusted EBITA


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23


Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$449

$422

14.7 %

11.6 %


Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs


270

518

8.8 %

14.2 %


Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)


$719

$940

23.5 %

25.8 %











Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin


Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Change

Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)


$603

$904

15.5 %

22.1 %

660 bps

Corporate items and interest expense, net

147

(69)

3.8 %

(1.7) %

(550) bps

Total Business Segment EBIT / margin


$750

$835

19.3 %

20.4 %

110 bps

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

$213

$210

5.4 %

5.1 %

(30) bps

Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)

$963

$1,045

24.7 %

25.5 %

80 bps










Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin


FY22

FY23

FY22

FY23

Change

Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)


$2,432

$2,726

17.6 %

18.0 %

40 bps

Corporate items and interest expense, net

186

312

1.4 %

2.0 %

60 bps

Total Business Segment EBIT / margin


$2,618

$3,038

19.0 %

20.0 %

100 bps

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

$529

$756

3.8 %

5.0 %

120 bps

Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)

$3,147

$3,794

22.8 %

25.0 %

220 bps



















Cash Flow




Q4 FY22

Q4 FY23

Change



Operating cash flow (GAAP)




$813

$1,007

24 %



Capital expenditures




(100)

(169)

(7) %



Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)




$713

$838

17 %












Cash Flow




FY22

FY23

Change


FY24E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)




$2,048

$2,726

33 %


$3.0 - $3.1

Capital expenditures




(299)

(363)

2 %


~(0.4)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)




$1,749

$2,363

35 %


$2.6 - $2.7










Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.





































SOURCE Emerson

