Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Provides Initial 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable December 11, 2023 to stockholders of record November 17, 2023 .
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2022 Q4
2023 Q4
Change
2022
2023
Change
Underlying Orders1
5 %
5 %
Net Sales
$3,892
$4,090
5 %
$13,804
$15,165
10 %
Underlying Sales2
5 %
10 %
Pretax Earnings
$603
$904
$2,432
$2,726
Margin
15.5 %
22.1 %
660 bps
17.6 %
18.0 %
40 bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA3
$963
$1,045
$3,147
$3,794
Margin
24.7 %
25.5 %
80 bps
22.8 %
25.0 %
220 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$0.82
$1.22
49 %
$3.16
$3.72
18 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share4
$1.07
$1.29
21 %
$3.64
$4.44
22 %
Operating Cash Flow
$813
$1,007
24 %
$2,048
$2,726
33 %
Free Cash Flow
$713
$838
17 %
$1,749
$2,363
35 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson completed an exceptional fiscal 2023 with double-digit sales growth, strong operating leverage and robust adjusted earnings per share growth," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "This momentum and our continued focus on execution, leading technology and resilient end-markets provides confidence in our guidance for fiscal 2024."
Karsanbhai continued, "In the quarter, we also closed the acquisition of NI, largely completing our transformation into an automation leader. Our differentiated portfolio with NI and accelerated investments in new-to-the-world innovation provide a unique opportunity to solve many of our customers' toughest challenges and create long-term shareholder value."
2024 Outlook
The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework and incorporates, other than as set forth below, our NI acquisition5, which closed on October 11, 2023 . The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.
2024 Q1
2024
Net Sales Growth
14% - 17.5%
13% - 15.5%
Underlying Sales Growth
6.5% - 8.5%
4% - 6%
Earnings Per Share5
$0.45 - $0.50
$3.82 - $4.02
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.17
~$0.67
Restructuring / Related Costs
~$0.08
~$0.22
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
~$0.19
~$0.22
Copeland Equity Loss
~$0.11
~$0.22
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.00 - $1.05
$5.15 - $5.35
Operating Cash Flow
$3.0B - $3.1B
Free Cash Flow
$2.6B - $2.7B
1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.
2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech are included in underlying sales beginning in 2023 Q4.
3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring and related costs, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, interest income on undeployed proceeds and intangibles amortization expense. Post-Copeland transaction close, adjusted EPS now includes the interest on the Copeland note receivable valued at $0.04 and $0.05 for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, respectively.
5 GAAP earnings per share guidance for 2024 does not include the impact of intangibles amortization and other purchase accounting-related costs related to the NI transaction. The initial accounting for the transaction is not yet complete and therefore Emerson is unable to estimate these amounts. Although these items may have a significant impact on GAAP EPS, they will be excluded from adjusted earnings per share and will have no impact on cash flows.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media.
(tables attached)
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended September 30,
Year Ended September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net sales
$3,892
$4,090
$13,804
$15,165
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
2,063
2,078
7,498
7,738
SG&A expenses
983
1,114
3,614
4,186
Gain on subordinated interest
-
(161)
(453)
(161)
Other deductions, net
189
263
519
683
Interest expense (income), net
54
(77)
194
34
Interest income from related party1
-
(31)
-
(41)
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
603
904
2,432
2,726
Income taxes
150
209
549
599
Earnings from continuing operations
453
695
1,883
2,127
Discontinued operations, net of tax
255
43
1,347
11,073
Net earnings
708
738
3,230
13,200
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(32)
(6)
(1)
(19)
Net earnings common stockholders
$740
$744
$3,231
$13,219
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$486
$701
$1,886
$2,152
Discontinued operations
254
43
1,345
11,067
Net earnings common stockholders
$740
$744
$3,231
$13,219
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
594.5
574.7
596.3
577.3
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$0.82
$1.22
$3.16
$3.72
Discontinued operations
0.42
0.07
2.25
19.16
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.24
$1.29
$5.41
$22.88
Quarter Ended September 30,
Year Ended September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$129
$125
$336
$482
Restructuring costs
31
31
75
72
Other
29
107
108
129
Total
$189
$263
$519
$683
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$1,804
$8,051
Receivables, net
2,261
2,518
Inventories
1,742
2,006
Other current assets
1,301
1,244
Current assets held-for-sale
1,398
-
Total current assets
8,506
13,819
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,239
2,363
Goodwill
13,946
14,480
Other intangible assets
6,572
6,263
Copeland note receivable and equity investment
-
3,255
Other
2,151
2,566
Noncurrent assets held-for-sale
2,258
-
Total assets
$35,672
$42,746
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current
maturities of long-term debt
$2,115
$547
Accounts payable
1,276
1,275
Accrued expenses
3,038
3,210
Current liabilities held-for-sale
1,348
-
Total current liabilities
7,777
5,032
Long-term debt
8,259
7,610
Other liabilities
3,153
3,506
Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale
167
-
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
10,364
20,689
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,952
5,909
Total equity
16,316
26,598
Total liabilities and equity
$35,672
$42,746
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Operating activities
Net earnings
$3,230
$13,200
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1,347)
(11,073)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
842
1,051
Stock compensation
125
250
Pension expense
2
(71)
Pension funding
(43)
(43)
Changes in operating working capital
(312)
(190)
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
(161)
Other, net
4
(237)
Cash from continuing operations
2,048
2,726
Cash from discontinued operations
874
(2,089)
Cash provided by operating activities
2,922
637
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(299)
(363)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(5,702)
(705)
Divestitures of businesses
17
-
Proceeds from subordinated interest
438
176
Proceeds from related party note receivable
-
918
Other, net
(138)
(141)
Cash from continuing operations
(5,684)
(115)
Cash from discontinued operations
350
12,530
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(5,334)
12,415
Financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
1,241
(1,578)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
1,162
395
Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months
(1,165)
(400)
Proceeds from long-term debt
2,975
-
Payments of long-term debt
(522)
(741)
Dividends paid
(1,223)
(1,198)
Purchases of common stock
(500)
(2,000)
AspenTech purchases of common stock
-
(214)
Payment of related party note payable
-
(918)
Other, net
80
(169)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,048
(6,823)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(186)
18
Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents
(550)
6,247
Beginning cash and equivalents
2,354
1,804
Ending cash and equivalents
$1,804
$8,051
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$1,001
$1,081
8 %
7 %
Measurement & Analytical
921
1,045
14 %
15 %
Discrete Automation
718
666
(7) %
(8) %
Safety & Productivity
336
354
5 %
4 %
Intelligent Devices
$2,976
$3,146
6 %
6 %
Control Systems & Software
687
714
4 %
3 %
AspenTech
251
249
(1) %
(1) %
Software and Control
$938
$963
3 %
2 %
Eliminations
(22)
(19)
Total
$3,892
$4,090
5 %
5 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended Sept 30
Americas
3 %
Europe
8 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
5 %
Table 4 cont.
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$3,607
$3,970
10 %
13 %
Measurement & Analytical
3,215
3,595
12 %
16 %
Discrete Automation
2,612
2,635
1 %
3 %
Safety & Productivity
1,402
1,388
(1) %
(1) %
Intelligent Devices
$10,836
$11,588
7 %
10 %
Control Systems & Software
2,398
2,606
9 %
11 %
AspenTech
656
1,042
59 %
(1) %
Software and Control
$3,054
$3,648
20 %
10 %
Eliminations
(86)
(71)
Total
$13,804
$15,165
10 %
10 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Year Ended Sept 30
Americas
10 %
Europe
10 %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
9 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
Earnings
Final Control
$168
$233
$247
$285
Margins
16.7 %
23.2 %
22.9 %
26.4 %
Measurement & Analytical
250
250
275
298
Margins
27.2 %
27.1 %
26.3 %
28.4 %
Discrete Automation
177
180
131
145
Margins
24.6 %
24.1 %
19.7 %
21.8 %
Safety & Productivity
51
67
78
83
Margins
15.1 %
19.9 %
21.9 %
23.5 %
Intelligent Devices
$646
$730
$731
$811
Margins
21.7 %
24.5 %
23.2 %
25.8 %
Control Systems & Software
143
152
151
158
Margins
20.8 %
22.0 %
21.1 %
22.2 %
AspenTech
(39)
81
(47)
76
Margins
(15.2) %
32.9 %
(18.7) %
30.2 %
Software and Control
$104
$233
$104
$234
Margins
11.2 %
24.9 %
10.8 %
24.3 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(33)
(33)
(52)
(52)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
23
23
38
38
Corporate and other
(83)
(27)
(70)
(41)
Gain on Vertiv Investment
-
-
161
-
Copeland equity method investment loss
-
-
(116)
-
Interest (expense) income, net
(54)
-
77
-
Interest income from related party1
-
-
31
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$603
$926
$904
$990
Margins
15.5 %
23.8 %
22.1 %
24.2 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$963
$1,045
Margins
24.7 %
25.5 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Year Ended Sept 30
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
As Reported (GAAP)
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
Earnings
Final Control
$592
$761
$865
$981
Margins
16.4 %
21.1 %
21.8 %
24.7 %
Measurement & Analytical
785
809
936
976
Margins
24.4 %
25.2 %
26.0 %
27.1 %
Discrete Automation
542
572
509
565
Margins
20.7 %
21.9 %
19.3 %
21.4 %
Safety & Productivity
250
286
306
332
Margins
17.8 %
20.3 %
22.0 %
23.9 %
Intelligent Devices
$2,169
$2,428
$2,616
$2,854
Margins
20.0 %
22.4 %
22.6 %
24.6 %
Control Systems & Software
437
470
529
560
Margins
18.2 %
19.6 %
20.3 %
21.5 %
AspenTech
12
249
(107)
380
Margins
1.9 %
38.0 %
(10.3) %
36.4 %
Software and Control
$449
$719
$422
$940
Margins
14.7 %
23.5 %
11.6 %
25.8 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(125)
(125)
(250)
(250)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
99
99
171
171
Corporate and other
(419)
(105)
(224)
(159)
Gain on Vertiv Investment
453
-
161
-
Copeland equity method investment loss
-
-
(177)
-
Interest (expense) income, net
(194)
-
(34)
-
Interest income from related party1
-
-
41
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$2,432
$3,016
$2,726
$3,556
Margins
17.6 %
21.8 %
18.0 %
23.4 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$3,147
$3,794
Margins
22.8 %
25.0 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$23
$42
$22
$16
Measurement & Analytical
6
(6)
12
11
Discrete Automation
7
(4)
7
7
Safety & Productivity
6
10
6
(1)
Intelligent Devices
$42
$42
$47
$33
Control Systems & Software
6
3
5
2
AspenTech
121
(1)
122
1
Software and Control
$127
$2
$127
$3
Corporate
-
3
-
2
Total
$169
$47
$174
$38
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $16 and $7 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Year Ended Sept 30
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$94
$75
$88
$28
Measurement & Analytical
21
3
27
13
Discrete Automation
30
-
29
27
Safety & Productivity
26
10
26
-
Intelligent Devices
$171
$88
$170
$68
Control Systems & Software
22
11
22
9
AspenTech
237
-
486
1
Software and Control
$259
$11
$508
$10
Corporate
-
16
-
14
Total
$430
$115
$678
$92
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $108 and $196 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $40 and $20 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Depreciation and Amortization
Final Control
$56
$41
Measurement & Analytical
29
37
Discrete Automation
21
21
Safety & Productivity
13
13
Intelligent Devices
119
112
Control Systems & Software
22
23
AspenTech
123
123
Software and Control
145
146
Corporate
7
13
Total
$271
$271
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Depreciation and Amortization
Final Control
$212
$170
Measurement & Analytical
117
121
Discrete Automation
88
84
Safety & Productivity
57
57
Intelligent Devices
474
432
Control Systems & Software
93
90
AspenTech
242
492
Software and Control
335
582
Corporate
33
37
Total
$842
$1,051
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
Corporate and Other
2022
2023
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$(83)
$(70)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
1
2
National Instruments investment gain
-
(9)
Other investment-related gains
(14)
-
Acquisition / divestiture costs
-
36
Russia business exit
19
1
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
50
-
Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)
$(27)
$(41)
1 The Russia business exit charge includes $2 of restructuring costs.
Year Ended Sept 30
Corporate and Other
2022
2023
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$(419)
$(224)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
6
14
National Instruments investment gain
-
(56)
Other investment-related gains
(14)
-
Acquisition / divestiture costs
91
84
Russia business exit
181
1
47
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
50
(24)
Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)
$(105)
$(159)
1 The Russia business exit charge includes $10 of restructuring costs.
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Pretax earnings
$603
$904
Percent of sales
15.5 %
22.1 %
Interest expense (income), net
54
(77)
Interest income from related party1
-
(31)
Amortization of intangibles
169
174
Restructuring and related costs
46
38
Acquisition/divestiture and related costs
-
36
Gain on subordinated interest
-
(161)
National Instruments investment gain
-
(9)
Other investment-related gains
(14)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
50
-
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
116
Russia business exit charge
19
-
Adjusted EBITA
$927
$990
Percent of sales
23.8 %
24.2 %
Quarter Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$0.82
$1.22
Amortization of intangibles
0.14
0.16
Restructuring and related costs
0.06
0.07
Acquisition/divestiture and related costs
-
0.06
Gain on subordinated interest
-
(0.21)
National Instruments investment gain
-
(0.01)
Other investment-related gains
(0.02)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
0.04
-
Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction
-
(0.14)
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
0.14
Russia business exit charge
0.03
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$1.07
$1.29
Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share
(0.06)
Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution
$1.23
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
Pretax earnings
$2,432
$2,726
Percent of sales
17.6 %
18.0 %
Interest expense (income), net
194
34
Interest income from related party1
-
(41)
Amortization of intangibles
430
678
Restructuring and related costs
105
92
Acquisition/divestiture and related costs
91
84
Gain on subordinated interest
(453)
(161)
National Instruments investment gain
-
(56)
Other investment-related gains
(14)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
50
(24)
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
177
Russia business exit charge
181
47
Adjusted EBITA
$3,016
$3,556
Percent of sales
21.8 %
23.4 %
Year Ended Sept 30
2022
2023
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$3.16
$3.72
Amortization of intangibles
0.45
0.62
Restructuring and related costs
0.14
0.14
Acquisition/divestiture costs and pre-acquisition interest on AspenTech debt
0.15
0.13
Gain on subordinated interest
(0.60)
(0.21)
National Instruments investment gain
-
(0.07)
Other investment-related gains
(0.02)
-
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
0.04
(0.02)
Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction
-
(0.19)
Loss on Copeland equity method investment
-
0.24
Russia business exit charge
0.32
0.08
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$3.64
$4.44
Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share
(0.27)
Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution
$4.17
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$904
$209
$695
$(6)
$701
$1.22
Amortization of intangibles
174
1
40
134
41
93
0.16
Restructuring and related costs
38
2
-
38
1
37
0.07
Acquisition/divestiture and related costs
36
3
33
-
33
0.06
Gain on subordinated interest
(161)
(39)
(122)
-
(122)
(0.21)
National Instruments investment gain
(9)
(2)
(7)
-
(7)
(0.01)
Interest income on undeployed proceeds
(106)
(25)
(81)
-
(81)
(0.14)
Copeland equity method investment loss
116
33
83
-
83
0.14
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$992
$219
$773
$36
$737
$1.29
Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds)
29
Interest income from related party4
(31)
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$990
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 reported in cost of sales.
3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Year Ended September 30, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$2,726
$599
$2,127
$(25)
$2,152
$3.72
Amortization of intangibles
678
1
156
522
166
356
0.62
Restructuring and related costs
92
2
13
79
1
78
0.14
Acquisition/divestiture and related costs
84
7
77
-
77
0.13
Gain on subordinated interest
(161)
(39)
(122)
-
(122)
(0.21)
National Instruments investment gain
(56)
(13)
(43)
-
(43)
(0.07)
Interest income on undeployed proceeds
(141)
(33)
(108)
-
(108)
(0.19)
Copeland equity method investment loss
177
43
134
-
134
0.24
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(24)
(5)
(19)
(8)
(11)
(0.02)
Russia business exit charge
47
-
47
-
47
0.08
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$3,422
$728
$2,694
$134
$2,560
$4.44
Interest expense, net (excluding interest income on undeployed proceeds)
175
Interest income from related party4
(41)
Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$3,556
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $20 reported in cost of sales.
3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 7
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge.
Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
Interests4
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$(52)
1
$(17)
$(35)
Other
3
-
3
Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)
(49)
(17)
(32)
(14)
(18)
$(0.03)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
27
95
41
54
0.09
Restructuring
1
-
1
1
-
0.00
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$74
$10
$64
$28
$36
$0.06
Interest income
(14)
3
Stock compensation
16
3
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$76
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$(49)
Interest income
(14)
3
Stock compensation
16
3
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$(47)
Amortization of intangibles
122
2
Restructuring
1
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$76
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.
2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.
3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Year Ended September 30, 2023
Pretax
Income
Earnings from
Non-Controlling
Interests5
Net
Diluted
Standalone reporting (GAAP)
$(128)
1
$3
$(131)
Interim tax reporting/Other
2
(50)
2
52
Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)
(126)
(47)
(79)
(35)
(44)
$(0.08)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
486
3
107
379
166
213
0.37
Restructuring
1
-
1
1
-
0.00
AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge
(24)
4
(5)
(19)
(8)
(11)
(0.02)
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$337
$55
$282
$124
$158
$0.27
Interest income
(41)
4
Stock compensation
84
4
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$380
Reconciliation to Segment EBIT
Pre-tax earnings
$(126)
Interest income
(41)
4
Stock compensation
84
4
Micromine purchase price hedge
(24)
4
Segment EBIT (GAAP)
$(107)
Amortization of intangibles
486
3
Restructuring
1
Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)
$380
1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023, derived from AspenTech's results for the year ended June 30, 2023 as reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K, the results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as reported in their Form 10-Q, and the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K.
2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level.
3 Amortization of intangibles includes $192 reported in cost of sales.
4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.
5 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.
Table 8
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
NI RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
The following table provides unaudited results for NI before Emerson's acquisition on October 11, 2023 and are not
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
Sales
$ 448
$ 437
$ 417
$ 391
$ 1,693
Pretax Earnings
$ 49
$ 54
$ 32
$ 34
$ 169
Net Interest Expense / (Income)
$ 7
$ 8
$ 10
$ 9
$ 34
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)
$ 56
$ 62
$ 42
$ 43
$ 203
% of sales
12.6 %
14.2 %
10.0 %
11.1 %
12.0 %
Stock Based Compensation1
$ 18
$ 15
$ 15
$ 16
$ 64
Acquisition and Related Costs1
$ -
$ (1)
$ 16
$ 3
$ 18
Comparable Segment EBIT
$ 74
$ 76
$ 73
$ 62
$ 285
% of sales
16.6 %
17.4 %
17.4 %
15.8 %
16.8 %
Amortization of Intangibles
$ 12
$ 12
$ 13
$ 12
$ 49
Restructuring and Related Costs
$ 9
$ 16
$ 1
$ (1)
$ 25
Comparable Adjusted Segment EBITA
$ 95
$ 104
$ 87
$ 73
$ 359
% of sales
21.1 %
23.8 %
20.9 %
18.6 %
21.2 %
1 To be reported in Emerson corporate line items.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 9
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except
Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change
Final
Control
Measurement
Discrete
Automation
Safety &
Productivity
Intelligent
Devices
Reported (GAAP)
8 %
14 %
(7) %
5 %
6 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
(1) %
- %
(1) %
(1) %
(1) %
(Acquisitions)
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Divestitures
- %
1 %
- %
- %
1 %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
7 %
15 %
(8) %
4 %
6 %
Q4 FY23 Underlying Sales Change
Control
Systems &
Software
AspenTech
Software
Emerson
Reported (GAAP)
4 %
(1) %
3 %
5 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
(1) %
- %
(1) %
(1) %
(Acquisitions)
- %
- %
- %
- %
Divestitures
- %
- %
- %
1 %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
3 %
(1) %
2 %
5 %
Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change
Final
Control
Measurement
Discrete
Automation
Safety &
Productivity
Intelligent
Devices
Reported (GAAP)
10 %
12 %
1 %
(1) %
7 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
2 %
2 %
2 %
- %
2 %
(Acquisitions)
- %
- %
- %
- %
- %
Divestitures
1 %
2 %
- %
- %
1 %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
13 %
16 %
3 %
(1) %
10 %
Year Ended Sept 30, 2023 Underlying Sales Change
Control
Systems &
Software
AspenTech
Software
Emerson
Reported (GAAP)
9 %
59 %
20 %
10 %
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
1 %
- %
1 %
2 %
(Acquisitions)
- %
(60) %
(12) %
(3) %
Divestitures
1 %
- %
1 %
1 %
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
11 %
(1) %
10 %
10 %
2024E November Guidance Underlying Sales
FY24E
Q1 FY24E
Reported (GAAP)
13% - 15.5%
14% - 17.5%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~1%
~-%
(Acquisitions)
(10) - (10.5)%
(8.5) - (10)%
Divestitures
~-%
~1%
Underlying (Non-GAAP)
4% - 6%
6.5% - 8.5%
Final Control Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$168
$247
16.7 %
22.9 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
65
38
6.5 %
3.5 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$233
$285
23.2 %
26.4 %
Final Control Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$592
$865
16.4 %
21.8 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
169
116
4.7 %
2.9 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$761
$981
21.1 %
24.7 %
Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$250
$275
27.2 %
26.3 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
0
23
(0.1) %
2.1 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$250
$298
27.1 %
28.4 %
Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$785
$936
24.4 %
26.0 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
24
40
0.8 %
1.1 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$809
$976
25.2 %
27.1 %
Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$177
$131
24.6 %
19.7 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
3
14
(0.5) %
2.1 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$180
$145
24.1 %
21.8 %
Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$542
$509
20.7 %
19.3 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
30
56
1.2 %
2.1 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$572
$565
21.9 %
21.4 %
Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$51
$78
15.1 %
21.9 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
16
5
4.8 %
1.6 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$67
$83
19.9 %
23.5 %
Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$250
$306
17.8 %
22.0 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
36
26
2.5 %
1.9 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$286
$332
20.3 %
23.9 %
Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$646
$731
21.7 %
23.2 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
84
80
2.8 %
2.6 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$730
$811
24.5 %
25.8 %
Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$2,169
$2,616
20.0 %
22.6 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
259
238
2.4 %
2.0 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$2,428
$2,854
22.4 %
24.6 %
Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$143
$151
20.8 %
21.1 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
9
7
1.2 %
1.1 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$152
$158
22.0 %
22.2 %
Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$437
$529
18.2 %
20.3 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
33
31
1.4 %
1.2 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$470
$560
19.6 %
21.5 %
AspenTech Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$(39)
$(47)
(15.2) %
(18.7) %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
120
123
48.1 %
48.9 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$81
$76
32.9 %
30.2 %
AspenTech Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$12
$(107)
1.9 %
(10.3) %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
237
487
36.1 %
46.7 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$249
$380
38.0 %
36.4 %
Software and Control Adjusted EBITA
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$104
$104
11.2 %
10.8 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
129
130
13.7 %
13.5 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$233
$234
24.9 %
24.3 %
Software and Control Adjusted EBITA
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)
$449
$422
14.7 %
11.6 %
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
270
518
8.8 %
14.2 %
Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)
$719
$940
23.5 %
25.8 %
Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
Change
Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)
$603
$904
15.5 %
22.1 %
660 bps
Corporate items and interest expense, net
147
(69)
3.8 %
(1.7) %
(550) bps
Total Business Segment EBIT / margin
$750
$835
19.3 %
20.4 %
110 bps
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
$213
$210
5.4 %
5.1 %
(30) bps
Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)
$963
$1,045
24.7 %
25.5 %
80 bps
Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin
FY22
FY23
FY22
FY23
Change
Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)
$2,432
$2,726
17.6 %
18.0 %
40 bps
Corporate items and interest expense, net
186
312
1.4 %
2.0 %
60 bps
Total Business Segment EBIT / margin
$2,618
$3,038
19.0 %
20.0 %
100 bps
Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs
$529
$756
3.8 %
5.0 %
120 bps
Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)
$3,147
$3,794
22.8 %
25.0 %
220 bps
Cash Flow
Q4 FY22
Q4 FY23
Change
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$813
$1,007
24 %
Capital expenditures
(100)
(169)
(7) %
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$713
$838
17 %
Cash Flow
FY22
FY23
Change
FY24E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$2,048
$2,726
33 %
$3.0 - $3.1
Capital expenditures
(299)
(363)
2 %
~(0.4)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$1,749
$2,363
35 %
$2.6 - $2.7
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
