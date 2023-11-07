Delek Logistics Partners, LP: Delek Logistics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- Net income attributable to all partners of $34.8 million
- Record quarterly EBITDA of $98.2 million
- Record throughput in Midland Gathering
- Distributable cash flow of $61.4 million
- Distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.35x
- Delivered 43 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.045 /unit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $34.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $44.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2022. The decrease in net income attributable to all partners was driven by higher interest expense, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses. Net cash provided in operating activities was $46.8 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $164.4 million in the third quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $61.4 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $65.6 million in the third quarter 2022.
For the third quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $98.2 million compared to $89.0 million in the third quarter 2022.
"Delek Logistics delivered another record quarter," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "We see significant value in gathering and processing in the Permian and are investing in the continued growth of our business. With its premier Permian location and by consistently delivering safe, reliable operations and stable cash flows, Delek Logistics is a great value opportunity."
"In October, the Board approved the 43rd consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.045 per unit. Given its portfolio, Delek Logistics is well positioned to exceed $100 million quarterly run-rate EBITDA and support on-going distributions," Mr. Soreq concluded.
Distribution and Liquidity
On October 25, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.045 per common limited partner unit for the third quarter 2023. This distribution will be paid on November 13, 2023 to unitholders of record on November 6, 2023. This represents a 1.0% increase from the second quarter 2023 distribution of $1.035 per common limited partner unit, and a 5.6% increase over Delek Logistics' third quarter 2022 distribution of $0.990 per common limited partner unit. For the third quarter 2023, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $45.6 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.35x.
As of September 30, 2023, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.74 billion and cash of $4.2 million . Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $89.0 million . The total leverage ratio as of September 30, 2023 of approximately 4.55x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.
Consolidated Operating Results
Third quarter 2023 EBITDA of $98.2 million benefited from increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, Delaware Gathering system, terminalling and marketing rate increases and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines, partially offset by increased operating expenses as compared to EBITDA of $89.0 million in the third quarter 2022. Net income attributable to all partners for the third quarter 2023 of $34.8 million reflected a decrease of $9.8 million compared to the third quarter 2022.
Gathering and Processing Segment
EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $52.9 million compared with $56.6 million in the third quarter 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a one-time credit received in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding this, third quarter 2023 results were higher than last year, due to increased throughput from our Permian assets.
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment
EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $28.1 million, approximately in line with third quarter 2022 EBITDA of $20.3 million . The increase was primarily due to higher terminalling utilization and improved wholesale margins.
Storage and Transportation Segment
EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $17.9 million compared with $14.6 million in the third quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased storage and transportation rates.
Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment
During the third quarter 2023, income from equity method investments was $9.3 million compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter 2022.
Corporate
EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was a loss of $10.0 million million compared to a loss of $11.0 million in the third quarter 2022.
Third Quarter 2023 Results | Conference Call Information
Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time . Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.
About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee . Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.
Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia ; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Non-GAAP Disclosures:
Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
- Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.
- Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.
Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:
- Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
- the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;
- Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
- the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.
We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 4,182
$ 7,970
Accounts receivable
41,271
53,314
Accounts receivable from related parties
67,089
-
Inventory
4,137
1,483
Other current assets
962
2,463
Total current assets
117,641
65,230
Property, plant and equipment:
Property, plant and equipment
1,306,172
1,240,684
Less: accumulated depreciation
(369,476)
(316,680)
Property, plant and equipment, net
936,696
924,004
Equity method investments
241,937
257,022
Customer relationship intangible, net
185,862
199,440
Marketing contract intangible, net
103,958
109,366
Rights-of-way, net
58,047
55,990
Goodwill
27,051
27,051
Operating lease right-of-use assets
20,983
24,788
Other non-current assets
17,289
16,408
Total assets
$ 1,709,464
$ 1,679,299
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 27,989
$ 57,403
Accounts payable to related parties
-
6,055
Current portion of long-term debt
15,000
15,000
Interest payable
16,889
5,308
Excise and other taxes payable
11,951
8,230
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
8,052
8,020
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,483
6,202
Total current liabilities
85,364
106,218
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current portion
1,726,429
1,646,567
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
9,228
12,114
Asset retirement obligations
9,862
9,333
Other non-current liabilities
17,733
15,767
Total non-current liabilities
1,763,252
1,683,781
Total liabilities
1,848,616
1,789,999
Equity (Deficit):
Common unitholders - public; 9,284,741 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 (9,257,305 at
165,472
172,119
Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023
(304,624)
(282,819)
Total deficit
(139,152)
(110,700)
Total liabilities and deficit
$ 1,709,464
$ 1,679,299
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$ 156,411
$ 127,150
$ 414,403
$ 375,270
Third-party
119,413
166,875
351,857
392,086
Net revenues
275,824
294,025
766,260
767,356
Cost of sales:
Cost of materials and other - affiliate
115,149
124,714
298,262
374,329
Cost of materials and other - third party
35,479
53,026
106,587
105,966
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented
32,611
25,065
85,302
62,892
Depreciation and amortization
23,261
19,067
65,494
41,876
Total cost of sales
206,500
221,872
555,645
585,063
Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation
392
836
1,397
2,105
General and administrative expenses
5,545
11,959
19,666
30,826
Depreciation and amortization
1,324
473
3,923
1,421
Gain on disposal of assets
(491)
(132)
(804)
(120)
Total operating costs and expenses
213,270
235,008
579,827
619,295
Operating income
62,554
59,017
186,433
148,061
Interest expense, net
36,901
22,559
104,581
53,621
Income from equity method investments
(9,296)
(8,567)
(22,897)
(22,666)
Other income, net
(3)
(36)
(24)
(39)
Total non-operating expenses, net
27,602
13,956
81,660
30,916
Income before income tax expense
34,952
45,061
104,773
117,145
Income tax expense
127
387
685
793
Net income attributable to partners
$ 34,825
$ 44,674
$ 104,088
$ 116,352
Comprehensive income attributable to partners
$ 34,825
$ 44,674
$ 104,088
$ 116,352
Net income per limited partner unit:
Basic
$ 0.80
$ 1.03
$ 2.39
$ 2.68
Diluted
$ 0.80
$ 1.03
$ 2.39
$ 2.67
Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:
Basic
43,588,316
43,485,779
43,578,636
43,477,801
Diluted
43,604,791
43,515,960
43,598,547
43,499,837
Cash distribution per common limited partner unit
$ 1.045
$ 0.990
$ 3.105
$ 2.955
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 46,828
$ 164,425
$ 110,630
$ 297,482
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities
(741)
(45,760)
(55,634)
(705,087)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(49,620)
(117,530)
(58,784)
418,258
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(3,533)
1,135
(3,788)
10,653
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
7,715
13,810
7,970
4,292
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$ 4,182
$ 14,945
$ 4,182
$ 14,945
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:
Net income
$ 34,825
$ 44,674
$ 104,088
$ 116,352
Add:
Income tax expense
127
387
685
793
Depreciation and amortization
24,585
19,540
69,417
43,297
Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset
1,803
1,802
5,408
5,408
Interest expense, net
36,901
22,559
104,581
53,621
EBITDA
$ 98,241
$ 88,962
$ 284,179
$ 219,471
Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 46,828
$ 164,425
$ 110,630
$ 297,482
Changes in assets and liabilities
16,439
(94,450)
81,368
(115,358)
Non-cash lease expense
(2,960)
(2,100)
(7,407)
(13,584)
Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities
3,037
-
4,477
1,737
Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable
(2,069)
(2,143)
(5,924)
(3,183)
(Refund to) reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures
(69)
19
942
5
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
(177)
(168)
(529)
(415)
Deferred income taxes
(124)
(76)
(753)
(76)
Gain on disposal of assets
491
132
804
120
Distributable Cash Flow
$ 61,396
$ 65,639
$ 183,608
$ 166,728
Transaction costs
-
4,211
-
10,604
Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted
$ 61,396
$ 69,850
$ 183,608
$ 177,332
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP
$ 45,558
$ 43,057
$ 135,334
$ 128,493
Distributable cash flow
$ 61,396
$ 65,639
$ 183,608
$ 166,728
Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)
1.35x
1.52x
1.36x
1.30x
Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2)
61,396
69,850
183,608
177,332
Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3)
1.35x
1.62x
1.36x
1.38x
(1)
Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.
(2)
Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the Delaware Gathering Acquisition (formerly 3 Bear).
(3)
Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Gathering and
Wholesale
Storage and
Investments in
Corporate and
Consolidated
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$ 55,419
$ 70,610
$ 30,382
$ -
$ -
$ 156,411
Third party
39,406
76,500
3,507
-
-
119,413
Total revenue
$ 94,825
$ 147,110
$ 33,889
$ -
$ -
$ 275,824
Segment EBITDA
$ 52,906
$ 28,135
$ 17,914
$ 9,288
$ (10,002)
$ 98,241
Depreciation and amortization
19,263
1,769
2,704
-
849
24,585
Amortization of customer contract intangible
-
1,803
-
-
-
1,803
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
36,901
36,901
Income tax benefit
127
Net income
$ 34,825
Capital spending
$ 12,002
$ 2,123
$ 522
$ -
$ -
$ 14,647
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Gathering and
Wholesale
Storage and
Investments in
Corporate and
Consolidated
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$ 48,377
$ 45,162
$ 33,611
$ 127,150
Third party
60,233
102,703
3,939
-
-
166,875
Total revenue
$ 108,610
$ 147,865
$ 37,550
$ -
$ -
$ 294,025
Segment EBITDA
$ 56,551
$ 20,272
$ 14,575
$ 8,567
$ (11,003)
$ 88,962
Depreciation and amortization
17,779
1,628
2,087
-
(1,954)
19,540
Amortization of customer contract intangible
-
1,802
-
-
-
1,802
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
22,559
22,559
Income tax benefit
387
Net income
$ 44,674
Capital spending
$ 30,895
$ 1,065
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 31,960
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Gathering and
Wholesale
Storage and
Investments in
Corporate and
Consolidated
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$ 157,362
$ 156,437
$ 100,604
$ -
$ -
$ 414,403
Third party
123,132
221,809
6,916
-
-
351,857
Total revenue
$ 280,494
$ 378,246
$ 107,520
$ -
$ -
$ 766,260
Segment EBITDA
$ 161,014
$ 78,071
$ 46,316
$ 22,889
$ (24,111)
$ 284,179
Depreciation and amortization
54,511
5,338
7,109
-
2,459
69,417
Amortization of customer contract intangible
-
5,408
-
-
-
5,408
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
104,581
104,581
Income tax expense
685
Net income
$ 104,088
Capital spending
$ 62,168
$ 2,527
$ 3,933
$ -
$ -
$ 68,628
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Gathering and
Wholesale
Storage and
Investments in
Corporate and
Consolidated
Net revenues:
Affiliate
$ 134,315
$ 144,004
$ 96,951
$ -
$ -
$ 375,270
Third party
81,165
300,177
10,744
-
-
392,086
Total revenue
$ 215,480
$ 444,181
$ 107,695
$ -
$ -
$ 767,356
Segment EBITDA
$ 127,129
$ 59,813
$ 40,212
$ 22,666
$ (30,349)
$ 219,471
Depreciation and amortization
32,260
4,674
6,363
-
-
43,297
Amortization of customer contract intangible
-
5,408
-
-
-
5,408
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
-
53,621
53,621
Income tax expense
793
Net income
$ 116,352
Capital spending
$ 66,388
$ 1,384
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 67,772
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Capital Spending
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Gathering and Processing
2023
2022
2023
2022
Regulatory capital spending
$ 31
$ 485
$ 31
$ 2,692
Sustaining capital spending
980
222
980
351
Growth capital spending
10,991
30,188
61,157
63,345
Segment capital spending
$ 12,002
$ 30,895
$ 62,168
$ 66,388
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling
Regulatory capital spending
$ 292
$ -
371
156
Sustaining capital spending
1,679
-
754
12
Growth capital spending
152
1,065
1,402
1,216
Segment capital spending
$ 2,123
$ 1,065
$ 2,527
$ 1,384
Storage and Transportation
Regulatory capital spending
$ 522
$ -
$ 1,670
$ -
Sustaining capital spending
-
-
2,263
-
Growth capital spending
-
-
$ -
$ -
Segment capital spending
$ 522
$ -
$ 3,933
$ -
Consolidated
Regulatory capital spending
$ 845
$ 485
$ 2,072
$ 2,848
Sustaining capital spending
2,659
222
3,997
363
Growth capital spending
11,143
31,253
62,559
64,561
Total capital spending
$ 14,647
$ 31,960
$ 68,628
$ 67,772
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Gathering and Processing Segment:
Throughputs (average bpd)
El Dorado Assets:
Crude pipelines (non-gathered)
70,153
87,653
64,835
81,795
Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems
63,991
65,761
54,686
63,391
El Dorado Gathering System
14,774
14,354
13,935
16,150
East Texas Crude Logistics System
36,298
23,960
29,928
20,015
Midland Gathering System (1):
248,443
121,304
230,907
107,699
Plains Connection System
250,550
184,254
248,763
166,864
Delaware Gathering Assets (2):
Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3))
69,737
64,429
72,569
61,198
Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd)
111,973
86,483
110,935
84,497
Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd)
99,158
69,411
104,920
66,043
Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:
East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4)
69,178
65,396
57,894
66,473
Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)
81,617
74,238
78,399
76,135
West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)
10,692
10,082
9,871
10,023
West Texas gross margin per barrel
$ 4.56
$ 4.23
$ 5.43
$ 3.84
Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5)
121,430
142,003
116,455
138,558
(1)
Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets.
(2)
Volumes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 are for period from June 1 through September 30, 2022 we owned Delaware Gathering Assets.
(3)
Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.
(4)
Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.
(5)
Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.
Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).
