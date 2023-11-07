Delek Logistics Partners, LP: Delek Logistics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income attributable to all partners of $34.8 million

Record quarterly EBITDA of $98.2 million

Record throughput in Midland Gathering

Distributable cash flow of $61.4 million

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.35x

Delivered 43 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.045 /unit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $34.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $44.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2022. The decrease in net income attributable to all partners was driven by higher interest expense, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses. Net cash provided in operating activities was $46.8 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $164.4 million in the third quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $61.4 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $65.6 million in the third quarter 2022.

For the third quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $98.2 million compared to $89.0 million in the third quarter 2022.

"Delek Logistics delivered another record quarter," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "We see significant value in gathering and processing in the Permian and are investing in the continued growth of our business. With its premier Permian location and by consistently delivering safe, reliable operations and stable cash flows, Delek Logistics is a great value opportunity."

"In October, the Board approved the 43rd consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.045 per unit. Given its portfolio, Delek Logistics is well positioned to exceed $100 million quarterly run-rate EBITDA and support on-going distributions," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On October 25, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.045 per common limited partner unit for the third quarter 2023. This distribution will be paid on November 13, 2023 to unitholders of record on November 6, 2023. This represents a 1.0% increase from the second quarter 2023 distribution of $1.035 per common limited partner unit, and a 5.6% increase over Delek Logistics' third quarter 2022 distribution of $0.990 per common limited partner unit. For the third quarter 2023, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $45.6 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.35x.

As of September 30, 2023, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.74 billion and cash of $4.2 million . Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $89.0 million . The total leverage ratio as of September 30, 2023 of approximately 4.55x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Third quarter 2023 EBITDA of $98.2 million benefited from increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, Delaware Gathering system, terminalling and marketing rate increases and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines, partially offset by increased operating expenses as compared to EBITDA of $89.0 million in the third quarter 2022. Net income attributable to all partners for the third quarter 2023 of $34.8 million reflected a decrease of $9.8 million compared to the third quarter 2022.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $52.9 million compared with $56.6 million in the third quarter 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a one-time credit received in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding this, third quarter 2023 results were higher than last year, due to increased throughput from our Permian assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $28.1 million, approximately in line with third quarter 2022 EBITDA of $20.3 million . The increase was primarily due to higher terminalling utilization and improved wholesale margins.

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was $17.9 million compared with $14.6 million in the third quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased storage and transportation rates.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the third quarter 2023, income from equity method investments was $9.3 million compared to $8.6 million in the third quarter 2022.

Corporate

EBITDA in the third quarter 2023 was a loss of $10.0 million million compared to a loss of $11.0 million in the third quarter 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Results | Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.

Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;

Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,182

$ 7,970 Accounts receivable 41,271

53,314 Accounts receivable from related parties 67,089

- Inventory 4,137

1,483 Other current assets 962

2,463 Total current assets 117,641

65,230 Property, plant and equipment:





Property, plant and equipment 1,306,172

1,240,684 Less: accumulated depreciation (369,476)

(316,680) Property, plant and equipment, net 936,696

924,004 Equity method investments 241,937

257,022 Customer relationship intangible, net 185,862

199,440 Marketing contract intangible, net 103,958

109,366 Rights-of-way, net 58,047

55,990 Goodwill 27,051

27,051 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,983

24,788 Other non-current assets 17,289

16,408 Total assets $ 1,709,464

$ 1,679,299







LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 27,989

$ 57,403 Accounts payable to related parties -

6,055 Current portion of long-term debt 15,000

15,000 Interest payable 16,889

5,308 Excise and other taxes payable 11,951

8,230 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,052

8,020 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,483

6,202 Total current liabilities 85,364

106,218 Non-current liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,726,429

1,646,567 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,228

12,114 Asset retirement obligations 9,862

9,333 Other non-current liabilities 17,733

15,767 Total non-current liabilities 1,763,252

1,683,781 Total liabilities 1,848,616

1,789,999 Equity (Deficit):





Common unitholders - public; 9,284,741 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 (9,257,305 at

December 31, 2022) 165,472

172,119 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023

(34,311,278 at December 31, 2022) (304,624)

(282,819) Total deficit (139,152)

(110,700) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,709,464

$ 1,679,299



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data)







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues:













Affiliate $ 156,411

$ 127,150

$ 414,403

$ 375,270 Third-party 119,413

166,875

351,857

392,086 Net revenues 275,824

294,025

766,260

767,356 Cost of sales:













Cost of materials and other - affiliate 115,149

124,714

298,262

374,329 Cost of materials and other - third party 35,479

53,026

106,587

105,966 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented

below) 32,611

25,065

85,302

62,892 Depreciation and amortization 23,261

19,067

65,494

41,876 Total cost of sales 206,500

221,872

555,645

585,063 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation

and amortization presented below) 392

836

1,397

2,105 General and administrative expenses 5,545

11,959

19,666

30,826 Depreciation and amortization 1,324

473

3,923

1,421 Gain on disposal of assets (491)

(132)

(804)

(120) Total operating costs and expenses 213,270

235,008

579,827

619,295 Operating income 62,554

59,017

186,433

148,061 Interest expense, net 36,901

22,559

104,581

53,621 Income from equity method investments (9,296)

(8,567)

(22,897)

(22,666) Other income, net (3)

(36)

(24)

(39) Total non-operating expenses, net 27,602

13,956

81,660

30,916 Income before income tax expense 34,952

45,061

104,773

117,145 Income tax expense 127

387

685

793 Net income attributable to partners $ 34,825

$ 44,674

$ 104,088

$ 116,352 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 34,825

$ 44,674

$ 104,088

$ 116,352















Net income per limited partner unit:













Basic $ 0.80

$ 1.03

$ 2.39

$ 2.68 Diluted $ 0.80

$ 1.03

$ 2.39

$ 2.67 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:













Basic 43,588,316

43,485,779

43,578,636

43,477,801 Diluted 43,604,791

43,515,960

43,598,547

43,499,837 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 1.045

$ 0.990

$ 3.105

$ 2.955



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 46,828

$ 164,425

$ 110,630

$ 297,482 Cash flows from investing activities













Net cash used in investing activities (741)

(45,760)

(55,634)

(705,087) Cash flows from financing activities













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (49,620)

(117,530)

(58,784)

418,258 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,533)

1,135

(3,788)

10,653 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 7,715

13,810

7,970

4,292 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 4,182

$ 14,945

$ 4,182

$ 14,945



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:













Net income $ 34,825

$ 44,674

$ 104,088

$ 116,352 Add:













Income tax expense 127

387

685

793 Depreciation and amortization 24,585

19,540

69,417

43,297 Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset 1,803

1,802

5,408

5,408 Interest expense, net 36,901

22,559

104,581

53,621 EBITDA $ 98,241

$ 88,962

$ 284,179

$ 219,471















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable

cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 46,828

$ 164,425

$ 110,630

$ 297,482 Changes in assets and liabilities 16,439

(94,450)

81,368

(115,358) Non-cash lease expense (2,960)

(2,100)

(7,407)

(13,584) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 3,037

-

4,477

1,737 Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable (2,069)

(2,143)

(5,924)

(3,183) (Refund to) reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures (69)

19

942

5 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (177)

(168)

(529)

(415) Deferred income taxes (124)

(76)

(753)

(76) Gain on disposal of assets 491

132

804

120 Distributable Cash Flow $ 61,396

$ 65,639

$ 183,608

$ 166,728 Transaction costs -

4,211

-

10,604 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted $ 61,396

$ 69,850

$ 183,608

$ 177,332



Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP $ 45,558

$ 43,057

$ 135,334

$ 128,493















Distributable cash flow $ 61,396

$ 65,639

$ 183,608

$ 166,728 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.35x

1.52x

1.36x

1.30x Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2) 61,396

69,850

183,608

177,332 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3) 1.35x

1.62x

1.36x

1.38x





(1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period. (2) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the Delaware Gathering Acquisition (formerly 3 Bear). (3) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 55,419

$ 70,610

$ 30,382

$ -

$ -

$ 156,411 Third party

39,406

76,500

3,507

-

-

119,413 Total revenue

$ 94,825

$ 147,110

$ 33,889

$ -

$ -

$ 275,824

























Segment EBITDA

$ 52,906

$ 28,135

$ 17,914

$ 9,288

$ (10,002)

$ 98,241 Depreciation and amortization

19,263

1,769

2,704

-

849

24,585 Amortization of customer contract intangible

-

1,803

-

-

-

1,803 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

-

36,901

36,901 Income tax benefit





















127 Net income





















$ 34,825

























Capital spending

$ 12,002

$ 2,123

$ 522

$ -

$ -

$ 14,647









Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 48,377

$ 45,162

$ 33,611









$ 127,150 Third party

60,233

102,703

3,939

-

-

166,875 Total revenue

$ 108,610

$ 147,865

$ 37,550

$ -

$ -

$ 294,025

























Segment EBITDA

$ 56,551

$ 20,272

$ 14,575

$ 8,567

$ (11,003)

$ 88,962 Depreciation and amortization

17,779

1,628

2,087

-

(1,954)

19,540 Amortization of customer contract intangible

-

1,802

-

-

-

1,802 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

-

22,559

22,559 Income tax benefit





















387 Net income





















$ 44,674

























Capital spending

$ 30,895

$ 1,065

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 31,960





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 157,362

$ 156,437

$ 100,604

$ -

$ -

$ 414,403 Third party

123,132

221,809

6,916

-

-

351,857 Total revenue

$ 280,494

$ 378,246

$ 107,520

$ -

$ -

$ 766,260

























Segment EBITDA

$ 161,014

$ 78,071

$ 46,316

$ 22,889

$ (24,111)

$ 284,179 Depreciation and amortization

54,511

5,338

7,109

-

2,459

69,417 Amortization of customer contract intangible

-

5,408

-

-

-

5,408 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

-

104,581

104,581 Income tax expense





















685 Net income





















$ 104,088

























Capital spending

$ 62,168

$ 2,527

$ 3,933

$ -

$ -

$ 68,628





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



Gathering and

Processing

Wholesale

Marketing and

Terminalling

Storage and

Transportation

Investments in

Pipeline Joint

Ventures

Corporate and

Other

Consolidated Net revenues:























Affiliate

$ 134,315

$ 144,004

$ 96,951

$ -

$ -

$ 375,270 Third party

81,165

300,177

10,744

-

-

392,086 Total revenue

$ 215,480

$ 444,181

$ 107,695

$ -

$ -

$ 767,356

























Segment EBITDA

$ 127,129

$ 59,813

$ 40,212

$ 22,666

$ (30,349)

$ 219,471 Depreciation and amortization

32,260

4,674

6,363

-

-

43,297 Amortization of customer contract intangible

-

5,408

-

-

-

5,408 Interest expense, net

-

-

-

-

53,621

53,621 Income tax expense





















793 Net income





















$ 116,352

























Capital spending

$ 66,388

$ 1,384

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 67,772

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Gathering and Processing 2023

2022

2023

2022 Regulatory capital spending $ 31

$ 485

$ 31

$ 2,692 Sustaining capital spending 980

222

980

351 Growth capital spending 10,991

30,188

61,157

63,345 Segment capital spending $ 12,002

$ 30,895

$ 62,168

$ 66,388 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling













Regulatory capital spending $ 292

$ -

371

156 Sustaining capital spending 1,679

-

754

12 Growth capital spending 152

1,065

1,402

1,216 Segment capital spending $ 2,123

$ 1,065

$ 2,527

$ 1,384 Storage and Transportation













Regulatory capital spending $ 522

$ -

$ 1,670

$ - Sustaining capital spending -

-

2,263

- Growth capital spending -

-

$ -

$ - Segment capital spending $ 522

$ -

$ 3,933

$ - Consolidated













Regulatory capital spending $ 845

$ 485

$ 2,072

$ 2,848 Sustaining capital spending 2,659

222

3,997

363 Growth capital spending 11,143

31,253

62,559

64,561 Total capital spending $ 14,647

$ 31,960

$ 68,628

$ 67,772



Delek Logistics Partners, LP







Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gathering and Processing Segment:













Throughputs (average bpd)













El Dorado Assets:













Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 70,153

87,653

64,835

81,795 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 63,991

65,761

54,686

63,391 El Dorado Gathering System 14,774

14,354

13,935

16,150 East Texas Crude Logistics System 36,298

23,960

29,928

20,015 Midland Gathering System (1): 248,443

121,304

230,907

107,699 Plains Connection System 250,550

184,254

248,763

166,864 Delaware Gathering Assets (2):













Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3)) 69,737

64,429

72,569

61,198 Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd) 111,973

86,483

110,935

84,497 Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd) 99,158

69,411

104,920

66,043















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:













East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4) 69,178

65,396

57,894

66,473 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 81,617

74,238

78,399

76,135 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 10,692

10,082

9,871

10,023 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 4.56

$ 4.23

$ 5.43

$ 3.84 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5) 121,430

142,003

116,455

138,558





(1) Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets. (2) Volumes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 are for period from June 1 through September 30, 2022 we owned Delaware Gathering Assets. (3) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (4) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (5) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.





