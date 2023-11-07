

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported third quarter net income to common stockholders of $1.47 billion compared to $32.64 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.64 compared to $0.04. Fee related earnings was $558 million or $0.63 per share, up 3% year-over-year. After-tax distributable earnings was $780 million or $0.88 per share, down 7% year-over-year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter total revenues increased to $3.32 billion from $1.86 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.42 billion in revenue.



Assets Under Management or AUM was $528 billion, up 6% year-over-year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken