The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results today, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call are included at the end of this release.
THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.17 per fully-diluted share
- Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $51.5 million
- Continued safe operation of the Company's Mobile, Alabama refinery (the "Mobile Refinery") with third quarter 2023 conventional throughput of 80,171 barrels per day (bpd), which was above prior guidance and reflecting 107% of stated facility conventional operational capacity
- Renewable diesel ("RD") throughput of 5,397 bpd, reflecting Phase One capacity utilization of 67.5%
- Total cash and cash equivalents of $79.3 million, including restricted cash of $3.6 million as of September 30, 2023
Vertex reported third quarter 2023 net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.8 million, or $0.17 per fully-diluted share, versus net income attributable to common shareholders of $22.2 million, or $0.15 per fully-diluted share for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators", below) was $51.5 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 include an inventory valuation adjustment charge in the amount of $9.4 million during the quarter.
Schedules reconciling the Company's generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA and certain key performance indicators, are included later in this release (see also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators", below).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Mr. Benjamin P. Cowart, Vertex's Chief Executive Officer stated, "During the third quarter, we demonstrated yet another quarter of safe, reliable operations at the Mobile Refinery, exceeding our operational expectations for the period. Favorable commodity prices which provided a tailwind to results during the third quarter, presented an opportunity for our risk management team to secure attractive pricing for approximately 27% of our gasoline production during the seasonally weak fourth quarter of the year." Mr. Cowart continued, "We continue to advance our alternative feedstock strategy for optimization of our renewable diesel operations, and are actively assessing strategic options related to this asset in an effort to bring a portion of what we believe is the substantial unrecognized value of this asset forward to add liquidity and greater financial flexibility to the Company."
MOBILE REFINERY OPERATIONS
Conventional Fuels Refining
Total conventional throughput at the Mobile Refinery was 80,171 bpd in the third quarter of 2023. Total production of finished high-value, light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, represented approximately 67% of total production in the third quarter of 2023, vs. 61% in the second quarter of 2023, and slightly ahead of management's original expectations, reflecting a continued successful yield optimization initiative at the Mobile conventional refining facility.
The Mobile Refinery's conventional operations generated a gross profit of $86.2 million and $129.5 million of fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) or $17.56 per barrel during the third quarter of 2023, versus generating a gross profit of $49.1 million, and fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) of $92.9 million, or $14.86 per barrel in the third quarter of 2022.
Renewable Diesel Facility
Total renewable throughput at the Mobile Renewable Diesel facility was 5,397 bpd in the third quarter of 2023. Total production of renewable diesel was 5,276 bpd reflecting a product yield of 97.8%.
The Mobile Renewable Diesel facility operations generated a gross loss of $(8.5) million and $2.4 million of fuel gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) or $4.78 per barrel during the third quarter of 2023.
Feedstock Supply Strategy Advanced. During the third quarter, Vertex continued to advance its alternative feedstock supply strategy. The Company has completed the required temporary filings for LCFS credits at the default carbon intensity ("C.I.") score. Vertex expects the initial default level LCFS credits to be applied to all volumes of renewable diesel produced during the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2023 and to contribute to financial results in the 4th quarter.
During the quarter the company successfully completed runs to support filing for proprietary carbon intensity scores of LCFS pathways for Soy, DCO and Canola and is completing the necessary Tallow runs in November. The filings for each of these four feedstocks are expected to be completed during the 4th quarter as scheduled. Once completed, these filings will allow Vertex to receive the increased credit value available with their lower carbon intensity production as compared to the default temporary values.
Third Quarter 2023 Mobile Refinery Financial and Operating Results ($/millions unless otherwise noted)
Conventional Fuels Refinery
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
2023 YTD
Total Throughput (bpd)
71,328
76,330
80,171
75,976
Total Throughput (MMbbl)
6.42
6.95
7.38
20.74
Conventional Facility Capacity Utilization1
95.1%
101.8%
106.9%
101.3%
Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$3.84
$3.35
$2.40
$3.17
Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM)
$103.8
$55.7
$129.5
$289.0
Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$16.17
$8.03
$17.56
$13.94
Production Yield
Gasoline (bpd)
15,723
17,812
21,287
18,295
% Production
22.7%
23.2%
26.6%
24.3%
ULSD (bpd)
14,720
15,618
16,479
15,612
% Production
21.2%
20.3%
20.6%
20.7%
Jet (bpd)
12,789
13,570
15,823
14,072
% Production
18.4%
17.7%
19.8%
18.7%
Total Finished Fuel Products
43,232
47,000
53,589
47,979
% Production
62.3%
61.2%
67.0%
63.6%
Other2
26,119
29,828
26,419
27,456
% Production
37.7%
38.8%
33.0%
36.4%
Total Production (bpd)
69,351
76,828
80,008
75,435
Total Production (MMbbl)
6.24
6.99
7.36
20.59
Renewable Fuels Refinery
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
2023 YTD
Total Renewable Throughput (bpd)
-
2,490
5,397
3,952
Total Renewable Throughput (MMbbl)
-
0.23
0.50
1.08
Renewable Diesel Facility Capacity Utilization3
-
31.1%
67.5%
49.4%
Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl)
-
$31.23
$23.05
$25.61
Renewable Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM)
-
($3.1)
$2.4
($0.7)
Renewable Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl)
-
($13.66)
$4.78
($1.00)
Renewable Diesel Production (bpd)
-
2,208
5,276
3,750
Renewable Diesel Production (MMbbl)
-
0.20
0.49
1.02
Renewable Diesel Production Yield (%)
-
88.7%
97.8%
94.9%
1.) Assumes 75,000 barrels per day of conventional operational capacity
2.) Other includes naphtha, intermediates, and LPG
3.) Assumes 8,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels operational capacity
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update
As of September 30, 2023, Vertex had total debt outstanding of $242.3 million, including $15.2 million in 6.25% Senior Convertible Notes, $148.0 million outstanding on the Company's Term Loan, finance lease obligations of $69.0 million, and $10.1 million in other obligations. The Company had total cash and equivalents of $79.3 million, including $3.6 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, for a net debt position of $163.0 million. The ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 1.3 times as of September 30, 2023. (see also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators", below).
Commodity Price Risk Management
During the third quarter, Vertex's commodity price risk management team identified an opportunity to secure attractive future refining margins for a portion of the Company's forecast gasoline production ahead of the projected seasonally weak fourth quarter for this specific market. The Company entered hedge positions covering approximately 27% of planned gasoline production for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Management Outlook
All guidance presented below is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. All prior financial guidance should no longer be relied upon.
Conventional Fuels
4Q 2023
Operational:
Low
High
Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd)
68.0
71.0
Capacity Utilization
91%
95%
Production Yield Profile:
Percentage Finished Products1
64%
68%
Intermediate & Other Products2
36%
32%
Renewable Fuels
4Q 2023
Operational:
Low
High
Mobile Refinery Renewable Throughput Volume (Mbpd)
4.0
6.0
Capacity Utilization
50%
75%
Production Yield
97%
98%
Yield Loss
3%
2%
Consolidated
4Q 2023
Operational:
Low
High
Mobile Refinery Total Throughput Volume (Mbpd)
72.0
77.0
Capacity Utilization
87%
93%
Financial Guidance:
Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl)
$3.95
$4.20
Capital Expenditures ($/MM)
$15.00
$20.00
1.) Finished products include gasoline, ULSD, and Jet A
2.) Intermediate & Other products include Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO), Liquified Petroleum Gases (LPGs), and Vacuum Tower Bottoms (VTBs)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this news release we also present certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Refining Adjusted EBITDA, for the Company's Legacy Refining and Marketing segment, and the total Refining and Marketing segment, as a whole, and Net Long-Term Debt and Ratio of Net Long-Term Debt (collectively, the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures"). Key performance indicators include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Refining Adjusted EBITDA for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole, and Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Adjusted Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole (collectively, the "KPIs"). EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for continued and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from operations plus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) costs (mainly related to Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), and inventory adjustments, depreciation and amortization, acquisition costs, gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability, environmental clean-up, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of assets, interest expense, and certain other unusual or non-recurring charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as gross profit (loss) plus or minus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities and inventory valuation adjustments. Fuel Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Margin, plus production costs, operating expenses and depreciation attributable to cost of revenues and other non-fuel items included in costs of revenues including realized and unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, RFS costs (mainly related to RINs), inventory valuation adjustments, fuel financing costs and other revenues and cost of sales items. Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as fuel gross margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput is defined as total operating expenses divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin is defined as [Fuel Gross Margin minus RIN expense divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Net Long-Term Debt is long-term debt and lease obligations, adjusted for unamortized discount and deferred financing costs, insurance premiums financed, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Ratio of Net Long-Term Debt is defined as Long-Term Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.
Each of the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are discussed in greater detail below. The (a) Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures are "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures", and (b) the KPIs are, presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. They are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs as supplements to U.S. GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Non-U.S. GAAP financial information and KPIs similar to the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are unaudited, and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs represent only a portion of our total operating results; and other companies in this industry may calculate the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should not consider the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in conjunction with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most comparable GAAP measure and reconciliation of the KPIs, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view the non-GAAP Financial Measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and KPIs, please see the sections titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput", "Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations", and "Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage", at the end of this release.
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,705
$
141,258
Restricted cash
3,605
4,929
Accounts receivable, net
36,816
34,548
Inventory
222,685
135,473
Derivative commodity asset
4,991
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
57,315
36,660
Assets held for sale, current
-
20,560
Total current assets
401,117
373,428
Fixed assets, net
321,314
201,749
Finance lease right-of-use assets
65,317
44,081
Operating lease right-of use assets
90,413
53,557
Intangible assets, net
11,207
11,827
Deferred taxes assets
-
2,498
Other assets
3,310
2,245
TOTAL ASSETS
$
892,678
$
689,385
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
63,628
$
20,997
Accrued expenses
69,315
81,711
Finance lease liability-current
2,297
1,363
Operating lease liability-current
26,047
9,012
Current portion of long-term debt, net
18,321
13,911
Obligations under inventory financing agreements, net
182,487
117,939
Derivative commodity liability
-
242
Liabilities held for sale, current
-
3,424
Total current liabilities
362,095
248,599
Long-term debt, net
125,010
170,010
Finance lease liability-long-term
66,751
45,164
Operating lease liability-long-term
64,367
44,545
Deferred tax liabilities
1,257
-
Derivative warrant liability
9,234
14,270
Other liabilities
1,377
1,377
Total liabilities
630,091
523,965
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 4)
-
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share;
750,000,000 shares authorized; 93,514,346 and 75,668,826 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
94
76
Additional paid-in capital
382,849
279,552
Accumulated deficit
(123,588
)
(115,893
)
Total Vertex Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity
259,355
163,735
Non-controlling interest
3,232
1,685
Total equity
262,587
165,420
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
892,678
$
689,385
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
1,018,407
$
809,529
$
2,444,442
$
1,913,435
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
925,542
749,654
2,274,543
1,817,787
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
7,896
4,049
18,863
9,139
Gross profit
84,969
55,826
151,036
86,509
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
43,137
37,142
127,715
90,039
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
1,033
1,119
3,077
2,655
Total operating expenses
44,170
38,261
130,792
92,694
Income (loss) from operations
40,799
17,565
20,244
(6,185
)
Other income (expense):
Other income (loss)
(133
)
416
1,023
1,059
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
4,621
12,312
5,036
7,788
Interest expense
(13,523
)
(13,028
)
(103,536
)
(64,961
)
Total other expense
(9,035
)
(300
)
(97,477
)
(56,114
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax
31,764
17,265
(77,233
)
(62,299
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(12,231
)
-
15,445
-
Income (loss) from continuing operations
19,533
17,265
(61,788
)
(62,299
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (see note 23)
-
4,905
53,680
19,878
Net income (loss)
19,533
22,170
(8,108
)
(42,421
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from continuing operations
(310
)
(49
)
(413
)
15
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from discontinued operations
-
(15
)
-
6,847
Net income (loss) attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc.
19,843
22,234
(7,695
)
(49,283
)
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value from continued operations
-
-
-
(428
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations
19,843
17,314
(61,375
)
(62,742
)
Net income attributable to common stockholders from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
4,920
53,680
13,031
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
19,843
$
22,234
$
(7,695
)
$
(49,711
)
Basic loss per common share
Continuing operations
$
0.21
$
0.23
$
(0.74
)
$
(0.91
)
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
0.07
0.65
0.19
Basic loss per common share
$
0.21
$
0.30
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.72
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
Continuing operations
$
0.17
$
0.10
$
(0.74
)
$
(0.91
)
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
0.05
0.65
0.19
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.17
$
0.15
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.72
)
Shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic
93,381
75,591
82,928
69,007
Diluted
100,427
97,126
82,928
69,007
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Common Stock
Series A Preferred
Shares
$0.001
Shares
$0.001
Additional
Retained
Non-
Total Equity
Balance on January 1, 2023
75,669
$
76
-
$
-
$
279,552
$
(115,893
)
$
1,685
$
165,420
Exercise of options
166
-
-
-
209
-
-
209
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
365
-
-
365
Non controlling shareholder contribution
-
-
-
-
-
-
980
980
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
53,863
(50
)
53,813
Balance on March 31, 2023
75,835
76
-
-
280,126
(62,030
)
2,615
220,787
Exercise of options
195
-
-
-
169
-
-
169
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
368
-
-
368
Senior Note Converted
17,207
17
-
-
101,113
-
-
101,130
Non-controlling shareholder contribution
-
-
-
-
-
-
490
490
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(81,401
)
(53
)
(81,454
)
Balance on June 30, 2023
93,237
93
-
-
381,776
(143,431
)
3,052
241,490
Exercise of options
165
1
-
-
304
-
-
305
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
769
-
-
769
Issue of restricted common stock
113
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-controlling shareholder contribution
-
-
-
-
-
-
490
490
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
19,843
(310
)
19,533
Balance on September 30, 2023
93,515
$
94
-
$
-
$
382,849
$
(123,588
)
$
3,232
$
262,587
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Common Stock
Series A Preferred
Shares
$0.001
Shares
$0.001
Additional
Retained
Non-
Total Equity
Balance on January 1, 2022
63,288
$
63
386
$
-
$
138,620
$
(110,614
)
$
1,997
$
30,066
Exercise of options
60
-
-
-
76
-
-
76
Exercise of warrants
1,113
1
-
-
(1
)
-
-
-
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
250
-
-
250
Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common
5
-
(5
)
-
-
-
-
-
Reclassification of derivative liabilities
-
-
-
-
78,789
-
-
78,789
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value
-
-
-
-
-
(422
)
-
(422
)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(4,547
)
3,739
(808
)
Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,769
)
(3,769
)
Balance on March 31, 2022
64,466
64
381
-
217,734
(115,583
)
1,967
104,182
Exercise of options to common
498
1
-
-
553
-
-
554
Exercise of options to common- unissued
-
-
-
-
3
-
-
3
Distribution to non-controlling shareholder
-
-
-
-
-
-
(380
)
(380
)
Adjustment of redeemable non controlling interest
-
-
-
-
29
(29
)
-
-
Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes to common
10,165
10
-
-
59,812
-
-
59,822
Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
324
-
-
324
Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common
381
1
(381
)
-
-
-
-
1
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value
-
-
-
-
-
(6
)
-
(6
)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(66,970
)
3,188
(63,782
)
Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,023
)
(3,023
)
Balance on June 30, 2022
75,510
76
-
-
278,455
(182,588
)
1,752
97,695
Exercise of options to common
4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Exercise of options to common- unissued
-
-
-
-
97
-
-
97
Exercise of warrants
96
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
378
-
-
378
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
22,234
(64
)
22,170
Balance on September 30, 2022
75,610
$
76
-
$
-
$
278,930
$
(160,354
)
$
1,688
$
120,340
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(8,108
)
$
(42,421
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
53,680
19,878
Loss from continuing operations
(61,788
)
(62,299
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to cash used in operating activities
Stock based compensation expense
1,502
952
Depreciation and amortization
21,940
11,794
Deferred income tax benefit
(15,445
)
-
Gain on sale of assets
(2
)
(112
)
Provision for environment clean up
-
1,428
(Decrease) increase in allowance for bad debt
(132
)
157
(Decrease) increase in fair value of derivative warrant liability
(5,036
)
(7,788
)
Loss on commodity derivative contracts
219
87,217
Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(2,061
)
(100,253
)
Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs
74,618
44,537
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable and other receivables
(3,819
)
(39,202
)
Inventory
(85,796
)
(31,387
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(24,601
)
(16,437
)
Accounts payable
42,219
58,275
Accrued expenses
(12,500
)
37,404
Other assets
(987
)
82
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
(71,669
)
(15,632
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash
(7,642
)
-
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,500
)
(106
)
Investment in Mobile Refinery assets
-
(227,525
)
Purchase of fixed assets
(128,599
)
(34,743
)
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operation
92,034
-
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
5
188
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(46,702
)
(262,186
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments on finance leases
(1,469
)
(201
)
Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants to common stock
683
729
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
-
(380
)
Contributions received from noncontrolling interest
1,960
-
Net change on inventory financing agreements
63,798
133,744
Redemption of noncontrolling interest
-
(50,666
)
Proceeds from note payable
19,641
173,315
Payments on note payable
(32,969
)
(14,101
)
Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations
51,644
242,440
Discontinued operations:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(150
)
23,021
Net cash used in investing activities
-
(1,877
)
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
(150
)
21,144
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(66,877
)
(14,234
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
146,187
136,627
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
79,310
$
122,393
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands).
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,705
$
117,464
Restricted cash
3,605
4,929
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
$
79,310
$
122,393
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest
$
35,553
$
65,083
Cash paid for taxes
$
-
$
-
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS
Equity component of the convertible note issuance
$
-
$
78,789
ROU assets obtained from new finance lease obligation
$
23,990
$
45,096
Exchange of Convertible Senior Notes to common stock
$
79,948
$
59,822
ROU assets obtained from new operating lease obligation
$
36,856
$
20,061
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value
$
-
$
428
Unaudited segment information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Refining &
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
966,805
$
38,642
$
(4,632
)
$
1,000,815
Re-refined products
4,509
2,966
-
7,475
Services
7,398
2,719
-
10,117
Total revenues
978,712
44,327
(4,632
)
1,018,407
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
893,612
36,569
(4,639
)
925,542
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
6,527
1,369
-
7,896
Gross profit
78,573
6,389
7
84,969
Selling, general and administrative expenses
31,485
5,231
6,421
43,137
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
829
38
166
1,033
Income (loss) from operations
46,259
1,120
(6,580
)
40,799
Other income (expenses)
Other income (expense)
-
(167
)
34
(133
)
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities
-
-
4,621
4,621
Interest expense
(4,394
)
(41
)
(9,088
)
(13,523
)
Net income (loss)
$
41,865
$
912
$
(11,013
)
$
31,764
Capital expenditures
$
20,875
$
8,449
$
-
$
29,324
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Refining &
Marketing
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
748,190
$
37,607
$
-
$
785,797
Re-refined products
16,434
4,587
-
21,021
Services
2,144
567
-
2,711
Total revenues
766,768
42,761
-
809,529
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
714,976
34,678
-
749,654
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
3,111
938
-
4,049
Gross profit
48,681
7,145
-
55,826
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,269
4,803
4,070
37,142
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
850
38
231
1,119
Income (loss) from operations
19,562
2,304
(4,301
)
17,565
Other income (expenses)
Other income
-
416
-
416
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities
-
-
12,312
12,312
Interest expense
(3,444
)
-
(9,584
)
(13,028
)
Net income (loss)
$
16,118
$
2,720
$
(1,573
)
$
17,265
Capital expenditures
$
26,333
$
412
$
-
$
26,745
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Refining &
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
2,322,452
$
89,863
$
(9,775
)
$
2,402,540
Re-refined products
13,874
10,912
-
24,786
Services
13,133
3,983
-
17,116
Total revenues
2,349,459
104,758
(9,775
)
2,444,442
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
2,194,382
90,250
(10,089
)
2,274,543
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
15,389
3,474
-
18,863
Gross profit
139,688
11,034
314
151,036
Selling, general and administrative expenses
90,940
14,535
22,240
127,715
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
2,459
114
504
3,077
Income (loss) from operations
46,289
(3,615
)
(22,430
)
20,244
Other income (expenses)
Other income
-
989
34
1,023
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities
-
-
5,036
5,036
Interest expense
(12,799
)
(126
)
(90,611
)
(103,536
)
Net income (loss)
$
33,490
$
(2,752
)
$
(107,971
)
$
(77,233
)
Capital expenditures
$
118,545
$
16,123
$
-
$
134,668
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Refining &
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
1,721,044
$
129,078
$
-
$
1,850,122
Re-refined products
42,381
14,860
-
57,241
Services
4,452
1,620
-
6,072
Total revenues
1,767,877
145,558
-
1,913,435
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
1,707,746
110,041
-
1,817,787
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
6,339
2,800
-
9,139
Gross profit
53,792
32,717
-
86,509
Selling, general and administrative expenses
53,073
13,125
23,841
90,039
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
1,784
142
729
2,655
Income (loss) from operations
(1,065
)
19,450
(24,570
)
(6,185
)
Other income (expenses)
Other income
18
1,041
-
1,059
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liabilities
-
-
7,788
7,788
Interest expense
(6,694
)
(51
)
(58,216
)
(64,961
)
Net income (loss)
$
(7,741
)
$
20,440
$
(74,998
)
$
(62,299
)
Capital expenditures
$
142,927
$
2,830
$
-
$
145,757
The following summarized unaudited financial information has been segregated from continuing operations and reported as discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
-
$
22,859
$
7,366
$
65,618
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)
-
14,953
4,589
37,871
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
-
394
124
1,176
Gross profit
-
7,512
2,653
26,571
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)
-
2,534
632
6,472
Depreciation and amortization expense attributable to operating expenses
-
63
21
188
Total operating expenses
-
2,597
653
6,660
Income from operations
-
4,915
2,000
19,911
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
-
(10
)
-
(33
)
Total other expense
-
(10
)
-
(33
)
Income before income tax
-
4,905
2,000
19,878
Income tax expense
-
-
(528
)
-
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of $0 and $18,671 of tax for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
-
-
52,208
-
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
$
-
$
4,905
$
53,680
$
19,878
Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Mobile Refinery
Gross profit
$
86,185
$
(8,515
)
$
77,670
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(4,620
)
(3,622
)
(8,242
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
13,225
(3,851
)
9,374
Adjusted gross margin
$
94,790
$
(15,988
)
$
78,802
Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
26,847
12,958
39,805
Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
2,982
3,320
6,302
RINs
7,058
-
7,058
Realized loss on hedging activities
2,854
2,401
5,255
Financing costs
1,772
205
1,977
Other revenues
(6,804
)
(524
)
(7,328
)
Fuel gross margin
$
129,499
$
2,372
$
131,871
Throughput (bpd)
80,171
5,397
85,568
Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
17.56
$
4.78
$
16.75
Total OPEX
$
17,720
$
11,445
$
29,165
Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
2.40
$
23.05
$
3.70
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Mobile Refinery
Gross profit
$
6,544
$
(13,006
)
$
(6,462
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
849
2,913
3,762
Inventory valuation adjustments
(4,246
)
3,745
(501
)
Adjusted gross margin
$
3,147
$
(6,348
)
$
(3,201
)
Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
28,686
77
28,763
Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
3,351
2,018
5,369
RINs
25,410
-
25,410
Realized loss on hedging activities
(1,150
)
1,288
138
Financing costs
(87
)
58
(29
)
Other revenues
(3,610
)
(190
)
(3,800
)
Fuel gross margin
$
55,747
$
(3,097
)
$
52,650
Throughput (bpd)
76,330
2,490
78,820
Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
8.03
$
(13.66
)
$
7.34
Total OPEX
$
23,299
$
7,076
$
30,375
Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
3.35
$
31.23
$
4.23
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Mobile Refinery
Gross profit
$
65,470
$
-
$
65,470
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(570
)
-
(570
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
(1,532
)
-
(1,532
)
Adjusted gross margin
$
63,368
$
-
$
63,368
Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
21,252
-
21,252
Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
3,144
-
3,144
RINs
16,115
-
16,115
Realized loss on hedging activities
(439
)
-
(439
)
Financing costs
2,295
-
2,295
Other revenues
(1,933
)
-
(1,933
)
Fuel gross margin
$
103,802
$
-
$
103,802
Throughput (bpd)
71,328
-
71,328
Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
16.17
$
-
$
16.17
Total OPEX
$
24,681
$
-
$
24,681
Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
3.84
$
-
$
3.84
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Mobile Refinery
Gross profit
$
158,198
$
(21,521
)
$
136,677
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(4,341
)
(709
)
(5,050
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
7,447
(106
)
7,341
Adjusted gross margin
$
161,304
$
(22,336
)
$
138,968
Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
76,785
13,035
89,820
Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
9,477
5,338
14,815
RINs
48,583
-
48,583
Realized loss on hedging activities
1,265
3,689
4,954
Financing costs
3,980
263
4,243
Other revenues
(12,347
)
(714
)
(13,061
)
Fuel gross margin
$
289,047
$
(725
)
$
288,322
Throughput (bpd)
75,976
3,952
79,928
Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
13.94
$
(1.00
)
$
13.21
Total OPEX
$
65,700
$
18,521
$
84,221
Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
3.17
$
25.61
$
3.86
Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations.
In thousands
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
September
September
September
September
September
September
Net income (loss)
$
19,534
$
22,172
$
(8,107
)
$
(42,421
)
$
36,310
$
(47,771
)
Depreciation and amortization
8,929
5,623
22,085
13,157
27,847
15,088
Income tax expense (benefit)
12,231
-
3,754
-
1,265
-
Interest expense
13,523
13,129
103,536
65,069
118,493
67,921
EBITDA
$
54,217
$
40,924
$
121,268
$
35,805
$
183,915
$
35,239
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(8,348
)
(47,756
)
(5,233
)
(1,123
)
(4,256
)
(1,375
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
9,374
17,972
7,341
41,152
16,955
41,152
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
(4,621
)
(12,312
)
(5,036
)
(7,788
)
(5,069
)
(3,483
)
Stock-based compensation
769
378
1,502
951
2,125
1,201
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
(70,881
)
-
(70,558
)
(1,041
)
Acquisition costs
-
2,889
4,308
16,526
4,309
20,092
Environmental clean-up reserve
-
-
-
1,428
-
1,428
Other
132
(417
)
(1,022
)
(1,042
)
(8
)
2,106
Adjusted EBITDA
$
51,523
$
1,678
$
52,247
$
85,909
$
127,413
$
95,318
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Mobile Refinery
Legacy
Total
Black Oil
Corporate
Consolidated
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Net income (loss)
$
65,161
$
(21,807
)
$
(1,489
)
$
41,865
$
912
$
(42,443
)
$
335
Depreciation and amortization
3,718
3,341
297
7,356
1,407
166
8,929
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
31,430
31,430
Interest expense
2,568
1,826
-
4,394
41
9,089
13,523
EBITDA
$
71,447
$
(16,640
)
$
(1,192
)
$
53,615
$
2,360
$
(1,758
)
$
54,217
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(4,620
)
(3,622
)
(40
)
(8,282
)
(66
)
-
(8,348
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
13,225
(3,851
)
-
9,374
-
-
9,374
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
(4,621
)
(4,621
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
769
769
Other
-
-
-
-
167
(35
)
132
Adjusted EBITDA
$
80,052
$
(24,113
)
$
(1,232
)
$
54,707
$
2,461
$
(5,645
)
$
51,523
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Mobile Refinery
Legacy
Total
Black Oil
Corporate
Consolidated
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Net income (loss)
$
79,686
$
(42,272
)
$
(3,924
)
$
33,490
$
50,929
$
(111,726
)
$
(27,306
)
Depreciation and amortization
11,685
5,373
790
17,848
3,733
504
22,085
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
19,199
3,754
22,953
Interest expense
10,604
2,195
-
12,799
126
90,612
103,536
EBITDA
$
101,975
$
(34,704
)
$
(3,134
)
$
64,137
$
73,987
$
(16,856
)
$
121,268
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(4,341
)
(709
)
(82
)
(5,132
)
(101
)
-
(5,233
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
7,447
(106
)
-
7,341
-
-
7,341
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
(5,036
)
(5,036
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
1,502
1,502
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
(70,884
)
3
(70,881
)
Acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
-
4,308
4,308
Other
-
-
-
-
(984
)
(38
)
(1,022
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
105,081
$
(35,519
)
$
(3,216
)
$
66,346
$
2,018
$
(16,117
)
$
52,247
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
In thousands
Mobile
Legacy
Total
Black Oil
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$
18,369
$
(2,251
)
$
16,118
$
7,638
$
(1,585
)
$
22,172
Depreciation and amortization
3,693
268
3,961
1,431
231
5,623
Interest expense
3,536
-
3,536
(2
)
9,595
13,129
EBITDA
$
25,599
$
(1,983
)
$
23,616
$
9,067
$
8,241
$
40,924
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(46,977
)
(775
)
(47,752
)
(4
)
-
(47,756
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
17,972
-
17,972
-
-
17,972
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
(12,312
)
(12,312
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
378
378
Acquisition costs
2,889
-
2,889
-
-
2,889
Other
-
-
-
(417
)
-
(417
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(517
)
$
(2,758
)
$
(3,275
)
$
8,646
$
(3,693
)
$
1,678
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
In thousands
Mobile
Legacy
Total
Black Oil
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$
(5,593
)
$
(2,147
)
$
(7,740
)
$
40,399
$
(75,080
)
$
(42,421
)
Depreciation and amortization
7,416
707
8,123
4,305
729
13,157
Interest expense
6,768
-
6,768
4
58,297
65,069
EBITDA
$
8,591
$
(1,440
)
$
7,151
$
44,708
$
(16,054
)
$
35,805
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(76
)
(68
)
(144
)
(979
)
-
(1,123
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
41,152
-
41,152
-
-
41,152
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
(7,788
)
(7,788
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
951
951
Acquisition costs
11,967
-
11,967
-
4,559
16,526
Environmental clean-up reserve
1,428
-
1,428
-
-
1,428
Other
-
-
-
(1,042
)
-
(1,042
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,062
$
(1,508
)
$
61,554
$
42,687
$
(18,332
)
$
85,909
Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage.
In thousands
As of
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Long-Term Debt:
Senior Convertible Note
$
15,230
$
95,178
$
95,178
Term Loan 2025
148,013
165,000
165,000
Finance lease liability long-term
66,751
44,339
45,164
Finance lease liability short-term
2,297
1,155
1,363
Insurance premiums financed
10,071
10,449
5,602
Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations
$
242,362
$
316,121
$
312,307
Unamortized discount and deferred financing costs
(29,983
)
(86,384
)
(81,918
)
Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations per Balance Sheet
$
212,379
$
229,737
$
230,389
Cash and Cash Equivalents
(75,705
)
(117,464
)
(141,258
)
Restricted Cash
(3,605
)
(4,929
)
(4,929
)
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(79,310
)
$
(122,393
)
$
(146,187
)
Net Long-Term Debt
$
163,052
$
193,728
$
166,120
Adjusted EBITDA
$
127,413
$
95,318
$
161,000
Net Leverage
1.3x
2.0x
1.0x
