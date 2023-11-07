SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) ("SmartRent" or the "Company"), a leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the rental housing industry, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Management is hosting an investor call to discuss results today, November 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue of $58.1 million, up 22% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $13.5 million, up over 1,000% year-over-year.

Net loss of $(7.7) million, a 70% improvement year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(5.0) million, a 22% improvement from Q2 2023 and 72% improvement year-over-year.

$211.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 - an increase of $14 million from Q2 2023.

Management Commentary

"With more than 680,000 rental units deployed, SmartRent continues to lead in innovation, creating new products that pave the way for the next generation of smarter living and working in rental housing. We reported a strong first nine months of 2023, marked by nearly 40% growth in revenue and a more than $40 million decrease in operating losses," said SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman. "We were pleased with operating metrics in Q3 including the increase in bookings and cash balance. This was our sixth consecutive quarter of improvement in Adjusted EBITDA and we reported continued improvement in gross margin, growing to 23.3% from 2.5% last year, with both hardware and hosted services hitting record highs for the quarter. We remain on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q4 2023 and positive cash flow from operations within six months following."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenue for the quarter was $58.1 million, up 22% from last year. Hardware revenue increased $8.9 million, professional services revenue decreased by $1.5 million and hosted services revenue increased by $3.2 million, combining for a $10.6 million total increase from Q3 2022. On a sequential basis, hardware revenue was up $7.8 million, professional services revenue decreased by $4.1 million as the Company deployed a lower number of new units. The Company saw a continued increase in hosted services revenue as our software-as-a-service ("SaaS") revenue grew 12% sequentially, pushing SaaS ARR to $43.3 million, up from $38.8 million last quarter. SaaS ARPU for the quarter was up at $5.41 from $5.16 in Q2 2023. SaaS ARPU for Units Booked increased to $9.04 from $5.22 last year.

Total Units Deployed at the end of the quarter was 682,632, a 35% increase in Total Units Deployed compared to Q3 of 2022, as the Company had 32,308 New Units Deployed during the quarter. Units Booked for the quarter was 46,272, and total Bookings were $49.7 million.

Gross profit totaled $13.5 million, up from $1.2 million in Q3 2022. Total gross margin increased to 23.3%, from 2.5% in Q3 2022 as efficiencies and economies of scale drove improved margin.

Both hardware and hosted services gross margins hit record highs in the period. Hardware gross margins were 22.7% versus 20.9% in Q2 2023 and 4.7% last year. Hosted services, which includes both hub amortization and SaaS gross margin, showed steady growth, improving sequentially to 64.3% from 63.2%. Hub revenue amortization decreased while SaaS revenue continued to rise. SaaS gross margins were 74.2% from 75.1% last quarter and 56.7% last year. As expected, professional services gross margin decreased to (86.7)% from (57.3)% last quarter and (92.4)% last year, primarily due to a decrease in the number of New Deployed Units. The Company implemented technology solutions that will transform professional services to a more variable cost model and increase efficiencies with installations on a go-forward basis. While each quarter is impacted by the mix and timing of deployments, the Company believes that both professional services gross margin and total gross margin will improve in Q4 2023.

Operating expenses increased to $23.5 million from $22.0 million last quarter and decreased by $4.4 million from Q3 2022. The Company achieved efficiencies through improved processes and technology initiatives.

By simultaneously growing revenue and improving gross margins, Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $(5.0) million this quarter versus $(6.4) million in Q2 2023 and $(17.6) million in Q3 2022. The Company continues to execute on its strategy and believes it can achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q4 2023.

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $211.0 million, an increase of $14 million, marking the first quarter of significant cash generation since becoming a publicly traded company. The increase in cash was due primarily to improved inventory management and demand forecasting to reduce inventory levels. On August 8, 2023, the Company announced the selection of ADI Global Distribution as its preferred distribution partner. The increase in cash is not a result of the ADI arrangement but is a part of the Company's plan to improve internal processes as it gradually transitions to ADI over the next year.

Key Operating Metrics Table Quarter ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 % Change Total Units Deployed(1) 682,632 504,409 35% New Units Deployed 32,308 53,399 (39)% Units Booked 46,272 67,285 (31)% Bookings (in '000s) $49,661 $62,534 (21)% SaaS ARPU for Units Booked $9.04 $5.22 73% (1) As of the last date of the quarter.

Financial Outlook

Hiroshi Okamoto, CFO of SmartRent, stated, "We had another solid quarter of revenue growth, expanding margins and narrowing Adjusted EBITDA loss. We believe we can achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability by year end."

The Company believes it can sustain meaningful top-line growth while narrowing the Adjusted EBITDA loss, although timing differences may lead to some quarter-to-quarter variability. The Company has tightened its full year 2023 guidance to $235 to $240 million from $233 to $250 million in revenue and to $(20) to $(18) million from $(22) to $(18) million in Adjusted EBITDA. SmartRent's guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 is as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

Total Revenue of $58 to $63 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $0 to $2 million

Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Total Revenue of $235 to $240 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(20) to $(18) million

The estimates presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates exclude the impact of potential acquisitions, capital markets activities, and unforeseen continued challenges with supply chain and logistics. The estimates are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of demand for its product, execution capabilities and market conditions, as well as other risks outlined below under the caption "Forward-Looking Statements."

Conference Call Information

SmartRent is hosting a conference call today, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. To join the call, please register on the Company's investor relations website here.

A third quarter earnings deck is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company's unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected financial results, product portfolio enhancements, expansion plans and opportunities and earnings guidance related to financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to: (1) accelerate adoption of our products and services; (2) anticipate the uncertainties inherent in the development of new business lines and business strategies; (3) manage risks associated with our third-party suppliers and manufacturers and partners for our products; (4) manage risks associated with adverse macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, slower growth or recession, barriers to trade, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, tighter credit, higher interest rates, high unemployment, and currency fluctuations; (5) attract, train, and retain effective officers, key employees and directors; (6) develop, design, manufacture, and sell products and services that are differentiated from those of competitors; (7) realize the benefits expected from our acquisitions; (8) acquire or make investments in other businesses, patents, technologies, products or services to grow the business; (9) successfully pursue, defend, resolve or anticipate the outcome of pending or future litigation matters; (10) comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business, including privacy regulations; and (11) maintain key strategic relationships with partners and distributors. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and SmartRent disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, SmartRent also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures, as defined below by SmartRent, may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations.

SmartRent is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA included in its 2023 financial outlook above, in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, SmartRent is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Due to the uncertainty of estimates and assumptions used in preparing forward-looking non-GAAP measures, SmartRent cautions investors that actual results could differ materially from these non-GAAP financial projections.

As detailed in the reconciliations, the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income or loss. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not used as measures of SmartRent's liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

SmartRent's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in a number of ways to assess the Company's financial and operating performance and believes that these measures provide useful information to investors regarding financial and business trends related to SmartRent's results of operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used to identify certain expenses and make decisions designed to help SmartRent meet its current financial goals and optimize its financial performance, while neutralizing the impact of expenses included in its operating results which could otherwise mask underlying trends in its business. SmartRent's management believes that investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of SmartRent's ongoing operating performance when non-GAAP financial information is viewed with GAAP financial information.

Operating Metrics Defined

SmartRent regularly monitors several operating and financial metrics including the following non-GAAP financial measures which the Company believes are key measures of its growth, to evaluate its operating performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate business plans, measure its progress, and make strategic decisions. The Company's Key Operating Metrics may not provide accurate predictions of future GAAP financial results.

Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs that have been installed (also including customer self-installations) as of a stated measurement date. The Company uses this operating metric to assess the general health and trajectory of its business growth.

New Units Deployed is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs that have been installed (also including customer self-installations) during a stated measurement period. The Company uses this operating metric to assess the general health and trajectory of its business growth.

Units Booked is defined as the aggregate number of SmartHubs associated with binding orders executed during a stated measurement period. The Company utilizes the concept of Units Booked to measure estimated near-term resource demand and the resulting approximate range of post-delivery revenue that it will earn and record. Units Booked represent binding orders only and accordingly are a subset of Committed Units.

Bookings represent the dollar value of Units Booked from hubs and other hardware, professional services, as well as one year of SaaS.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of our recurring SaaS revenue earned in the current quarter.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: We define EBITDA as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP before the following items: interest income/expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA reduced by stock-based compensation expense, non-employee warrant expense, warranty provisions for battery deficiencies, asset impairment, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of derivatives, unrealized gains and losses in currency exchange rates, non-recurring expenses in connection with acquisitions and other expenses caused by non-recurring, or unusual, events that are not indicative of our ongoing business. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to identify controllable expenses and make decisions designed to help us meet our current financial goals and optimize our financial performance, while neutralizing the impact of expenses included in our operating results which could otherwise mask underlying trends in our business.

SMARTRENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Hardware $ 35,631 $ 26,683 $ 100,744 $ 69,692 Professional services 5,962 7,478 28,781 23,510 Hosted services 16,511 13,341 47,060 34,068 Total revenue 58,104 47,502 176,585 127,270 Cost of revenue Hardware 27,556 25,417 82,118 68,226 Professional services 11,130 14,386 44,573 43,668 Hosted services 5,887 6,516 17,365 17,949 Total cost of revenue 44,573 46,319 144,056 129,843 Operating expense Research and development 7,573 7,610 21,340 22,086 Sales and marketing 4,636 4,901 14,626 16,202 General and administrative 11,269 15,337 33,891 41,120 Total operating expense 23,478 27,848 69,857 79,408 Loss from operations (9,947 ) (26,665 ) (37,328 ) (81,981 ) Interest income, net 2,233 506 6,064 747 Other (expense) income, net (42 ) 290 (45 ) 566 Loss before income taxes (7,756 ) (25,869 ) (31,309 ) (80,668 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 33 (81 ) 22 5,735 Net loss $ (7,723 ) $ (25,950 ) $ (31,287 ) $ (74,933 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (188 ) (493 ) (93 ) (1,083 ) Comprehensive loss $ (7,911 ) $ (26,443 ) $ (31,380 ) $ (76,016 ) Net loss per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 201,584 196,486 199,858 195,090

SMARTRENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,000 $ 210,409 Restricted cash, current portion 247 7,057 Accounts receivable, net 63,546 62,442 Inventory 47,521 75,725 Deferred cost of revenue, current portion 12,229 13,541 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,573 9,182 Total current assets 344,116 378,356 Property and equipment, net 1,589 2,069 Deferred cost of revenue 13,891 22,508 Goodwill 117,268 117,268 Intangible assets, net 28,217 31,123 Other long-term assets 10,516 9,521 Total assets $ 515,597 $ 560,845 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,022 $ 18,360 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,144 34,396 Deferred revenue, current portion 93,445 80,020 Total current liabilities 123,611 132,776 Deferred revenue 44,134 59,928 Other long-term liabilities 4,600 3,941 Total liabilities 172,345 196,645 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares of preferred stock issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 203,076 and 198,525 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 625,713 615,281 Accumulated deficit (282,212 ) (250,925 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (269 ) (176 ) Total stockholders' equity 343,252 364,200 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 515,597 $ 560,845

SMARTRENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (31,287 ) $ (74,933 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,991 2,876 Asset Impairment - 2,441 Non-employee warrant expense - 289 Non-cash lease expense 733 1,050 Stock-based compensation related to acquisition 109 607 Stock-based compensation 10,120 10,011 Compensation expense related to acquisition 1,913 3,450 Change in fair value of earnout related to acquisition 225 344 Deferred tax benefit - (5,889 ) Non-cash interest expense 103 72 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,780 16 Provision for doubtful accounts 39 196 Change in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,142 ) (17,582 ) Inventory 26,423 (28,379 ) Deferred cost of revenue 9,928 (10,380 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 537 5,677 Accounts payable (9,338 ) (331 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,299 ) 32 Deferred revenue (2,378 ) 31,955 Lease liabilities (823 ) (902 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,366 ) (79,380 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for SightPlan acquisition, net of cash acquired - (128,953 ) Purchase of property and equipment (116 ) (802 ) Capitalized software costs (3,197 ) (2,668 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,313 ) (132,423 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from warrant exercise - 3 Proceeds from options exercise 899 186 Proceeds from ESPP purchases 809 1,125 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (1,506 ) (3,769 ) Payments for business combination and private offering transaction costs - (70 ) Payment of earnout related to acquisition (1,702 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,500 ) (2,525 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (40 ) (859 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,219 ) (215,187 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 217,713 432,604 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 211,494 $ 217,417 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,000 $ 210,112 Restricted cash, current portion 247 6,810 Restricted cash, included in other long-term assets 247 495 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 211,494 $ 217,417

SMARTRENT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net loss $ (7,723 ) $ (25,950 ) $ (31,287 ) $ (74,933 ) Interest income, net (2,233 ) (506 ) (6,064 ) (747 ) Provision for income taxes (33 ) 81 (22 ) (5,735 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,395 1,240 3,991 2,876 EBITDA (8,594 ) (25,135 ) (33,382 ) (78,539 ) Stock-based compensation 3,273 3,272 10,229 10,618 Non-employee warrant expense - 51 - 289 Compensation expense in connection with acquisitions 15 1,341 2,010 3,450 Asset impairment - 2,441 - 2,441 Severance charges 317 - 805 - Other non-recurring acquisition expenses (23 ) 405 408 1,144 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,012 ) $ (17,625 ) $ (19,930 ) $ (60,597 )

Contacts

Investor Contact

Brian Ruttenbur

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@smartrent.com

Media Contact

Amanda Chavez

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@smartrent.com