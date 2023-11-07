IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the "Company" or "RumbleOn"), the largest powersports retailer in North America, today announced operational and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. RumbleOn management is hosting an earnings call to discuss the Company's results today, November 7, 2023, at 7:00 am CT (8:00 am ET).

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total Unit Sales of 17,573, comprised of 10,851 New Units and 6,722 Used Units, resulting in New:Used ratio of 1.6x, a slight decrease from the prior quarter

Total Company Revenue of $338.1 million, down 11.7% sequentially, driven by normal seasonal trends.

Total Company Gross Profit of $91.9 million; Total Company Gross Profit Margin of 27.2% decreased 60 bps sequentially

Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $16.5 million with Loss per Share from Continuing Operations of $0.99

Adjusted Net Loss of $11.9 million with Adjusted Diluted Loss per Share of $0.71

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million, impacted by lower used unit sales and GPU, partially offset by the positive impact from SG&A reductions

Announced $100 million Rights Offering

Reached agreement with primary creditor for revised leverage covenants

Used net proceeds from sale leaseback of Real Estate portfolio to repay $47 million of debt

Management Commentary

Mike Kennedy, RumbleOn's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am thrilled to join RumbleOn at such an exciting time in the transformation journey. I look forward to bringing my extensive industry experience to guide the company in its next chapter. During the quarter, the team made significant progress towards strengthening our balance sheet and cutting costs, positioning the company for future growth and success."

Mr. Kennedy continued, "Looking ahead, the entire leadership team and the Board are laser focused on driving growth and profitability as well as a disciplined capital allocation plan to effectively deliver value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2023 - Summary Financial Results

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in accompanying financial schedules.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons in the narrative are on a sequential basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. The following table provides operating highlights related to continuing operations.

(Unaudited) $ in millions except per share amounts Three Months Ended Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Total Unit Sales (#) 17,573 20,277 18,393 (13.3)% (4.5)% Total Revenue $338.1 $382.7 $380.7 (11.7)% (11.2)% Gross Profit $91.9 $106.4 $114.4 (13.6)% (19.7)% Gross Profit Margin 27.2% 27.8% 30.0% (60) bps (280) bps Income (loss) from continuing operations $(16.5) $(12.8) $3.7 28.9% nm Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.99) $(0.78) $0.23 26.9% nm Adjusted EBITDA $13.2 $23.6 $26.1 (44.2)% (49.4)% Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $(11.9) $0.3 $5.3 nm nm Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $(0.71) $0.02 $0.33 nm nm nm = not meaningful

Total Unit Sales 17,573 units decreased 13.3%, driven by typical seasonality in the powersports business.

Total Revenue of $338.1 million decreased 11.7%.

Total Gross Profit of $91.9 million decreased 13.6% and Gross Profit Margin was 27.2%, down from 27.8%. Sequential decrease in gross profit margin was in line with our prior expectations.

Operating Expenses were $92.2 million, or 27.3% of revenue, compared to $105.6 million, or 27.6% of revenue. Total stock-based compensation was $3.1 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter.

Loss from Continuing Operations was $16.5 million, or 4.9% of revenue, compared to $12.8 million, or 3.4% of revenue. Loss per diluted share was $0.99 compared to $0.78.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) was $(11.9) million, or (3.5)% of revenue, compared to $0.3 million or 0.1% of revenue. Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share was $(0.71) compared to $0.02.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13.2 million, compared to $23.6 million. The 44.2% sequential decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the impact of lower unit sales as expected due to the seasonality in the Powersports segment partially offset by the effects of recently implemented cost reductions.

Cash and Restricted Cash as of September 30, 2023 was approximately $59.5 million, and total debt was $369.9 million.

Total Available Liquidity, defined as unrestricted cash plus availability under floor plan credit facilities for inventory on hand at September 30, 2023, totaled approximately $73.6 million.

Cash Flow used in Operating Activities was $19.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding were 16,665,709 and 16,452,254 for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, RumbleOn had 16,735,391 total shares of Class B common stock and 50,000 shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Full Year 2023/2024 - Financial Outlook

RumbleOn is reaffirming its outlook for the full year 2023 and full year 2024:

The full year 2023 Outlook is as follows:

Total Powersports and Transportation Revenue of $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion.

of $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Powersports GPU of approximately $5,300 to $5,400.

of approximately $5,300 to $5,400. Adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $65 million.

Third Quarter 2023 - Segment Results

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are on a sequential basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Powersports Segment

(Unaudited) $ in millions except per unit Three Months Ended Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Unit Sales (#) New 10,851 13,126 9,973 (17.3)% 8.8% Used 6,722 7,151 8,420 (6.0)% (20.2)% Total Powersports Unit Sales 17,573 20,277 18,393 (13.3)% (4.5)% Revenue New $ 159.6 $ 185.6 $ 165.4 (14.0)% (3.5)% Used 75.6 84.1 106.5 (10.1)% (29.0)% Finance & Insurance, net 29.3 33.2 31.6 (11.7)% (7.3)% Parts, Services, and Accessories 59.7 65.4 62.2 (8.7)% (4.0)% Total Powersports Revenue $ 324.2 $ 368.3 $ 365.7 (12.0)% (11.3)% Gross Profit New $ 22.1 $ 28.6 $ 32.1 (22.7)% (31.2)% Used 10.3 10.9 18.0 (5.5)% (42.8)% Finance & Insurance, net 29.3 33.2 31.6 (11.7)% (7.3)% Parts, Services, and Accessories 27.0 30.4 29.1 (11.2)% (7.2)% Total Powersports Gross Profit $ 88.7 $ 103.1 $ 110.8 (14.0)% (19.9)% Powersports GPU1 $ 5,380 $ 5,349 $ 6,343 0.6% (15.2)% 1 Calculated as total powersports gross profit divided by new and used retail powersports units sold.

Used Powersports Units, which includes used retail and wholesale Powersports Units, decreased (6.0)% sequentially, primarily due to expected seasonality.

Used Powersports Revenue decreased (10.1)% sequentially due to anticipated seasonality.

Used Powersports Gross Profit decreased (5.5)% sequentially due primarily to the expected decrease in units, partially offset by a small increase in Used GPU.

New Powersports Revenue decreased (14.0)% sequentially, as the result of a (17.3)% reduction in unit sales, driven by normal reduction in consumer demand from Q2 to Q3.

New Powersports Gross Profit decreased (22.7)% sequentially due primarily to the decrease in new unit sales and changes in mix.

Powersports GPU was $5,380, increased 0.6% sequentially.1

Vehicle Logistics Segment

(Unaudited) $ in millions Three-Months Ended Change Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sequential Year-over-Year Vehicles Transported (#) 22,930 20,990 23,105 9.2% (0.8)% Vehicle Logistics Revenue $14.0 $14.4 $15.0 (2.8)% (6.7)% Vehicle Logistics Gross Profit $3.3 $3.4 $3.5 (2.9)% (5.7)%

Revenue from the Vehicle Logistics Segment decreased 2.8% sequentially, despite a 9.2% increase in the number of vehicles transported, due to a decrease in revenue per vehicle transported to $609 in the third quarter.

Gross profit for this segment was down sequentially, driven by lower revenue per vehicle transported.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the largest powersports retailer in North America, offering a wide selection of new and used motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicles, personal watercraft, and other powersports products, including parts, apparel, accessories, and aftermarket products from a wide range of manufacturers. As of September 2023, we operate over 55 retail locations, each equipped with full service departments, as well as 5 regional fulfillment centers. Our retail locations are run by our highly-trained and knowledgeable team and are primarily located in the Sun Belt of the United States. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com/.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's SEC filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted net income (loss) margin are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income as a measure of operating performance or cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to add back interest expense, depreciation and amortization, changes in derivative liability, non-cash stock-based compensation costs, transaction costs, litigation expenses, and other non-recurring costs, as these recoveries, charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not necessarily an indicator of ongoing, future company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because it excludes, among other things, certain results of decisions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and capital investments.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to add back transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments and other non-recurring costs which include items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

With respect to our 2023 adjusted EBITDA target, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the complexity of the reconciling items that we exclude from this non-GAAP measure.

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands; except per share amounts) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 41,406 $ 46,762 Restricted cash 18,046 10,000 Accounts receivable, net 33,679 28,040 Inventory 358,654 323,473 Prepaid expense and other current assets 5,654 7,422 Assets held for sale 21,555 33,662 Current assets of discontinued operations - 11,377 Total current assets 478,994 460,736 Property and equipment, net 78,608 76,078 Right-of-use assets 167,236 161,822 Goodwill 23,897 21,142 Intangible assets, net 240,457 247,413 Deferred tax assets 68,251 58,115 Assets of discontinued operations 35 23 Other assets 1,574 1,881 Total assets $ 1,059,052 $ 1,027,210 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 81,830 $ 79,439 Vehicle floor plan note payable 287,135 220,176 Current portion of long-term debt and line of credit 14,893 3,645 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 513 8,434 Total current liabilities 384,371 311,694 Long-term liabilities: Senior secured debt 271,671 317,494 Convertible debt, net 34,196 31,890 Line of credit and notes payable 49,174 25,000 Operating lease liabilities 135,726 126,695 Other long-term liabilities 8,783 8,422 Total long-term liabilities 499,550 509,501 Total liabilities 883,921 821,195 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 16,735,391 and 16,184,264 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 17 16 Additional paid-in capital 602,026 585,937 Accumulated deficit (422,593 ) (375,619 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,319 ) (4,319 ) Total stockholders' equity 175,131 206,015 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,059,052 $ 1,027,210

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Powersports vehicles $ 235,132 $ 271,877 $ 738,136 $ 806,382 Parts, service and accessories 59,727 62,216 184,205 182,268 Finance and insurance, net 29,288 31,569 89,658 95,830 Vehicle logistics 13,964 15,002 43,227 42,870 Total revenue 338,111 380,664 1,055,226 1,127,350 Cost of revenue: Powersports 202,788 221,631 634,091 647,891 Parts, service and accessories 32,754 33,074 99,542 96,473 Vehicle logistics 10,624 11,516 32,946 33,732 Total cost of revenue 246,166 266,221 766,579 778,096 Gross profit 91,945 114,443 288,647 349,254 Selling, general and administrative 84,957 93,822 271,557 264,428 Depreciation and amortization 7,275 6,554 17,271 16,872 Operating income (287 ) 14,067 (181 ) 67,954 Other income (expense): Interest expense (19,828 ) (12,209 ) (55,756 ) (35,622 ) Other income 75 26 208 230 PPP Loan forgiveness - 2,509 - 2,509 Change in derivative liability - - - 39 Total other expense (19,753 ) (9,674 ) (55,548 ) (32,844 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (20,040 ) 4,393 (55,729 ) 35,110 Income taxes provision (benefit) from continuing operations (3,556 ) 678 (9,706 ) 8,166 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net (16,484 ) 3,715 (46,023 ) 26,944 Income (loss) from operations of discontinued operations - (858 ) (1,100 ) (1,151 ) Income tax provision (benefit) from discontinued operations - (182 ) (149 ) (420 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net - (676 ) (951 ) (731 ) Net income (loss) $ (16,484 ) $ 3,039 $ (46,974 ) $ 26,213 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 16,665,709 16,020,296 16,452,254 15,859,134 Earnings (loss) per share - basic from continuing operations $ (0.99 ) $ 0.23 $ (2.80 ) $ 1.70 Earnings (loss) per share - basic from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - fully diluted 16,665,709 16,067,395 16,452,254 15,922,484 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted from continuing operations $ (0.99 ) $ 0.23 $ (2.80 ) $ 1.69 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.05 )

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (46,974 ) $ 26,213 Loss from discontinued operations (951 ) (731 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (46,023 ) $ 26,944 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,271 16,872 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,324 3,936 Stock-based compensation expense 10,898 7,237 Forgiveness of PPP loan - (2,509 ) Gain from change in value of derivatives - (39 ) Deferred taxes (10,136 ) 3,946 Originations of loan receivables, net of principal payments received 5,006 (23,676 ) Valuation allowance charge for loan receivable assets held for sale 5,971 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (5,639 ) 1,239 Inventory (29,983 ) (93,133 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,779 (494 ) Other assets 177 (3,766 ) Other liabilities 1,461 (2,813 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,729 (2,131 ) Floor plan trade note borrowings 18,840 38,746 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations (19,325 ) (29,641 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions, net of cash received (3,300 ) (65,976 ) Purchase of property and equipment (7,803 ) (4,334 ) Technology development (1,758 ) (6,188 ) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (12,861 ) (76,498 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from new secured debt - 84,500 Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction 49,718 - Proceeds from ROF credit facility for the purchase of consumer finance loans - 22,925 Repayment of debt and line of credit (59,048 ) (34,082 ) Repayment of notes payable - (2,116 ) Net borrowings from non-trade floor financing plans 45,993 34,067 Debt issuance costs (1,787 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 34,876 105,294 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net cash provided by operating activities 3,438 11,372 Net cash used in financing activities (5,254 ) (13,286 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (1,816 ) (1,914 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 874 (2,759 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period, including discontinued operations 58,578 51,974 Cash and restricted cash at end of period, including discontinued operations $ 59,452 $ 49,215

RumbleOn, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (16,484 ) $ 3,039 $ (46,974 ) $ 26,213 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net - (676 ) (951 ) (731 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net $ (16,484 ) $ 3,715 $ (46,023 ) $ 26,944 Add back: Interest expense 19,828 12,209 55,756 35,622 Depreciation and amortization 7,275 6,554 17,271 16,872 Income tax provision (benefit) (3,556 ) 678 (9,706 ) 8,165 EBITDA 7,063 23,156 17,298 87,603 Adjustments: Change in derivative liability - - - (39 ) Charges related to proxy contest and Board of Directors reorganization 324 - 5,053 - Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments 271 177 813 706 Litigation settlement expenses 9 - 88 - Loss associated with RumbleOn Finance loan receivables 600 - 5,971 - Other non-recurring costs 64 2,588 952 6,514 Personnel restructuring costs 1,768 - 6,493 - Purchase accounting related - - - 63 PPP Loan forgiveness - (2,509 ) - (2,509 ) Transaction costs - 100 34 1,503 Stock based compensation 3,077 2,605 10,898 7,237 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,176 $ 26,117 $ 47,600 $ 101,078

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA are primarily comprised of:

Income associated with the change in value of derivative liability as reported on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations,

Charges related to the shareholder proposals for the annual meeting of shareholders and reorganization of our Board of Directors, which includes the reimbursement of advisor fees incurred by shareholders in connection with the proxy contest of $2.5 million,

Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments,

Charges associated with litigation outside of our ongoing operations,

Impairment associated with the reduction of the RumbleOn Finance loan receivables portfolio down to its fair value in preparation of its sale, which is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023,

Other non-recurring costs, which include one-time expenses incurred. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the balance was comprised of integration costs and professional fees associated with acquisitions, and a death benefit to the estate of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and director. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the balance was primarily related to various integration costs and professional fees associated with the Freedom Powersports and RideNow acquisitions, technology implementation, and establishment of the RumbleOn Finance secured loan facility.

Personnel restructuring costs, comprised of severance and charges associated with the separation of former executives, including the Company's former President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer,

Purchase accounting adjustments, which represent one-time charges related to acquisitions,

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and

Transaction costs associated with acquisitions, which primarily include professional fees and third-party costs.

RumbleOn, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (16,484 ) $ 3,039 $ (46,974 ) $ 26,213 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net - (676 ) (951 ) (731 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net $ (16,484 ) $ 3,715 $ (46,023 ) $ 26,944 Adjustments: Charges related to proxy contest and Board of Directors reorganization 324 - 5,053 - Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments 271 177 813 706 Litigation settlement expenses 9 - 88 - Loss associated with sale of RumbleOn Finance loan receivables 600 - 5,971 - Other non-recurring costs 1,252 2,625 2,140 6,796 PPP Loan forgiveness - (2,509 ) - (2,509 ) Purchase accounting related 2,572 2,456 8,560 6,359 Personnel restructuring costs 580 - 5,305 - Transaction costs - 100 34 1,503 Income tax expense (993 ) (1,311 ) (4,754 ) (4,269 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (11,869 ) $ 5,253 $ (22,813 ) $ 35,530 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 16,665,709 16,020,296 16,452,254 15,859,134 Earnings (loss) per share - basic from continuing operations $ (0.99 ) $ 0.23 $ (2.80 ) $ 1.70 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic $ (0.71 ) $ 0.33 $ (1.39 ) $ 2.24 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 16,665,709 16,067,395 16,452,254 15,922,484 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted from continuing operations $ (0.99 ) $ 0.23 $ (2.80 ) $ 1.69 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.71 ) $ 0.33 $ (1.39 ) $ 2.23

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, adjustments to net income (loss) are primarily comprised of:

Charges related to the shareholder proposals for the annual meeting of shareholders and reorganization of our Board of Directors, which includes the reimbursement of advisor fees incurred by shareholders in connection with the proxy contest of $2.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023,

Lease expense associated with favorable related party leases in excess of contractual lease payments,

Charges associated with litigation outside of our ongoing operations,

Impairment associated with the reduction of the RumbleOn Finance loan receivables portfolio down to its fair value in preparation of its sale, which is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023,

Other non-recurring costs, which include one-time expenses incurred. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the balance was comprised of integration costs and professional fees associated with acquisitions, and a death benefit to the estate of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and director. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the balance was primarily related to various integration costs and professional fees associated with the Freedom Powersports and RideNow acquisitions, technology implementation, and establishment of the RumbleOn Finance secured loan facility,

Purchase accounting adjustments, which represent one-time charges related to acquisitions,

Personnel restructuring costs, comprised of severance and charges associated with the separation of former executives, including the Company's former President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer,

Transaction costs associated with acquisitions, which primarily include professional fees and third-party costs, and

Income tax expense as reported on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

