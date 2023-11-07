Pixel Perfect Decor: Pixel Perfect Decor is Launched, Providing Gamers Room Design Ideas

Gamer Art, Products and Accessories Specifically Curated for Gamers

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / PixelPerfectDecor.com launched today, providing gamers the ability to level up their game rooms to match the gamer imagery and designs they experience in the games they love. AlphaGraphics Cary is the creator of the website and owner of the e-commerce engine and decided to develop the gamer site based on their decades of experience working with a large game developer in Cary, NC. The experience of turning characters and scenes from games, showed them the enthusiasm the company and employees had for creating unique real-world spaces with art from the games.





Game Room Design

A sample of a gamer room design in the pixelperfectdecor.com library





It all started because of the pandemic, related Eric Webb, owner of AlphaGraphics in Cary. "As a commercial printer, sign company and marketing provider, we struggled during COVID. There just wasn't as much printing going on. "We'd already been creating large artworks and cutouts of characters for game studios around the globe. When I learned that all 4,000 of the local employees at a large game developer were working remotely, I pitched my connections at that studio the idea of creating an employee art portal so employees could order canvases, acrylics, cutouts and full wall vinyls for their home offices. They jumped at it, and the program has helped AlphaGraphics Cary keep going. We decided to open up the concept to other game developers as well as regular gamers out there."

Over three years of experience in taking orders from game developer employees helped AlphaGraphics in Cary determine that there was a market for gamer decor, and after six months of curating art, artists, and products, they developed Pixel Perfect Decor.

"We still are developing ordering portals for specific game developers and their employees, where only the employees can order it, but we also know that there are gamers out there that if provided some design ideas, a library of art, and the ability to upload their own art to have it printed on canvas, acrylic, paper, or as a full wall covering, they would level up their game rooms," expressed Webb.

PixelPerfectDecor.com offers art from different files but also room design ideas, and gamer accessories, lighting and furniture. They continue to seek artists who have created original gamer-style art and work out a royalty payment to them for each piece created from their art. If you are an artist and have original art you would like considered to be on the site for a royalty of each piece sold, contact info@pixelperfectdecor.com.

Contact Information

Eric Webb

President

ewebb@alphagraphics.com

9192337710

Related Images

Game Room Design

A sample of a gamer room design in the pixelperfectdecor.com library

SOURCE: Pixel Perfect Decor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800209/pixel-perfect-decor-is-launched-providing-gamers-room-design-ideas