Caliber Corporate Advisers: Stratyfy Joins the American Fintech Council, Bolstering Its Efforts to Advance Financial Inclusion

Stratyfy's EVP of inclusive credit to speak at the 2023 AFC Policy Summit on November 14 in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Stratyfy - a pioneering women-led fintech that confronts bias in AI and optimizes credit risk decisions with transparent machine learning solutions - announced today that it has joined the American Fintech Council ( AFC), a premier trade association representing the largest financial technology companies and the innovative banks that power them.

"At AFC, we pride ourselves on promoting a transparent, inclusive and customer-centric financial system - values at the very core of Stratyfy's ethos," said Phil Goldfeder, CEO of the American Fintech Council. "By leveraging transparent AI and machine learning solutions, Stratyfy is already expanding access to more inclusive credit lending, while helping our nation's financial institutions make knowledgeable risk decisions. We're excited to welcome Stratyfy to our growing group of AFC members fostering responsible innovation in financial services."

As a member of the AFC, Stratyfy will help further the overarching goals of the council, including championing responsible innovation in financial services and encouraging sound public policy to better serve underserved consumer segments and geographies.

"Stratyfy is proud to join an association whose fundamental mission aligns so closely with our own," said Laura Kornhauser, CEO and co-founder of Stratyfy. "Our work centers on expanding access to capital for those who have been historically disadvantaged in financial services and advocating for the transparent, responsible use of AI and machine learning in credit lending decisions. By pairing our ongoing efforts to propel financial inclusivity with the AFC's vast network of like-minded innovators in the field, we're confident that our future is bright."

In parallel, Stratyfy also announced today that its executive vice president of inclusive credit, Shannan Herbert, will speak at the AFC Policy Summit 2023 on November 14 in Washington, D.C. This summit convenes fintechs, policymakers, regulators, academics and consumer advocacy groups to exchange insights and discuss critical policy matters that will shape the trajectory of fintech in the United States.

Herbert will speak on the "AI and Alternative Data Creating Access to Safe Financial Services" panel, moderated by Peter Renton, chairman and co-founder of Fintech Nexus. The session will take place at 3:10 p.m. ET in The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center.

Each year, the AFC Policy Summit draws the most influential voices in the space to discuss the most pressing issues in fintech. Other speakers at this year's event include congressman French Hill, chair of the subcommittee on digital assets, financial technology, and inclusion, and Jelena McWilliams, former chair of the FDIC. This year's sponsors include Cross River, Chime, Affirm, Morrison & Foerster LLP, and McGlinchey.

ABOUT STRATYFY

Stratyfy's AI and machine learning solutions help businesses improve the quality of their decisions to drive more profitable and equitable business outcomes. Using our transparent and interpretable applications, financial institutions can serve more customers by seamlessly combining data-driven insights with the context that only people can provide. The result is better, faster, and more informed decisions in fraud, lending, and expanding access to fairly priced financial products. Earlier this year, Stratyfy was recognized as a Benzinga Fintech Awards finalist in the "Best Lending Solution" category and included in the AIFintech100 for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit stratyfy.com and follow Stratyfy on LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN FINTECH COUNCIL

The mission of the American Fintech Council is to promote an innovative, responsible, inclusive, customer-centric financial system. You can learn more at fintechcouncil.org.

