Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Tops BioSpace's Best Places to Work Ranking for Third Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it was ranked the number one large employer in BioSpace's 2024 Best Places to Work report for the third consecutive year.

"We are proud to be named the best place to work on BioSpace's 2024 ranking for the third year in a row," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "This recognition is a testament to the unique culture we have fostered at Moderna and the investments we have made in our remarkable team. Each day they are challenging convention and working relentlessly to get mRNA medicines to patients faster."

Moderna is consistently recognized for its people-first culture and its commitment to employee development opportunities, well-being and belonging. In 2023, Moderna made significant investments in its people to support the rapid advancement of its pipeline of mRNA medicines. The Company provides employees with valuable learning and development opportunities through Moderna University's five different colleges, from digital innovation to leadership. Moderna has also developed easy-to-implement, customizable tools to support employees in their everyday work, such as Moderna's own generative AI engine, mChat.

BioSpace includes 60 U.S. employers in its Best Places to Work list that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life sciences community. Conducted in August 2023, BioSpace reviews the rankings submitted by over 2,000 life science professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (defined as more than 1,000 employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies, as well as rank their selections on on key attributes, including compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation and flexibility.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio and integrated manufacturing facilities that allow for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past nine years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

