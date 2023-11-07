SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Secures First Mental Health Customer

Replacing Breathalyzers for Intake Screening at The Mental Health Collective in Newport Beach, CA

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has secured its first mental health customer, The Mental Health Collective ("The Collective"). Based in in Newport Beach, California, The Collective is initially installing SOBRcheck to replace breathalyzers for routine alcohol screening in one of its four facilities. Upon successful implementation, The Collective intends to roll out SOBRcheck to its other locations.

SOBRsafe is now servicing the greater behavioral health market, positioned to support both substance abuse recovery and mental health professionals across numerous applications, including inpatient, residential, outpatient, telehealth, monitoring and supportive housing.

"Across the behavioral health space, I am receiving an enthusiastic response to SOBRsafe's technology," said Strategic Advisor Keenen Diamond. "The Collective is an example of its broad appeal and applicability - for effective mental health treatment, alcohol must be eliminated as a variable. SOBRcheck does that with a high degree of precision, and in a non-invasive and hygienic manner. I believe that SOBRsafe is setting a new alcohol detection and monitoring standard, and my industry is taking note."

About The Mental Health Collective

The Collective is a mental health treatment program staffed with seasoned clinicians utilizing diverse therapeutic modalities to diagnose and treat adults 18+ facing mental health challenges. Our team provides neurobiology-informed, outcome-driven, clinical care in a community-based setting where clients are supported and connected to safely navigate life's challenges. Built as a small client centered community, our clinicians have the time and focus to develop therapeutic alliances to ensure individualized care while maintaining an intimate and emotionally safe environment. Our small design focus results in trust, meaningful therapeutic work, optimal functioning, and long-term outcome success. To learn more, visit www.themhcollective.com.

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, transportation, oil and gas, judicial and consumer markets.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

