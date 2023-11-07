Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
07.11.23
14:08 Uhr
251,60 Euro
+0,60
+0,24 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
251,20251,7014:12
251,00251,6014:11
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2023 | 14:02
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McDonald's Corporation: McFlurry Spindles in the U.S. Are Getting a More Sustainable Makeover

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / McDonald's Corporation / McDonald's McFlurry® spoon: It's hard to think of a utensil that's been the focus of more intense debate over the years. Why is the handle hollow? Is it a spoon, a straw, or both?

True McFlurry fans know the spoon doubles as a spindle, which restaurant crews use to mix the perfect amount of sweet toppings into our creamy soft serve. And starting this month, it's about to get a sustainable glow-up in the U.S.

Restaurants across the country are transitioning to a reusable spindle that's swapped out and cleaned after each McFlurry is made. Once the mixing magic is complete, your McFlurry will be served with a smaller black spoon that uses less plastic (the same one that comes with our Sundaes).

This small change will help reduce single-use plastic waste in restaurants - while giving customers the same delicious McFlurry they know and love. That's a win-win in our book.

It's just one example of how McDonald's is redesigning some of our most iconic products to eliminate unnecessary waste and transition to more sustainable materials. You can learn more about our commitments and progress on more sustainable packaging here.

So while you may not see our famous spindle-spoon in your McFlurry anymore, know that it's still working hard for you (and the planet!) behind the counter.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800489/mcflurryr-spindles-in-the-us-are-getting-a-more-sustainable-makeover

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.