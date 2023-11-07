PaxMedica, Inc.: PaxMedica Announces Publication of Its Autism Spectrum Disorder Phase 2 Study Results in Peer-reviewed Journal

TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, announced the publication of research findings in the Annals of General Psychiatry. The research, led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Hough, along with a team of renowned co-authors specializing in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the research explores the potential of low-dose suramin intravenous infusions as an ASD treatment.

This comprehensive, 14-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 52 boys aged 4-15 years with moderate to severe ASD. The primary focus of the study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of suramin intravenous infusions, with the 10 mg/kg suramin arm demonstrating promising results in the improvement of core symptoms. Notably, the study revealed statistically significant improvements in the Clinical Global Impressions-Improvement (CGI-I) scale among the 10 mg/kg arm compared to the placebo group. "We are highly encouraged by the findings of our study, which provide significant insights into the potential of suramin as a safe and effective treatment for the core symptoms of ASD," stated Dr. David Hough, Chief Medical Officer at PaxMedica. The study, registered with clinicaltrials.gov, serves as a significant advancement in understanding potential treatment options for ASD. With a continued commitment to pioneering research in neurological disorders, PaxMedica remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with ASD. The full research article can be viewed at https://www.paxmedica.com/news/suramin-clinical-trial-results-just-published-in-annals-of-general-psychiatry

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc. PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT). Our portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. We are dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of our pioneering program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of our efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. Our ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. To learn more about our transformative work, please visit www.paxmedica.com.

