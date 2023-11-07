West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5C) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that certified assay results from hole NN2305 on the Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) confirms high grade mineralization starting from surface totaling 15.2m at 3,926 ppm Li.

Drill hole NN2305 (drill site location N), which is a 150m step out to the south of NN2201, returned positive results ranging from the 1,000ppm cutoff to 4850ppm Li. This includes a horizon starting from surface which returned 15.2m at 3,926 ppm Li, within a broader interval of 19.1m at 3,437 ppm Li. These results confirm high-grade lithium clay at surface with no overburden stripping required at this location. Significantly, an overall total of 54.1m of clay was intersected with an average grade of 3,003 ppm Li.

Composite lithium values for the mineralized horizons, using a 1,000 ppm cutoff with no internal dilution, are shown in the following table.

Hole ID From ft (m) To ft (m) Thickness ft (m) Grade (ppm Li) NN2305

Incl. 0.0

0.0 62.5 (19.1)

50.0 (15.2) 62.5 (19.1)

50.0 (15.2) 3437

3926 NN2305 92.5 (28.2) 142.5 (43.4) 50 (15.2) 3226 NN2305 * 175 (53.3) 207.5 (63.2) 32.5 (9.9) 2081 NN2305 218 (66.3) 250.5 (76.2) 32.5 (9.9) 2747 Average 177.0 (54.1) 3003

*Includes one 980 ppm sample

All samples from the sonic drilling were collected in plastic bags for every 2.5-foot (76.2 cm) interval. Surge workers at the rig retained a representative sample in chip trays and core boxes for each interval and sealed the bags with wire ties. Samples were transported by Surge workers to a locked warehouse in Elko, Nevada where they were stored for sub-sampling. The sample bags were opened at the warehouse, a sub-sample of approximately 25% of the material was bagged for assay and the original sample bags were overwrapped for storage. Samples were then submitted to the ALS facility in Elko, Nevada for analysis. ALS is independent of the Company. The samples batches included 6% insertion of QA/QC samples, including blanks, duplicates, and commercially obtained standards. Both duplicates and standards ran within 4 percent of the known and duplicated values, with the blanks reporting no greater than 20 parts per million lithium.

Surge is also pleased to announce that its CEO, Greg Reimer, will be presenting at Benchmark Week 2023, scheduled to take place from November 14th to 16th in Los Angles, California. Benchmark Week has long been recognized as the premier gathering for the global lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition participants. This event is the perfect platform for us to highlight the significance of the NNLP in contributing to the domestic supply and development of battery metals.

Surge has updated its corporate presentation. Visit: https://surgebatterymetals.com/corporate-presentation/ to review it.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented "We are very pleased with NN2305 results which has delivered at-surface results of almost 4,000ppm Li. NNLP continues to produce high-grade lithium intercepts near-surface which should result in favourable mining conditions in future economic studies."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters. Widths of the mineralized horizons are at least 400 meters, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm.

The 2023 drill program is underway and is designed to expand the known lithium-rich clay from the current 1,620 meters strike length to more than 3,500 meters and the known width of the mineralization to 950 meters from the previously drill-indicated 400 meters. Initial assay results from the first hole of the 2023 season had a high of 8070 ppm lithium with an average of 4,067 ppm lithium at a 1,000 ppm cut-off.

