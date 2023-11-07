Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Ms. Sandra Daycock and Ms. Susan Toews as directors of the Company effective immediately. The Board and management of Bear Creek also welcome Mr. Brian Peer to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Eric Caba, President and CEO of Bear Creek states, "On behalf of Bear Creek's Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Sandra Daycock, Susan Toews and Brian Peer to the Company. Sandra and Susan bring a wealth and diversity of experience to our Board and will contribute their cumulative financial, legal, strategic and governance expertise to the direction of the Company. Likewise, with over three decades of hands-on experience at mining operations throughout the Americas, Brian is a welcome addition to our senior management team. We look forward to the contributions Sandra, Susan and Brian will bring to Bear Creek as we continue to grow and develop."

Sandra Daycock

Sandra Daycock is Vice President, Corporate Development at Methanex Corporation where she is responsible for leading the development of Methanex's major capital projects and other initiatives to grow company value. Prior to her current role, Sandra held positions as CFO and later CEO for Great Panther Mining Ltd., where she led the company's strategic planning, financing, and corporate restructuring initiatives, as well as the divestiture of the Company's silver assets in Mexico. Sandra has 30 years of professional experience in a broad range of disciplines including corporate development, corporate finance, strategy, treasury management, accounting, financing, investor relations, and corporate restructuring. During her career she has led or been directly involved in multiple financing transactions including public bonds, equity, bank credit, project financing and offtake loans. Ms. Daycock graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Master of Arts in Economics. She also holds a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) designation from the Chartered Professional Accounts of British Columbia.

Susan Toews

Susan Toews is General Counsel at Equinox Gold Corp. where she is responsible for day-to-day legal advice and support for all areas of Equinox's business including commercial negotiations, dispute resolution and regulatory compliance. Susan has over 20 years of experience in a variety of public, private and regulatory settings. Prior to joining Equinox in 2018, Susan worked as in-house counsel at numerous public mining companies and was Senior Legal Counsel at the British Columbia Securities Commission where she was involved in developing local and national rules focused on corporate governance practice and disclosure. She is well-versed in the legal and compliance aspects of mining in Canada, USA, Mexico and other South American jurisdictions. Susan holds Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Bachelor of Laws degrees and has been a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 1994.

Brian Peer

Brian Peer is a mining professional with over 37 years of technical and managerial experience at mining operations both in underground and open pit operations in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States. Brian served as Vice President Operations, Mexico and Peru for Great Panther Limited from 2017 to 2021 in which position he was accountable for operations including underground and surface production, safety, maintenance, processing facilities, staffing, and the integration of operations. Prior to Great Panther, Brian held operations management positions at numerous other firms, in increasingly senior positions from the mid-1980s onward ranging from Mine Supervisor through Operations Manager, General Manager and Country Manager. He is a high-performance, hands-on executive focused on operational excellence, strategic planning, health and safety, change management, leadership and mentoring. Brian earned an Honors B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Texas, El Paso in 1986.

