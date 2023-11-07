Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (1:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, November 10, 2023, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3YXA4xjg

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well-known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires: In London In New York Cablevisión Holding S.A Jasford IR Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

www.cvh.com.ar Alex Money

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

Email: alex@jasford.com Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

