Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Announces Success at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and Upcoming Participation in Art Basel Miami

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Nitches (OTC PINK:NICH), a leading name in the world of luxury lifestyle experiences, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of Tover spirits at the recently concluded Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. With an overwhelming response from attendees and enthusiasts, the event has marked another milestone in Nitches' journey of excellence.

Having set sail from the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Nitches is now preparing for an even grander voyage at one of the most anticipated and talked-about events of the year, Art Basel Miami. As we gear up for this spectacular showcase of art, culture, and creativity, we are excited to unveil some remarkable partnerships and exclusive private events that Nitches will be a part of. These collaborations are poised to redefine luxury experiences, adding another layer of sophistication to the already extraordinary Art Basel Miami.

As we approach the forthcoming Art Basel Miami, Nitches is committed to taking the event by storm with unique offerings and exceptional experiences. Our promise is to enhance the overall ambiance, curating an environment that captures the spirit of art, culture, and luxury. Stay tuned as we prepare to make announcements in the coming weeks, unveiling the details of our exclusive partnerships and private events that will set new standards for indulgence and opulence.

Nitches cordially invites you to join us in this exhilarating journey of art and extravagance. As we embark on this adventure, we promise to redefine your understanding of luxury experiences. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and be a part of the Art Basel Miami experience like never before.

For more information, please visit www.toverspirits.com

About Nitches:

Nitches is a trailblazing company dedicated to creating extraordinary and unforgettable luxury lifestyle experiences. With a commitment to excellence, Nitches curates events and partnerships that redefine the boundaries of luxury and sophistication.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

John Morgan

CEO

Nitches

Info@nitchescorp.com

Stay Connected with Nitches:

www.x.com/nitchescorp

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800375/nitches-announces-success-at-fort-lauderdale-international-boat-show-and-upcoming-participation-in-art-basel-miami