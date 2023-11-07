

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $149 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gen Digital Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $948 million from $748 million last year.



Gen Digital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $149 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $948 Mln vs. $748 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $950 to $960 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.810 to $3.835 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $1.95 to $2.00



