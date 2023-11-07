

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) expects organic growth and the new IMS segment to result in average annual growth in net revenues of around 10 percent compared to 2022 to around 6.4 billion euros in 2026. The company expects organic revenues growth of seven per cent per year until 2026.



Deutsche Boerse said it will present its new 'Horizon 2026' strategy at today's Investor Day.



For 2022 up to and including 2026, Deutsche Boerse expects an average annual increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 11 per cent to approximately 3.8 billion euros.



On Monday, Deutsche Boerse said its Executive Board resolved to initiate a share buy-back program of 300 million euros beginning in the first quarter of 2024.



Deutsche Boerse aims to distribute dividends equivalent to between 30 and 40 percent of adjusted net profit attributable to its shareholders.



For the financial year 2023, a dividend distribution ratio of around 40 percent of net profit is planned.



