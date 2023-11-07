Four Corners, Inc.: Four Corners Advisory Notice

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / On September 26, 2023, Four Corners, Inc. (OTC PINK:FCNE) announced that it closed on its sale of substantially all of the assets of K&B Sales, Inc. to All Saints Texas, LLC.

Following the completion and as a result of the asset sale, the Board of Directors and the majority of the Company's shareholders consented to approve the dissolution of Four Corners, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company").

On October 9, 2023, the Company announced a schedule for liquidating distributions.

On October 17, 2023, the Company filed an Issuer Company Related Action Notification with FINRA announcing the record and pay dates for the initial liquidation distribution. As detailed in the notification, the initial liquidation will be paid on November 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 27, 2023. These details have been published on the OTC market's website at www.otcmarkets.com (search the ticker symbol FCNE under the "Securities Details" section).This initial distribution will be $1.75 per share and will be processed by the Company's transfer agent. The Company will continue to wrap up the affairs of the organization and will make a final distribution once all the funds have been received from escrow and final expenses have been paid. Currently there is no timeline for the final distribution, but shareholders of record as of October 27, 2023, will be eligible for this final liquidating distribution. Shareholders are advised that the final distribution will only be a few cents per share.

Be advised that only shareholders of record as of October 27, 2023, are entitled to any liquidating distributions.

On October 24, 2023, the Company filed a Certificate of Dissolution with the State of Nevada. The Company has also filed a Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution with the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation.

For More Information Contact :

Glenn Goulet

512-657-2187

About Four Corners, Inc .

Four Corners, Inc. is a holding company providing consumable bingo supplies and technology and operational solutions to the licensed charitable bingo market in Texas. Headquartered in Dallas, Four Corners has offices in Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock.

