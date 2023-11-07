

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $61.5 billion from a revised $58.7 billion in August.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to climb to $60.2 billion from the $58.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider than expected deficit came as the value of imports surged by 2.7 percent to $322.7 billion, while the value of exports jumped by 2.2 percent to $261.1 billion.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken