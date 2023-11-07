Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2023 | 15:02
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Contracting Resources Group, Inc.: Contracting Resources Group Earns a Coveted Spot on the 2023 Fast 50 List by the Baltimore Business Journal

Ranked as the 11th fastest-growing company in Greater Baltimore for the second time.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG), a leading professional services company serving both the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian Federal agencies, proudly announces its second inclusion in the Baltimore Business Journal's (BBJ) prestigious 2023 list of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Baltimore, securing the impressive 11th position.

CRG

CRG
Logo


Dina DiPalo, CRG Founder and CEO, expressed her pride, stating, "This recognition validates our commitment to an employee-centric, customer-focused culture. As a proud Baltimore native, I reflect on CRG's humble beginnings. We look forward to ongoing growth as we continue to work alongside federal employees to enhance government programs for the greater good."

The Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 List is an annual selection that identifies the fastest-growing private companies in the Greater Baltimore area. Companies are ranked based on the highest average percentage change in revenue between 2020 and 2022, showcasing their outstanding performance and dedication to success. CRG met the eligibility criteria by maintaining revenue of at least $100,000 in 2020 and $1 million in 2022, while consistently growing each consecutive year.

For more information, visit the CRG Website.

Contact Information

Sandra Hill
Media Specialist
shill@contractingrg.com
334.494.8829

SOURCE: Contracting Resources Group, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799857/contracting-resources-group-earns-a-coveted-spot-on-the-2023-fast-50-list-by-the-baltimore-business-journal

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
