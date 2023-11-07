Integration is the first and only password management offering on Acronis' Cyber Protect Cloud Solution

LastPass and Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced a partnership offering the first password management integration for managed service providers (MSPs) with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, an all-in-one data and cybersecurity protection platform. The integration, accessible from the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud marketplace, will enable MSPs to offer better password hygiene and streamlined password management across their client base.

"We're thrilled to work with the Acronis team and provide centralized password protection, making it easier for MSPs to administer their resold LastPass licenses and perform administrative tasks directly from the Acronis dashboard they're already leveraging on a daily basis," said Amy Appleyard, Chief Revenue Officer at LastPass. "Not only will this integration help drive awareness and growth for LastPass, but it will also result in reduced staff burden and better protection for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud MSPs and their clients a true win-win."

Through the LastPass integration, MSPs can minimize friction by seamlessly helping their clients and employees login to accounts and generate, secure, and share credentials without interrupting their workflow. Additional LastPass admin functions include managing user access, requiring master password changes, and more. The integration connects with customers' existing infrastructure for immediate control over their business ecosystem.

"We're glad to partner with LastPass and offer password protection to our MSPs and their clients through this fully integrated solution," said Peter Makarov, Director, Technology Partner Program and Ecosystem at Acronis. "The LastPass integration will not only help MSPs increase password security for their customers, but it will also free up valuable time so our partners can focus more on value-add initiatives, knowing their password management needs have been securely addressed."

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud MSPs joining the LastPass Allegiance Partner Program will now have access to LastPass onboarding and support, a library of marketing resources and more to simplify deployment and adoption, and the LastPass University training platform for admins, users, and partners.

More details on the LastPass partnership and other Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrations can be found at https://solutions.acronis.com/.

About LastPass:

LastPass is an award-winning password manager which helps millions of registered users organize and protect their online lives. For more than 100,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass provides password and identity management solutions that are convenient, easy to manage and effortless to use. From enterprise password management and single sign-on to adaptive multi-factor authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com. LastPass is trademarked in the U.S. and other countries.

About Acronis:

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment from cloud to hybrid to on premises at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

