

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported third quarter operational net profit of 133.1 million euros, an increase of 1.4% from prior year. Operational earnings per share was 1.77 euros compared to 1.75 euros. Nominal net profit was 119.0 million euros, up 3.5%. Nominal earnings per share was 1.58 euros compared to 1.53 euros.



Third quarter sales were 7.35 billion euros, an increase of 2.3% from last year.



HOCHTIEF confirmed its guidance for 2023 for an operational net profit in the range of 510 million euros - 550 million euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken