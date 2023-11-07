Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
07.11.2023 | 15:12
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Nigel Foster

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity Special Values PLC

b)

LEI

549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC

GB00BWXC7Y93

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 7,000 ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.6339

7,000

Mr Foster's total holding is 88,000 ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2023/11/07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 836347


