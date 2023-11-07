Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr Nigel Foster
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)
LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 7,000 ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Mr Foster's total holding is 88,000 ordinary shares
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2023/11/07
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
01737 836347