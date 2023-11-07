Enhanced Solutions Will Expand Functionality to a Broader Family Structure to Include Parents, Children, Teens, Elderly, and the Extended Family

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI), a leading provider of innovative, white-labeled Family Digital Lifestyle solutions featuring location-based services and parental controls, today announced a series of new enhancements to its flagship SafePath platform planned for release in 2024. These upgrades will provide mobile network operators (MNO) with a robust and valuable set of tools, along with a go-to-market strategy for rapid deployment and launch, to help protect people against dangers and threats in both the physical and digital world.

"The world in which we live today has become increasingly challenging to navigate," said William W. Smith, Jr., president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of Smith Micro. "We are experiencing significant conflict and violence worldwide, while also battling persistent and evolving online threats. This continuous barrage of new events takes a toll on everyone, resulting in increased stress, anxiety, and uncertainty."

Smith continued, "As we navigate our daily lives, we find ourselves increasingly concerned about the safety of our loved ones, not only our children, but also our friends and families, which drives the need for the innovative solutions we offer through SafePath."

The safety of family and friends includes knowing that they can be reliably and safely located, while their data remains secure. Protection from online threats is also of paramount importance, especially for children. Arming families with actionable tools fits Smith Micro's mission to securely combat attacks on people's safety and peace of mind.

When Smith Micro entered the digital family safety space nearly a decade ago, the Company conducted extensive research and testing to build a world-class, robust, and flexible software platform that adapts and responds to ever-changing environments. This research continues today as the Company responds to new threats and challenges.

Smith Micro's go-to-market channel strategy leverages its long history of strong global mobile network operator relationships. Since most of the world has at least one mobile device, MNOs are the gatekeepers of people's internet access, and therefore the most logical source of SafePath's protections. MNOs' broad reach and distribution provides the connectivity on which all mobile devices rely. Individuals' trust in, and reliance on, their wireless carrier, including the delivery of safe and private connectivity, make the MNO channel ideal for delivering Smith Micro's solutions. Carriers combine stringent standards for data privacy and integrity, along with adherence to legal obligations, to maintain user data privately and securely.

"Our focus and long-term commitment to digital family safety ensures that our MNO partners' SafePath-powered solutions deliver peace of mind, confidence, and value to MNOs' subscribers," added Smith. "Family subscribers are an integral part of MNOs' consumer strategies. SafePath equips them with the tools they need, along with a turn-key platform, to help increase brand loyalty and deepen relationships with these valued subscribers."

To help Smith Micro's MNO partners' brands, and demonstrate a shared commitment to empowering families, the company is announcing a series of enhancements to its SafePath platform that will significantly expand the addressable reach of its solutions.

SafePath Premium

A significant upgrade of the platform's core online protection and digital parenting tools, that will include enhanced AI/machine learning to optimize and customize families' online experience, and provide cyberbullying protection, social media intelligence and public safety notifications that allow parents or guardians to react quickly and appropriately when necessary.

SafePath Global

This new deployment and launch model will allow MNOs to rapidly deliver SafePath to their users with faster time-to-market, minimal reliance on the MNO's resources and easy consumer onboarding either via the Google Play store or Apple App Store, as well as traditional direct carrier distribution. This approach will allow families to find protection from a known, centralized, and trusted provider.

About SafePath

The SafePath platform, currently comprised of SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Drive, provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices through a single app. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location, parental controls, screen time management and driver monitoring to mobile subscribers. Delivered to end users as value-added services, SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, Smith Micro's solutions enrich today's connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro, the Smith Micro logo, SafePath and Digital Family Lifestyle are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, including statements related to the future availability and launch release of Smith Micro's products and services and/or enhancements and updates to our products and services by our customers, other projections of outlook or performance and future business plans, and the benefits that Smith Micro believes our solutions will offer to our customers and to their end users, and statements using such words as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "could," "will" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are unanticipated delays or obstacles in our development and release cycles, the degree to which competing business needs may affect our allocation of resources to planned projects, the degree to which our customers adopt, offer and promote our products and services and our planned enhancements and updates thereto or the degree to which their end users adopt our products and services and our planned enhancements and updates thereto in the time period that we expect or at all, our reliance on third party application stores for the distribution of our software applications and any barriers to such distribution, including any delay or failure of such third party to approve new versions of our applications or their implementation and/or application of policies that may be harmful to our business, our ability to attract and retain key technical personnel that are essential to our product development efforts, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers or their end users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, new and changing technologies and customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107558636/en/

Contacts:

PR INQUIRIES:

Paula Yurkovich

Smith Micro Software

+1 (412) 260-1259

pr2@smithmicro.com



IR INQUIRES:

Charles Messman

Smith Micro Software

+1 (949) 362-5800

IR@smithmicro.com