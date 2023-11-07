Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.11.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2023 | 15:26
99 Leser
Boston Scientific's Sandra Nagale Predicts the Future of Medtech Powered by AI Innovations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Boston Scientific
Originally published by DeviceTalks

In this episode of Boston Scientific Talks, Sandra Nagale, PhD, Director of Digital Health Platforms and Products, breaks down the transformative role of AI within the medical device industry.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of DeviceTalks

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Boston Scientific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Boston Scientific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/boston-scientific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Boston Scientific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800515/boston-scientifics-sandra-nagale-predicts-the-future-of-medtech-powered-by-ai-innovations

