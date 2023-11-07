Upside Launches Solution for Affordable Housing With Groundbreaking Technology-Powered Home Share Program for Payers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Upside, a leading innovator at the intersection of healthcare and housing industries, announces the official launch of its Affordable Home Share Program. This groundbreaking initiative, as part of its National Housing Stability Program for payers, is designed to address the pressing need for affordable housing.

Upside

Upside Logo

According to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS), the availability of low-cost rental apartments has decreased dramatically in every state over the last decade, leaving lower and middle-income renters with even fewer housing options they can afford. The program has been designed to meet the needs of Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and D-SNP health plans and their members, with housing now being recognized as a core social driver of health.

Upside's Affordable Home Share Program harnesses the power of robust technology coupled with human engagement to transform the way people find and share housing. By employing advanced matching algorithms, Upside enables successful and harmonious home sharing experiences within its apartment network, aligning the budgets, preferences and lifestyles of individuals seeking affordable housing solutions. This innovative approach not only simplifies the housing search process but also fosters a sense of community, security and most importantly affordability, for all members.

Key features of Upside's program include:

Curated nationwide network of carefully vetted apartments

Strategic relationships with property owners and managers

Trained Upside Care Guide team with expertise in housing and housing navigation

Powerful matching technology to support shared living/shared cost model

Working with property owners and managers, Upside offers high-quality, safe, and affordable housing options for individuals across a spectrum of needs. By creating a reliable ecosystem of housing providers, Upside aims to bridge the gap between renters and landlords, making the process smoother and more transparent.

"At Upside, we believe that everyone deserves access to safe, affordable, comfortable housing and that stable and sustainable housing is core to enabling positive health outcomes across population types. With our Affordable Home Share Program, we are leveraging the power of technology to make this belief a reality," said Jake Rothstein, CEO of Upside. "Quality housing that's also affordable has disappeared for many, disproportionately impacting older adults on fixed incomes. Temporary homelessness is skyrocketing as people have no place to go. We've determined that the only viable and scalable solution is to give people the opportunity to share expenses with people like them, in a neutral territory. We are proud to be pioneers in reshaping the future of affordable housing."

Upside's Affordable Home Share Program's goal is to transform the healthcare industry by providing a scalable way for individuals to find affordable living spaces and connect with like-minded housemates, outside the highly regulated voucher system. The program offers a turn-key experience for users and for health care organizations, from implementation through stabilization.

For healthcare organizations seeking affordable housing solutions, please visit plans.joinupside.com to learn more and get started.

About Upside: Upside is a leading innovator at the intersection of healthcare and housing and is dedicated to transforming the way people find, share, and experience affordable housing. With a focus on affordability, community, and innovation, Upside leverages advanced technology to match individuals with compatible housemates and secure, high-quality, vetted apartments nationally. By fostering meaningful connections and simplifying the housing search process, Upside is reshaping the future of affordable housing.

Contact Information

Erica Badgley

Head of Public Relations

erica@efbcurated.com

SOURCE: Upside

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800529/upside-launches-solution-for-affordable-housing-with-groundbreaking-technology-powered-home-share-program-for-payers