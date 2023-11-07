Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07
[07.11.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,315,491.00
|USD
|0
|43,227,014.99
|5.909
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,999,940.00
|EUR
|0
|16,074,821.96
|5.3584
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,656,751.00
|GBP
|0
|37,014,909.91
|7.9487
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|07.11.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|5,935,039.22
|7.1942