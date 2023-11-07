GoDaddy: 2022 .gay Impact Report | Viral Moment - Evaluating the Impact of LGBTQIA+ Influencers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / GoDaddy



As originally published in the 2022 .gay Impact Report

Viral Moment

Evaluating the Impact of LGBTQIA+ Influencers

LGBTQIA+ influencers are leading the way in promoting diversity, inclusion and representation, and .gay believes in their transformative impact.

These inspiring individuals have the power to drive social change and champion LGBTQIA+ rights and inclusivity. Through their platforms, they not only raise awareness about important issues but also share valuable educational resources and foster allyship and activism.

The partnerships with many talented LGBTQIA+ content creators have spread awareness of .gay's unique community-centric policies and empowered individuals to proudly embrace their authentic selves online by claiming their own .gay domain.

Henry Jimenez - @henryjimenz (2.1M)

Bruno Alcantara - @brunocalcantara (337K)

Emilia Fart - @emiliafarts (206K)

Freddy Rodriguez - @blueperk (142K)

Laperra & Elcari - @laperrayelcari (117K)

Addison Rose Vincent - @breakthebinary (102K)

Mars Wright - @mars.wright (72.8K)

Succubus - @theonlysuccubus (12.2K)

Blossom Brown - @mxtheythem (11.5K)

King Dwarf - @kingdwarfofficial (11.5K)

"The movement y'all created for National Coming Out Day was phenomenal, and I am so happy I was able to be apart of it." - @carleybearden

Gay Is Good

Learn more and register your .gay name now at: www.OhHey.gay

View and download the full 2022 .gay Impact Report here.

About .gay

The .gay domain extension provides a distinctive digital space devoted to connecting and celebrating members of LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies. For individuals, organizations, businesses and brands, .gay serves as a virtual Pride flag and inclusive badge of honor. For every new domain registered, .gay donates 20% of registration revenue to LGBTQIA+ nonprofit groups to help address key issues facing these communities.

About GoDaddy Registry

GoDaddy Registry is one of the world's largest domain registry providers. We operate top-level domains (TLDs) on behalf of sovereign nations, city governments, global brands and other domain registries. With more than two decades of industry leadership, we serve as the Registry Operator for industry-leading TLDs like .co, .us, .biz and .nyc -- and manage the backend registry technology for hundreds more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800566/2022-gay-impact-report-viral-moment--evaluating-the-impact-of-lgbtqia-influencers