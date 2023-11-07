Owens Corning's Philanthropic Roof Deployment Project Crosses Milestone of Providing 500 Free Roofs to U.S. Veterans

Program will be celebrated Nov. 8 with free roof installation for Toledo-area veteran

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / More than 500 U.S. military veterans and their loved ones are protected from the elements under high-quality roofs provided to them at no cost through the Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Roof Deployment Project, which is delivered through the company's national Platinum Preferred Contractor network.

The program, which began in 2016, recently crossed the milestone of 500 free roofs provided to U.S. veterans in need just in time to commemorate Veterans Day 2023. Through the program, Owens Corning provides the shingles and roofing components at no cost and Platinum Preferred Contractors donate the labor to install the roofs. Owens Corning's Platinum Preferred Contractors represent the company's top tier of independent contractors offering the highest level of service.

To date, free roofs have been installed for veterans in need across 41 states with a total estimated value of more than $5 million. More than 300 Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractors across the country have chosen to participate in the program.

"Veterans are our nation's heroes, and we owe them our gratitude," said Gunner Smith, Roofing Business President at Owens Corning. "Our Roof Deployment Project makes a real difference for veterans and their families, demonstrating that we have not forgotten the incredible sacrifices they have made for our nation's freedom. We are humbled to partner with our Platinum Preferred network of contractors to be able to make the lives of veterans safer and easier by giving them a solid roof over their heads."

500th Free Roof Milestone to be Celebrated with Installation in Toledo Nov. 8

To commemorate the 500th free roof milestone and recognize the program's role in supporting the nation's veterans, a special roof installation including Owens Corning TruDefinition® Duration® shingles will take place on Nov. 8 for a veteran in the company's headquarters community of Toledo. The roof recipient, John Knuth, served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1977 to 1984. "I am so happy this is happening," he said. "As a disabled veteran, it's not something I could afford. I'm very appreciative for the help."

Don Rettig, director of community affairs and president of the Owens Corning Foundation, said, "Owens Corning has an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Giving back to the communities where we work and live is embedded in our company's mission, purpose, and values. The Roof Deployment Project is a testament to our dedication to social responsibility and engagement with our communities."

About the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to team with the company's Platinum Preferred Contractors to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served the nation. and the families who support them. Since the program's inception in 2016, more than 500 military members have received new roofs. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com/roofdeployment.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses - Composites, Insulation, and Roofing - provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2022 sales of $9.8 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

