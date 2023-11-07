Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

The Buck Stays Here - invest in your community bank

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX:CPKF) (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, announced that at the October 27, 2023 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share effective December 1, 2023, payable on or before December 15, 2023. Currently the stock has a 3.44% dividend yield. The company has had 30 consecutive years of dividend increases.

"The consistency of our dividend increases is reflective of our strong core business and solid earnings in very diverse economic environments," stated Szyperski. "Our commitment is good for our communities as well as good for business."

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. To receive investor news updates about us visit our page on Proactive Investors (https://www.proactiveinvestors.com). The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. "Like" Chesapeake Bank on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski - 804-435-4249; 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800595/chesapeake-financial-shares-announces-dividend