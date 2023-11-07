Prominent Financial Advisory Firm, Select Wealth Partners, Strengthens Expertise With Addition of Accomplished Financial Advisor & Certified Public Accountant

Introducing an Exceptional Addition to Our Financial Advisory Team - A Certified Public Accountant with a Flair for Excellence

GOSHEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Select Wealth Partners is thrilled to announce the newest member of our esteemed financial advisory business, Diane Lindsay, a highly accomplished Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Financial Advisor, whose unparalleled expertise and dedication will undoubtedly enhance our firm's ability to provide top-notch financial guidance to esteemed clients.





Diane V. Lindsay, CPA

Select Wealth Partners' newest independent wealth advisor also specializing in certified public accounting.





With an impressive track record of delivering exceptional results, Ms. Lindsay brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to our team. Her specialized knowledge in accounting, tax planning, and financial analysis will further strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of our diverse clientele.

Having completed rigorous professional examinations and satisfied stringent licensing requirements, Ms. Lindsay has demonstrated her commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct and ethics. Diane's comprehensive understanding of complex financial regulations and practices ensures that our clients will receive expert advice tailored to their specific situations.

In addition to her exceptional technical skills, Diane possesses a genuine passion for helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. Her friendly and approachable demeanor ensures that clients will feel comfortable discussing their financial concerns, further solidifying our firm's reputation as a trusted partner in their financial journey.

"We are thrilled to welcome our Diane Lindsay to our financial advisory business," said Robert Howerter, a partner of the firm. "Her expertise and dedication to delivering exceptional financial solutions align perfectly with our mission of providing our clients with the highest level of service. We are confident that this addition to our team will further bolster our ability to help our clients navigate the complexities of the financial world."

With this new addition, we are better equipped than ever to provide personalized financial strategies that empower our clients to make informed decisions regarding their financial well-being. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we are excited to embark on this new chapter alongside our talented new Financial Advisor, Diane Lindsay.

