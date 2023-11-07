Two Global Fleet Events: Bobit Business Media & Nexus Communication Aim to Better Serve the Fleet & Mobility Sector

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / In a collaborative effort to better serve the Fleet & Mobility community, Nexus Communication and Bobit Business Media have agreed on a clarification regarding their respective "Global Fleet" events from 2024 onwards in Europe and the USA.

Global Fleet Summit & Global Fleet Conference

Global Fleet Summit & Global Fleet Conference logos

Now in its 10th year, the Global Fleet event has become a 'must attend' event for fleet and mobility specialists around the world. The event was previously called "Global Fleet Conference" on both sides of the Atlantic. For clarity, Bobit Business Media and Nexus Communication have agreed to a change of name when this event is organized in Europe.

Consequently, under this agreement, Nexus will take the lead in organizing what will now be named the Global Fleet Summit. This summit will join the other summits organized by Nexus Communication: the Fleet Europe Summit, the Fleet Latam Summit and the Fleet Apac Summit. The Global Fleet Summit will take place on 13-15 May in Cascais (Portugal), where Nexus Communication has already held its Global Fleet event for the past two years.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Bobit will keep the Global Fleet Conference name for its annual event. The conference will be moving from Miami to San Diego, CA, and the 2024 event will be co-located with the Fleet Forward & Fleet Safety Conferences and held November 4-6, 2024.

The aim of both companies is, in a constructive mindset, to offer leaders and professionals in the fleet & mobility sector two events that enable them to come together, network, exchange ideas, meet the experts and explore the cutting-edge innovations that are propelling the fleet and mobility sector into the future.

"We are delighted to be working together on a solution for the organization of our global fleet events. We believe the name 'summit' reflects better how our event has evolved over the years and will bring clarity to the fleet and mobility community. This marks a significant step towards fostering a global community that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and shared knowledge," say Vincent Degives, Thierry Degives and Caroline Thonnon, respectively Managing Director and CEO's of Nexus Communication. "We are confident that this resolution will unlock new possibilities and elevate the standard of excellence within the fleet and mobility industry."

"Now in its 10th year, The Global Fleet Conference offers multinational commercial fleet leaders an annual opportunity to network with representatives from major global fleet suppliers and OEMs to build alliances, establish new networks, and gather perspectives on global fleet issues," says Paras Maniar, CEO of Bobit Business Media. "We are thrilled to have reached a resolution to continue to deliver the top event in the U.S. for global fleets and be the launchpad for innovations and to connect the worldwide community."

You can learn more about Bobit Business Media's Global Fleet Conference at globalfleetconference.com and Nexus Communications Global Fleet Summit at summit.globalfleet.com.

###

NEXUS COMMUNICATION is the BtoB communication company specializing in the Fleet and mobility sector. Nexus Communication addresses all decision-makers (HR - Mobility - Fleet - Travel - Facility - Finance) concerning fleet management and mobility at a global level, in Europe, Latam and APAC. Our media cover all aspects of fleet management and mobility: Sustainability, cost reduction, employee satisfaction, Financial models - Shared cars - New energies - Connected - Last mile - Mobility as a service - Safety - Autonomy - Remarketing. For more information, visit www.globalfleet.com.

BOBIT BUSINESS MEDIA

Bobit delivers critical business intelligence for its partners and customers through essential content, events, educational experiences, and data & insight solutions. Bobit offers unmatched web and publication content, best-in-class events for industry leaders, research, custom media, and data products for insightful market information that Bobit calls "Business Intelligently." Headquartered in Torrance, CA, with a coast-to-coast team spanning North America, Bobit elevates industry potential for professionals in multiple verticals including fleet, automotive dealer, public safety and beauty, health & wellness with superior brands including Auto Dealer Today, Automotive Fleet, Data-Driven Salon Summit, Global Fleet Conference, Government Fleet Expo, Heavy Duty Trucking, MODERN SALON, and POLICE. For more information, visit www.bobit.com.

