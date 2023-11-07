BoomTax: Combined Federal/State Filing Program Welcomes District of Columbia and Pennsylvania, Enhancing Efficiency for Filers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / In a significant development, the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania have been added to the IRS's Combined Federal/State Filing (CF/SF) Program starting in Tax Year 2023. This expansion is a substantial stride toward simplifying the 1099 filing process for filers, marking a new chapter in the program's commitment to streamlined tax reporting.

It's important to note that although some states may participate in CF/SF, there may be additional direct-to-state filing requirements as well. It's always best to refer to each state's instructions to ensure all state filing requirements have been fulfilled.

Form Count Threshold Change

Starting in January 2024, for Tax Year 2023 and subsequent years, the IRS mandates electronic filing , or e-filing, for any filer submitting a total of 10 or more information returns during a calendar year. This requirement ensures a more efficient, secure, and environmentally friendly process, aligning with contemporary digital practices.

Filers must assess whether e-filing is mandatory by calculating the total sum across various form types, including the following forms:

Form 1042-S

The Form 1094 series

Form 1095-B, Form 1095-C

Form 1097-BTC

Form 1098

Form 1098-C

Form 1098-E

Form 1098-Q

Form 1098-T

The Form 1099 series

Form 3921

Form 3922

The Form 5498 series

Form 8027

Forms W-2

Form W-2G

It is crucial for filers to note that if the original return was submitted electronically, any corrected information returns must also be e-filed. However, these corrected returns will not contribute to the total count determining the necessity for e-filing.

E-filing is recognized as the most advantageous method for filing, offering numerous benefits, including faster processing times, immediate confirmation of receipt, and enhanced data accuracy. It streamlines the submission process, reduces the margin of error, and provides a secure and reliable means of handling tax documents before the deadline .

