Calling All Football Fans - Be Part of the Super Bowl Action! Allied Universal Hosting Hiring Event to Fill 500 Positions for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

WHAT: Allied Universal®, North America's leading security and facility services company, is filling 500 event security positions for the 2024 Super Bowl. Those hired will be responsible for entry screening, enforcing access control and implementing safety policies and procedures.

No experience necessary

Veterans encouraged to apply

Flexible schedules

Part-time positions

Weekly pay

Up to $20 per hour

Paid training programs

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture 18 years or older for unarmed roles



WHEN:

11/11/2023

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Hilton Garden Inn

4655 Dean Martin Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Must be able to work overtime as needed

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Background investigation

Oral-swab drug screen

Apply online today at:

https://securitycareers-aus.icims.com/jobs/1115861/event-security-super-bowl/job?mode=view&mobile=false&width=749&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-480&jun1offset=-420

QUOTE: "This is a great opportunity to witness the excitement of a Super Bowl weekend in a unique way while helping others feel safe. We have people who return annually as part of our Super Bowl security team and others who have parlayed the weekend job into a lifelong career," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

