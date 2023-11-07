Beam Global to Release Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results, Conference Call Scheduled for November 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023,, BEEMW), (the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2023 operating results on Tuesday November 14, 2023 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call details:

Date: November 14, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-739-3880

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link:https://dpregister.com/sreg/10184223/faffa0e023

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available for 3 months following the call at the following URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mjQ4kvcY

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTubeand Twitter.

Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com

Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com