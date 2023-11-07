Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 17:24
BizClik: SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE RELEASES TOP 100 CSOs LIST

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Magazine is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its prestigious Top 100 CSOs supplement-celebrating the best of the best of global sustainability leaders!

The list showcases the Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), and executives with equivalent roles, who are leading the charge and propelling the sustainability movement forward. Comprising a list of 100 men and women who are leading the charge when it comes to investment and capitalising on the opportunities to strategically advance sustainability and ESG.

For further details on the Top 100 CSOs supplement, and to explore the incredible sustainability journeys of these global pioneers, click HERE.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says:

"Our top 100 series champion professionals of all disciplines, backgrounds and regions. It celebrates the leaders who elevate the industry day in, and day out."

You can read the latest news in Sustainability Magazine by clicking HERE.

You can now sign up for the Net Zero LIVE conference at the QEII, London from the 6th - 7th of March 2024. Click HERE.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sustainability-magazine-releases-top-100-csos-list-301980330.html

